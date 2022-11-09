Arsenal v Brighton Match Preview & Predicted Score for League Cup clash

Arsenal are set to take on Brighton in the League Cup this evening, with both sides in top form.

The visitors come into the tie on the back of consecutive victories, having beaten Chelsea by a surprise 4-1 scoreline, before beating Wolves at the Molineux 3-2 at the weekend.

We have the better form however after extending our winning run to three straight wins when beating the Blues also, maintaining our hold on top spot in the Premier League table, and with us currently amongst the favourites to win two trophies already this term, we will be hoping to maintain that positivity by going deep in the League Cup also, starting with today.

We will obviously not be taking Brighton too lightly, but with both sides likely to ring the changes to their starting line-ups, you would have to believe that we would be the better off given our impressive squad depth at present.

I feel like a nice 3-1 win could be on the cards, with Eddie Nketiah to get his first goal since scoring against Bodo/Glimt back on October 6. Gabriel Jesus could well feature at some point also, and hopefully he will add to his goal tally also by ending his current goal drought which stretches back to October 1 when we beat our noisy neighbours Tottenham.

What are your early predictions for today’s clash?

Patrick