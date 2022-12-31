Arsenal will close out 2022 with an away game against Brighton this evening, and will do so with the majority of our first-team available.

Our rivals have some big players missing, most notably Moises Caicedo (suspended), World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister and former Gunner Danny Welbeck, while Jakub Moder and Adam Webster also miss out.

The Gunners will be without main striker Gabriel Jesus, who at present has no set return date, but after Eddie Nketiah’s confident strike on Boxing Day, some of those fears about his absence have been waivered. Emile Smith Rowe and Takehiro Tomiyasu were both part of a positive injury update by manager Mikel Arteta this week, but it seems as though the latter is the only one available for today’s selection.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

White Saliba Gabriel Tierney

Partey Odegaard Xhaka

Saka Nketiah Martinelli

This team had more than enough to win against West Ham, and I expect more of the same today, especially with the visitors missing some of their dangermen. We cannot underestimate Brighton’s team ethic however, and will likely prove tough opposition regardless of some strong losses to their personnel, but as long as we are able to play our game we should be keeping all three points.

Patrick

