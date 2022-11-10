Arsenal v Brighton League Cup Highlights as Seagulls come from behind to win 3-1

Mikel Arteta may have negotiated an amazing amount of rotation to get Arsenal through the amazing glut of games up to now, but for once things didn’t work out as he made ten changes from the weekend’s win over Chelsea.

Brighton were well-organized and started very brightly, but a brilliant run from Reiss Nelson set up Nketiah who finished superbly, and he another excelent effort that easily beat Steele but unluckily bounced off the post.

But otherwise, Brighton fully deserved their win and we can’t complain that we lost by bad luck.

Enjoy the highlights if you can!