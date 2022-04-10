Arsenal v Brighton Player ratings – Odegaard best for me

There has been enough said about Arsenal terrible defeat to Brighton yesterday, so it just remains for me to give you my ratings…

Aaron Ramsdale: 5

To be fair, Aaron didn’t really have much to do, but the fact that Brighton only has 3 shots on target and 2 of them went into the net is not good. On his best form I think he would have saved at least one…

Gabriel: 5

He nearly scored but was nowhere near his best defensively.

Ben White: 5

Ben is yet to win against his former side but not through lack of trying, this must change next season

Granit Xhaka: 5

Position change simply didn’t work

Sambi Lokonga: 6

A good performance from the youngster. Hopefully we won’t miss Partey too much

Bukayo Saka: 6

Saka was very busy but with little end product

Emile Smith Rowe: 5

Not very impressive to be honest. Maybe he is better coming off the bench

Martin Odegaard: 6.5

He was trying to push the team but without much luck. Great goal too..

Alex Lacazette: 4

Hardly involved at all. Only touched the ball 8 times in 90 minutes!

Gabi Martinelli: 5

Tried hard and was unlucky to have goal disalloed

Substitutes:

Eddie Nketiah: 5

Still not very effective but he was trying.

Pepe: 5

Not on for long but got a couple of shots in..