Arsenal v Brighton Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI for must-win match

Arsenal will play host to Brighton at the Emirates this afternoon, with three key players missing.
Thomas Partey could be set to miss the remainder of the campaign after suffering a recurrence of a thigh injury against Crystal Palace on Monday, with the club set to continue to assess his progress over the coming weeks.
Kieran Tierney is another one who could potentially miss the remainder of the campaign also having had to undergo surgery. He was unavailable on Monday, and his absence is felt the strongest with Nuno Tavares failing to impress in his last two starts, while Takehiro Tomiyasu remains out also, with the hope that he could return after we take on Southampton.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
White Holding Gabriel Cedric
Lokonga Xhaka
Martinelli Odegaard Saka
Lacazette
While I half-think the manager could opt for a formation change to bring in the use of wing-backs, home advantage today may well allow us to deal with making a few changes in defence and keep our forward line more-or-less unchanged. In the same thinking, Tavares could well retain his place in the side due to the manager’s confidence in the rest of his side, but with little wiggle room in our bid to reach the top four, I would have to be looking at alternatives.
Do you think Tavares will start again today? Could we see a potential formation change?
Patrick
Just my 2 cents but I’d like to see Tavares starting again today, either as a wingback or in our normal formation. I can see him really start thriving again playing in a back 5 with Smith Rowe as the Lw. Without Partey it would make a simple midfield choice of Xhaka and Odegaard. Holding to me has shown he can be really solid in the centre of defence, leaving Gabriel and White to play on the ball more.
I would start Tavares and with Martinelli’s engine on the LW to track back. I would have Xhaka sit back and help defend on the left side like he did at times last year.
We need Tavares to regain his confidence and this is a great match at home to do that.
Hopefully Tomi returning soon to take back his RB position.
Lastly, if Laca is toothless again I hope he subs Pepe on to replace him. Arteta needs to ensure Martinelli or Saka don’t get injured or burn out during this seasons end.
Pepe can contribute but Nketiah is off in the Summer so why waste the minutes on him.