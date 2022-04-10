Arsenal v Brighton Player ratings – Odegaard best for me

There has been enough said about Arsenal terrible defeat to Brighton yesterday, so it just remains for me to give you my ratings…
Aaron Ramsdale: 5
To be fair, Aaron didn’t really have much to do, but the fact that Brighton only has 3 shots on target and 2 of them went into the net is not good. On his best form I think he would have saved at least one…
Gabriel: 5
He nearly scored but was nowhere near his best defensively.
Ben White: 5
Ben is yet to win against his former side but not through lack of trying, this must change next season
Granit Xhaka: 5
Position change simply didn’t work
Sambi Lokonga: 6
A good performance from the youngster. Hopefully we won’t miss Partey too much
Bukayo Saka: 6
Saka was very busy but with little end product
Emile Smith Rowe: 5
Not very impressive to be honest. Maybe he is better coming off the bench
Martin Odegaard: 6.5
He was trying to push the team but without much luck. Great goal too..
Alex Lacazette: 4
Hardly involved at all. Only touched the ball 8 times in 90 minutes!
Gabi Martinelli: 5
Tried hard and was unlucky to have goal disalloed
Substitutes:
Eddie Nketiah: 5
Still not very effective but he was trying.
Pepe: 5
Not on for long but got a couple of shots in..