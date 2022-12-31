Arsenal v Brighton Match Preview & Predicted Score for final clash of 2022

Arsenal will be hoping to end 2022 with one final win when they play host to Brighton at the Emirates this evening.
The Gunners are already assured of top spot in the division going into the new year, given that we are five and seven points ahead of our nearest rivals Manchester City and Newcastle, who both have favourable home ties against Everton and Leeds today also.
On paper we have the toughest tie of the top trio, with the Seagulls proving to be really tough opposition for even the best teams, including the fact that they have already knocked us out of one competition this term, and Roberto De Zerbi’s side are not one to underestimate.
Brighton have already beaten both Manchester United (away) and Chelsea (4-1 at home) this term, as well as holding both Newcastle and Liverpool to draws in the division, and were very impressive in defeating Southampton away in Hampshire to start their return to Premier League football off in style. We were equally impressive in overturning a 1-0 half-time deficit into a win by the same score-line however, and have much the better form so far this campaign.
At this point, Manchester City are the only side who we aren’t going to be expected to beat, but today will be no push over. We will need to show focus and control this evening if we are to claim all three points, as we could easily be punished by any lapses in concentration by a strong and energetic side. It is hard not to see us winning with the way we are playing, especially in front of our amazing home fans, and I think we will have enough to get a 2-1 victory. I also feel that Eddie Nketiah’s strike on Monday will have been a great boost to his confidence, and am backing him to add to his goal tally again this evening.
What are your early predictions for today’s clash?
Patrick
I’ve predicted us to win 2-1 but I wouldn’t be surprised if it was the other way round, yes it’s a tricky game.
Good news to see we have activated Saliba’s contract extension to 2024.
Four first-team starters missing from Brighton, and the win against was not impressive, Southampton was sloppy
We should finish this year in a high ,but Brighton I wouldn’t take easily , especially with not having Jesus playing or even if Brighton have 5 players out , it will be a good game Brighton will be up for the challenge as there the under dogs in this game with us being top, but I just hope we play our best team ,get the 3 points and then move on to getting some players in , especially a striker who can be just as good as Jesus to partner and going to a 442 or 4312 formation I’ve always asked to play as Jesus although he is a great striker , definitely could do with a partnership upfront, be goals galore like the arsenal days when he played 2 strikers . COYG
Be a tough game as always against Brighton but the fact they are missing key players gives us a big advantage must take it and get the 3 points!