Arsenal v Brighton Review – A dismal night after Arteta makes 10 changes..

We all knew that Mikel Arteta would be making changes, but i was surprised to see TEN changes from the weekend, with only William Saliba keeping his place, and there must be a problem with Turner as the youngster Karl Hein was in goal.
So Brighton started off more settled and the first 20 mins they were looking dangerous, but suddenly Reiss Nelson burst through the Brighton midfield and found Nketiah who finished it perfectly in the top corner.
Our lead didn’t last long though, as 5 minutes later Karl Hein made a booby and fouled Danny Welbeck in the box. And our old boy converted it well. 1-1.
The game carried on end to end, with Nelson looking particularly good for us, but we got to the break still all level.
Arsenal started the second half brightly with Eddie hitting the post, Nelson came close with his head and Lokonga is having a go as well in this half, here is Eddie’s Unlucky strike..
Then disaster as Mitoma puts Brighton ahead again from a very fast counter-attack.
Arteta responds by putting on Martinelli in place of Marquinhos…
But it didn’t do much good, as ten minutes later Lamptey got on the scoreboard with Brighton’s third, and Mikel Arteta is looking very worried and throws another couple of big guns on, with Tierney and Vieira off and Jesus and Zinchenko will have to work miracles in the last 30 minutes but Brighton continue piling on the pressure.
The only good news I’ve got is that the Spuds are 2-0 down to Nottm Forest!
With ten minutes to go Arteta also brings on Xhaka for Lokonga, but surely its too late now….
Martinelli had a go but just shot at the keeper, and soon after Holding had a header saved.
Once we saw there was five minutes added time, it didn’t suddenly give us hope, and we limped through to the final whistle.
What a disappointing night!
Hopefully the result makes Arsenal realize that most of their fringe/ squad rotation players are rusty and not ready to compete in EPL
Maybe they weren’t motivated because of the minor trophy, so the coaches had better force them to train harder or Arsenal sign some new players in January to intensify the internal competition
I beg to differ GAI
Those playing tonight should be playing their absolute best to give themselves a chance to get a more regular game.
Agreed, SueP. If they can’t show an improvement in FA Cup games, I bet some of them will be loaned out next season
Totally agree SueP. One has to question some players drive and mentality when given the opportunity. Arsenal were lucky Brighton also played second string lineup; if not it may have been worse.
Once again poor finishing cost Arsenal dearly. Arsenal needs a “goal scoring and finishing” coach.
The current squad is nowhere near strong enough to compete on multiple fronts. Imagine if key players are injured?
Its funny how the League (Caribou) Cup becomes meaningless until you win it.
Got to watch the first 35 mins before it went dark on the streaming sites .
What I do see was Eddie playing like we saw at the back end of last season ,Vieria once again looking like a complete waste of 30 million ,hein made a slip up on the penalty
But looked good before hand .
Not to bothered about the result on a personal lvl ,as it’s not exactly a competition that matters to us this season .
Onto the next 👍
A midfield trio of Elneny, Lokonga and Fabio is almost useless. Brighton are a good team and would have given our first team a torrid time had they start.
I am certain Elneny is gone in the summer, I am hoping Kompany reunites with Lokonga in Burnley, Fabio still have two years to prove himself as he is just 21.
Others may not agree but I am happy we are out. On to the next one!
Our 2nd 11 is not up to a scratch. Get In 5 new good legs if we are to sustain our position in the league.
I’m not sure that was even our second 11
I’m disappointed, I went to my first Caraboa (League Cup) final, against Swindon at Wembley and we lost that 3-1 too.
Carabao cup not good for London teams this season
Arsenal 1 Brighton 3
N/Forest 2 Tottenham 0
Man City 2 Chelsea 0
West Ham 1 Blackburn 1 ( Blackburn won 10 9 on penalties
Remembering the furore it kicked up when Ferguson said Man Utd were not going to enter the EFL and FA cups,
Arteta realises that he has to *say* that he cares about the competition, but the team he put out suggests otherwise.
Looks to me like he was happy with either result. There’s either less on the schedule if we lose, or more game time for the fringe players if we win.
I didn’t watch the match but from what I read I hope Arteta makes the most important signing in January which is a DM. That is the signing we need and no matter how much its ignored that will continue to be proven again and again
Along with a proper no9.
That and any other attacker can wait until the summer depending on injuries. I’m not a fan of striker dropping very deep and what not and I also can never see Odegaard or Vieira as CM’s.
Any consistent goal scorer, who knows what a goal looks like and can put the ball between the posts and under the bar. Maybe Arteta can hand out drawings and photographs at training sessions.
I expected Arsenal to lose when i saw the line up Not end of the world but shows Arsenal need a new striker im afraid players like Nketiah and Nelson not good enough Marquinhos Vieira Nd Lokonga not ready as yet so we were always going to be up against it tonight I hope as in years gone by this match does not have a domino effect on the Wolves game at the weekend
Its football not domino’s.🤣🤣🤣🤣
So we will be ok.
Its sad but in the great scheme of things, it matters little. I would have liked to go further but it changes nought!!!!!!
Agree with most of the comments here. I don’t get fans who say complain that we have too small a squad and then complain when we drop out (along with half of the EPL) of the most minor competition we compete in – hech we don’t even need it to qualify for Europe this season! As with the final Europa games, it restated two facts that we all knew already: 1 it’s almost impossible to motivate our top players for games that don’t matter when the main prize is so big 2 our second string, who SHOULD be motivated, aren’t. And they also either aren’t ready now or in many cases never will be. No correlation here with our EPL prospects, no surprise, no regrets. Just happy it showed the Board again where we are. Two more players please!