Arsenal v Brighton Match Preview & Predicted Score for final clash of 2022

Arsenal will be hoping to end 2022 with one final win when they play host to Brighton at the Emirates this evening.

The Gunners are already assured of top spot in the division going into the new year, given that we are five and seven points ahead of our nearest rivals Manchester City and Newcastle, who both have favourable home ties against Everton and Leeds today also.

On paper we have the toughest tie of the top trio, with the Seagulls proving to be really tough opposition for even the best teams, including the fact that they have already knocked us out of one competition this term, and Roberto De Zerbi’s side are not one to underestimate.

Brighton have already beaten both Manchester United (away) and Chelsea (4-1 at home) this term, as well as holding both Newcastle and Liverpool to draws in the division, and were very impressive in defeating Southampton away in Hampshire to start their return to Premier League football off in style. We were equally impressive in overturning a 1-0 half-time deficit into a win by the same score-line however, and have much the better form so far this campaign.

At this point, Manchester City are the only side who we aren’t going to be expected to beat, but today will be no push over. We will need to show focus and control this evening if we are to claim all three points, as we could easily be punished by any lapses in concentration by a strong and energetic side. It is hard not to see us winning with the way we are playing, especially in front of our amazing home fans, and I think we will have enough to get a 2-1 victory. I also feel that Eddie Nketiah’s strike on Monday will have been a great boost to his confidence, and am backing him to add to his goal tally again this evening.

What are your early predictions for today’s clash?

Patrick

—————————–

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

Mikel Arteta talks about our poor record v Brighton and our promising injury news. And Saliba contract!



Please enjoy, watch and subscribe to JustArsenalVids