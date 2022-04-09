Arsenal v Brighton Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI for must-win match

Arsenal will play host to Brighton at the Emirates this afternoon, with three key players missing.

Thomas Partey could be set to miss the remainder of the campaign after suffering a recurrence of a thigh injury against Crystal Palace on Monday, with the club set to continue to assess his progress over the coming weeks.

Kieran Tierney is another one who could potentially miss the remainder of the campaign also having had to undergo surgery. He was unavailable on Monday, and his absence is felt the strongest with Nuno Tavares failing to impress in his last two starts, while Takehiro Tomiyasu remains out also, with the hope that he could return after we take on Southampton.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

White Holding Gabriel Cedric

Lokonga Xhaka

Martinelli Odegaard Saka

Lacazette

While I half-think the manager could opt for a formation change to bring in the use of wing-backs, home advantage today may well allow us to deal with making a few changes in defence and keep our forward line more-or-less unchanged. In the same thinking, Tavares could well retain his place in the side due to the manager’s confidence in the rest of his side, but with little wiggle room in our bid to reach the top four, I would have to be looking at alternatives.

Do you think Tavares will start again today? Could we see a potential formation change?

Patrick