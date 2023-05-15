Arsenal v Brighton – Big teams don’t freeze at home to Brighton

We just froze! by Dan Smith
When we last faced Brighton in the League at the Emirates, our players were finding the pressure of a top 4 race too much.
Mikel Arteta’s brain wave to motivate them?
Bring a lightbulb to work with him! How that didn’t become a meme I don’t know!
We might never know how our manager prepared for this Sunday, a fixture we had to win to have an outside chance of being Champions.
Whatever it was it didn’t work!
The great deliver in May, the good disappear.
For too many of our players, the occasion proved too big, talent crippled by the fear of failure.
The irony being, a week on from showing such maturity on Tyneside, we produced a performance comparable with Newcastle and Spurs from last season.
The weight of a title challenge was too big a step for one of the youngest squads in the division.
Just like Gary Neville said it was going to be.
Not criticism, just an honest reflection, when it’s ‘squeaky bum time’ we go missing.
The club is at a crossroads this summer.
Trust ‘the process’ and hope youngsters learn from these moments and are better for the experience, or help your youth out by surrounding them with experience?
Arsenal have been unlucky that the TV companies have dictated that we always seem to play after Man City, always playing catch up.
Psychologically, it’s different this weekend if we kick off first.
Instead, we again watched City go 4 points clear, chalking off another game, Gunners had hopes high of a slip up at Goodison, only to be disappointed.
That perhaps explains a performance in the first half that felt like a preseason game.
An atmosphere, a tempo of a club going through the motions, not believing Pep Guardiola’s going to drop 4 points with 3 games left.
Gooners can think that in the stands, but professional sportsmen shouldn’t.
Surely during training, in the canteen, on the bus, conversations were had about scenarios, and surely Man City winning was one of them.
Because in reality we were the ones who had the tougher match, the Seagulls excellent on an afternoon they showed all the reasons why they are so well run.
At no point did we play with the urgency of a team who understood the jeopardy at stake.
When we got to the dugout there was just as little composure.
If ever we needed leadership, it was in that last 20 mins, yet our manager seemed to take off the few leaders we had.
At 1-0 down, we needed 2 goals to stay in a race we waited two decades to participate in, and we take Jesus and Odegaard off!
With the Prem on the line, we are relying on Reiss Nelson for creativity and Eddie Nketiah for goals, two players who still years on haven’t proved they are good enough for this level.
Yet there’s readers who have the arrogance to say they wouldn’t take a Neymar!
Just like in the World Cup readers said they wouldn’t take Mbappe!
Whisper it quietly, Neymar wouldn’t take us!
Yes, those players come with ego. Guess what else they do?
They don’t freeze at home to Brighton!
At the Etihad!
At the London Stadium!
At home to Southampton!
I hope now some of my peers respect the standards Man City have set for the last 5 years.
You don’t see them outplayed on their own pitch by Brighton.
They do not just cope with playing every few days under must win conditions, they do it with a smile on their face.
Brighton gave us every incentive; Man City still have to face them at the Amex.
Now that game will count for nothing as our season fades out.
There’s no disgrace to finish 2nd to this City team.
To be a big club though you think and act like a big club – and big clubs can’t find losing like that acceptable.
Dan
Video – Mikel Arteta explains what went wrong against Brighton “Individually we were below par”
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
And a so called”Big Club” doesn’t bow down to anyone, or accept second best as a consolation prize. Jus sayin…
*Arteta has got to stop trying to be Pep jr and pave his own path…Once again, jus sayin.
👍
If Kiwior jumped with Enciso, I believe the game would’ve ended up differently
Brighton CBs also won the ground battle against Jesus easily. If Balogun becomes our main CF next season, I think we’ll have the same problem due to Balogun’s physical abilities and playing style
Trossard was awful and Brighton knew how to make Odegaard frustrated. Our attackers also made plenty of sloppy passes
I got slaughtered for suggesting Trossard was a journeyman a few weeks back. The satisfaction at being proved right yesterday doesn’t obviously compensate for such an embarrassing defeat. Jesus needs a rest or should be moved on. He really has been hopeless since he returned. Gabriel too maybe needs to move, as does Partey. Odegaarde needs as better partner than Zaka and what problem does MA have about playing ESR and Odegaarde together?
Arsenal had better give Jesus and Odegaard strong internal competitors, who’re physically better and pacier. They usually struggle when they get roughened up by the opponents
Magalhaes and Partey are still good in aerial/ ground duels. As for Smith-Rowe, I think Arteta plans to integrate him slowly in Xhaka’s position
No doubt our season is success…
We need to add more quality in summer because we don’t want to become Leicester but without PL tittle…
Nobody expected this chase from Arsenal this season..
Without our chase, City would have won the title in April itself…
But don’t need to stop here…
We need to at least add 5 players in squad…
We need 1 very good RB
Yesterday Mitoma showed how you can tear White apart as RB
So we need proper RB who is good speed and good Recovery…
If we get that RB then we can use White as CB…
So we will be having Saliba, White, Gabriel and Kiwior as our CB
We need one CM or CDM
Brighton is ready to sell Caicedo for 70 million which is a fair price…
Yesterday Caicedo showed what we are missing…
The energy, aggression and quality he displayed was immense…
We need at least 1 RW to compete or back up for Saka…. Clearly Saka has ran out of his gas at the end of this season…
Next year we will be playing in CL so schedule will be much more tight and difficult…
Olise or Leon Bailey from Palace and Villa respectively would perfect back up for Saka
Both are very young and very good as RW
Won’t be expensive..
We have Trossard so at the moment we really don’t need another LW…
And we need another big strong and powerful CF like Haaland, Dusan Vlahovic or Youssef En-Nesyri or even Mitrovic who can bully defenders, who can’t be outmuscled by defenders…
Yesterday also so Many times Ramsdale went long but Jesus is not that kind of CF who can hold off defenders and keep the ball…
That time you need CF like those…
It will give us new dimension…
And if Arteta let Xhaka go then he need to shift Zinchenko as CM and buy another LB and keep Tierney…
Certainly Zinchenko cannot play as LB…
He is superb as midfielder but not a good defender…
We saw that against Newcastle…
When we went up 2-0 and Arteta introduced Tierney which gave us solid defence…
If We get these types of 5-6 players then we will certainly get PL title next season…
Honesty is the best thing. Although we have finished second, the truth is we had the title on a string and fell it away just like last season’s crash. Under pressure there is something wrong… with something. I don’t buy any of the excuses. In the Brighton game…our eyes told us, we were genuinely pathetic. It’s up to the guides, mentors, manager Arteta, Edu, to keep everybody giving everything. Very saddening watching so many, late season’ inept performances. Maybe they are just not good enough, as a group, to deal with pressure. That would mean considerable additions in the summer window, because our collapse has become ‘usual’. Such a wimpish ‘bow out’ is such a let-down and extremely disappointing. Sorry but it was ‘pathetic”.
Our title hopes were surrendered @ Liverpool with one little moment of madness when Xhaka lost his head and reacted to Trent Alexander-Arnold’s tackle… we surrendered our 2-0 lead and from that moment on, we haven’t been the same Arsenal again! FACT!!!
I don’t care what supporters say nor do I buy into to the fact that he’s performed well this season, being one of the older players in the squad, he should’ve never done what he did nd continued doing after that game. I’m not knit-picking on anyone but Xhaka has cost us many time across many seasons with his ego nd this time it’s come back to haunt/hurt us the most…
Add that to the favouritism Mikel Arteta has shown to he’s dead signing “VIEIRA” who he insisted on picking over TOSSARD many a’times, the injury to Saliba nd choosing to play another dead-wood liability over a couple of seasons in HOLDING, we gave up a golden opportunity to win the league this season 😐
No more excuses next year.. nd I personally don’t think we gonna be competing for the title as Liverpool, Newcastle, Man U, Chelsea, definitely Man City… even Tottenham 😂 are going to strengthen their squads so guess it’s back to top4 as our trophy 😞
Deflated GOON!
It’s very pathetic scapegoating Granit every chance available. Very pathetic indeed. So pathetic it is sad.
Some people like a scapegoat.
For whatever reason we just didn’t turn up. Nothing to do with what happened in the game, it felt a different Arsenal walking into the pitch from the first second. The pass accuracy wasn’t there, there were no overruns, there was no pressing and the second balls were surrendered too easily. What is unacceptable is to go down without a fight. Yes Newcastle lost, but they gave us a hell of a game, and they certainly didn’t lie down. What I would question is the level of refereeing, and the fact they are not protecting our players from potentially career threatening challenges. Martinelli made an uncharacteristic foul, which was odd, although it wasn’t intentional, but possibly reckless. I think Caicedo’s was worse, as that was intentional, injured Martinelli and looked like payback.
Well, the squad is thin, the lads are stretched considering the average age. This is the first season Mikel has a team of his own finally. Let me remind you Rodgers, Conte and Tuchel lost their jobs despite having better squads on paper. One home loss and the usual panic and doom and gloom by who?
That was not a football match
It was a sh!t show
Losing at home 3:0 to Brighton is just embarrassing, no one has the moral right to defend what we did yesterday
All the fans who went for the match should be refunded their money, for that performance at home soil
Exactly. It’s been a great season. Yes it’s a shame that they fell away at the final stretch but it’s still an awesome season and a great platform to build on.
Owesome season
A season that saw the only man. City from the traditional top 4 team of the last few years in top 4… A season that Newcastle and man united are in top 4, minding you they have new managers,
And both teams finished below us last season too..
a season that we were sent home early in the cups, a season we were knocked out at round 16 of Europa league by sporting at home soil.
Please we had a good season, but saying an awesome season is embarrassing for a club of this status,
This is the movie at arsenal
I said this thing many times
Arsenal have a habit of always
Bottling their season when hopes are high on them, people who are disappointed are those who were expecting a miracle I have come to accept that this is arsenal, that’s why when people say neville is hating on us I found it funny because every season arsenal prove him right yet people are mad at him calling it the way it is, the only disappointment from this season is we have nothing to show for it, trophyless