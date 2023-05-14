Arsenal v Brighton Review – How disappointing were the Gunners today?

After Brighton’s embarrassing 5-1 defeat to Everton last week, I must admit I thought that Arsenal would have a very comfortable game at the Emirates this afternoon, but in the first half it was far from an easy ride for the Gunners.
In fact Brighton had the very best chance in the opening 45 minutes when Mitoma left Ben White floudering and made a great cross that might have been very easy for Brighton if Aaron Ramsdale hadn’t got a hand to it, but it still fell to another Seagulls player who happily blasted it over the bar.
It was a very physical first half and one thing annoyed me was that El Stupido for Brighton was not booked for either of two heavy fouls on Martinelli, which resulted in him being replaced by the ex-Seagull’s man Trossard, but he was finally carded for another lunge as Odegaard, which wasn’t half as bad as the two on Martinelli.
Other than that Trossard was given a bang at the other end but it was a bit high and ended up hitting the bar. Saka also hit the post but the ref would have disallowed it anyway, and we went off for the break at 0-0…
But suddenly, just 5 minutes after the restart, the Arsenal defence was found lacking, and Enciso was very happy to find himself alone in the Ramsdale’s penalty area after a strange deflection off Kiwior, and we found ourselves losing 1-0 with a danger we could suffer only our second defeat at home this season.
The second half, I’m afraid, saw Brighton have more possession then Arsenal, although it was good to see Reiss Nelson come on and he really tried to make things happen, and Partey was also back to replace Jorginho, who we didn’t see much off anyway.
Jesus was actually noticed in the second half after being nearly invisible in the first. But Brighton’s pressure finally paid off 5 minutes from time, when a sloppy error from (who else!) Trossard, gave Undav a great chance, which he cleverly lobbed over Ramsdale to give the points to Brighton, and they now have a great chance of playing European football next season.
Even more annoying is the fact that it was the dirty El Stupido who gave the Seagulls the third goal to give Brighton an emphatic win at the Emirates, and not many teams can manage that.
Very, very disappointing game from Arteta’s point of view, not to mention the fans….
Brighton make our players frustrated with their immaculate ball possession system in their defense and our attackers were too sloppy. Kiwior should’ve brushed off his pain and fought for the aerial ball, but I felt that our players had thrown in their towel in the title race before the game even began
I’d be surprised if Spurs don’t sign De Zerbi in the summer and if we rely on Jesus/ Nketiah/ Balogun for the CF role next season
I agreed earlier with Jon Fox on earlier article
It looked as though we had clocked off and were looking forward to a summer holiday knowing 2nd was in the bag
Although the pundits were waxing lyrical about Brighton, I didn’t think they were very good either. Crappy passing out from the back and not enough from us to ask questions.
For me, Arteta clearly didn’t feel he had a strong enough first team to ring the changes throughout the season and crucial injuries to a team that can’t match what City have in their squad, showed that they are not at that level.
Horrible result today from a listless bunch and – but not wholly relevant- the ref was weak.
This match highlights the limited strength in depth we have. To some extent it also provides insight into why Arteta has largely stuck with a small group of players for most of the season.
Though I am impressed by this season results and I still think it has been very successful and I think Arteta should win manager of the year, you two should stop making excuses for his faults.
There is nothing wrong in that. It’s okay.
With three to four strong additions we may even walk away with the Champions League trophy.
More than just limited depth, but also limited tactics and imagination from Arteta.
We never adjusted after halftime, never even had a phase of the game where we prospered.
We got bossed today, without a doubt. Out played and outclassed on the pitch and on the sidelines.
Frankly players looked like they checked out already, content with 2nd and CL.
Most disappointing game of this season for me. An injured Brighton team comes to our fortress and we get played off the pitch for 98 minutes in a game where we needed 3 points.
We need more than depth this Summer. Attitudes, mentality, changing tactics, selections, we still need to mature in areas and approach on the pitch and sideline.
I take issue with part of your summary Durand
You describe the team and Arteta as being bossed but qualify it with them checking out for the holidays
Which one was it?
In my mind, Brighton were definitely ‘better’ but only because we were completely off colour. I genuinely didn’t see how Brighton were so much better. Once you go behind, with a glimmer of a chance of catching City, there is always a risk of being caught out
Durand our tactics were awful. I cant stomach these excuses of our squad everytime we lose. IT WAS BRIGHTON a team with far more limited resourses than us and they mullered us. We were out foxed by an astute coach. And Brighton played well, please dont say they didn’t. The took the p1££ out of us on our own patch.
Brighton bossed us from start to finish. That would have hurt if City had dropped points against Everton, but you could tell everyone felt deflated today given City’s 11th straight win.
Still a fantastic season. So proud of the team. Hopefully we get some rotation in our last couple of games, and see the likes of ESR and Nelson start.
I’m just so incensed. Perhaps those who incessantly cry about ESR and Nkehtia not getting enough minutes can now tell Arteta which games they have to play in because today, they killed us. Saka killed. White killed us. They both need to disappear at least in the next two games. This is an embarrassment. White is so unidimensional he can’t adjust his marking even when he’s been beaten 20x. The guy just needed to body mark his attacker, but kept giving him space to receive the ball. I’m not blaming Kirwior here. Never.
A big off season coming up. Arteta needs to think big and buy, buy, buy. He also has accumulated a lot of deadwood who he has needs to get rid of. Let’s face it. Do you expect the likes of Kiwior, Viera, Elneny, Nketien, Jorginho, Trossard and Xhaka to be up for Champions League and another serious title challenge?
Pls drop kiwior and trassard from your list.
artete is just an average coach lucky to have this group of players ,his selections for different matches annoyed me. All of arsenal core where over played ,never knowing when to play or rest player , this season presented an opportunity for arsenal to win EPL,but arteta’s naievity cost us,any experience coach would have won the league.
Delusional much?
Elneny was extended purely because we made him turn down multi year contracts to provide cover this year and he got injured and can’t get the contracts. Think that is spot on but he’s essentially already left. We won’t sell him because we can’t.
Kiwior cleary has potential and none of us can truly judge as he’s barely played. Utterly ridiculous to include him.
Vieira I get but there is a top top player imo waiting to break out. Needs time but options ahead of him until that time but if my opinion is wrong and we sell fair enough.
Nketiah is what he is hard working not a worldie but happy to play a squad role. He’s 100 prem quality and one of those who will bang in goals in his prime at a lower prem club if he moves and have everyone complaining how he was let go and asking to sign him. If we got a good enough offer I wouldn’t be unhappy at him leaving just know the same people begging for it would be the ones complaining once he starts scoring for another team regularly and he would.
Jorginho is underated but also obviously a stopgap wouldn’t be surprised if he went this summer. Will certainly go end of contract next summer. Don’t forget the Chelsea squad were pissed off he went in January such is his leadership and underated ability. We’d be fine keeping him.
Trossard has been fantastic what are you talking about. As a squad player on the cheap with a few years ahead of him he’s been a win win win it’s not a discussion. He’ll obviously stay.
Xhaka was great this season and is a leader but if he goes now I wouldn’t question it. Get a fee and upgrade I’m fine with that as long as Jorginho stays. Again wouldn’t be unhappy if he stayed.
Holding would be the obvious sale. Tierney is in the same bracket as Xhaka/Jorginho imo who I don’t mind staying, wouldn’t cry selling. Tomiyasu could have a case made. Partey too given his age.
Angus you are a fantasisto.
What do you disagree with exactly. My only firm not sell is Trossard/Kiwior what’s your issue with that?
Also are you suggesting that 2nd in the league was a bad season and therefore the players played bad because that’s fantasisto as you put it. Liverpool finished 2nd last year winning no trophies what was your opinion on their season last year? Fantasisto!
I think Arsenal already gave up which is kind of ironic when they were also terrible when the pressure was on us (Pool, West Ham, Southampton).
Big thins need to happen in the summer and I expect better challenge for silverware next season.
We didn’t give up, like you say, we have far to many bad games in us and the four games that decided our fate were examples.
We missed Zinchenko today..
His passing ability and ability to control midfield and tempo of the game missed by Arsenal..
Arteta need to understand that we should start Zinchenko next season in midfield instead of LB
We need at least 5-6 players to make this team title winning next season..
We need one good RB
White was torn apart by Mitoma..
We need 1 midfielder
Caicedo was absolutely terrific today..
The energy, aggression and determination he was giving was incredible…
1 big strong and powerful CF…
Today Ramsdale so many times put the ball long but Jesus is small and Lewis Dunk was easily brushing him apart…
1 back for Saka
Saka run out of gas at the end of this season…
Actually we need 2 wingers…
The way Martinelli was injured, it shows we need to have back up…
congratulations to Manchester city football club.
The shame of football, a stain in what was once a beautiful game, the rotten fish in the basket, the rotten apple on the tree.
Shameless club, their manager and their players.
Using the power of money to destroy and taking the soul of what was once the best and the most exciting league in the world.
How can their fans even enjoy bought titles?
3-0 loss to Brighton – Total disappointment. Disgrace. Is Arteta still the manager to lead us into the future? It’s hard, extremely hard to say yes.
De Zerbi looks pretty sound tactically than Arteta..
You do realize Brighton just lost 5-1 to Everton? So De Zerbi is better then Arteta now? Cos we lost to them?
I am talking about today..
Today Tactically he was much better and sound than Arteta..
Arteta couldn’t cope with Zinchenko’s absence..
ok fair. But I also thought it was going to be a disaster when Martinelli went off, cos of his pace. I’m sure it influenced the game play as well
Before you lose all sense of reason, ask yourself a very simple question
Who do you have in mind?
I get and feel you disappointment from today but I think that has got the better of you
Agree with you SueP, we are all very disappointed, but some of the knee jerk reactions to today’s result are quite mind boggling. The same people asking for Arteta and half the team to be sold were praising them last week. Fickle fans or what!
Whenever we have setbacks there are a number of fans who are very quick out of the block to denigrate and undermine the manager. So, I’m afraid it’s not at all mind-boggling.
Just remember that there are other more sensible fans.
How about De Zerbi
His first season in our league and a crushing loss last week.
Only Guardiola is currently higher up the food chain this season
Should it go t*ts up next season for Arteta then you may have a point Kedar
To start I think De Zebri has done great and suspect Brighton will do even better next year as they have an awesome data driven transfer policy that maybe potter wasn’t taking full advantage of.
That said De Zerbi took over with Brighton in the top 4 so they have gone downhill technically since his appointment. Funny how narratives develop though.
Counter that with Arsenal expected 3rd at best by our fans and plenty doubtful on top 4 and 5th at best by those who don’t support the club and ending up 2nd. Funny how narratives develop
We were never good enough to win the league to begin with.
A whole lot for Arteta and boys to learn for the challenge next season.
I pray we all be around to see the improvements in the next campaign.
What a season we’ve had by the way.
Some one has to explain why Arsenal can’t play without Saka, even for 20 minutes!! This is seriously damaging his development. Arteta needs to know when he’s performing under par, and rest him. Let him watch the game from the sidelines so he can workout how he’s going to impact the game when he goes in. EMBARRASSING.
I guess Arteta thinks he’d get sacked if certain players are not on the pitch.
No quality right wing option. All of Martinelli, ESR, Trossard and Nelson are better on the left. Also Saka is a machine. The narrative that he’s tired comes out everytime he doesn’t score for awhile, happened at the very start of the season. Then he started scoring and everyone shut up.
Why we we were in for Raphina and everyone complained we didn’t need him.
I don’t get one thing.
Everytime Zinchenko plays, people here mouth how he can’t defend and we need Tierney to play
Whenever Tierney plays, we are missing Zinchenko passing etc.
So which one is it? I’m baffled
Oh!
How right you are!
Exactly DaJuni, spot on!
A temporary solution to this conundrum though would to leave Tierney at fullback and have Zivchenko playing in his best position,which is midfield.
Zinchecko and Tierney are two good players.
While Tierney is always on the bench, Zinny is always bn played out of position.
Dont agree Zinchenko has been pants for months.
My arguement is off topic, but i gat to say it.
Betting companies play a mojor role in soccer, they are organized and protected.
Have you not wondered why Everton Vs Brighton ended in 5-2?
Today Mancity defeated Everton at home without conceding and Arsenal lost to Brighton at the Emirates without scoring.
Something dont add up. Am sure alot of people lost their money today.
Just saying
Yes. Our players should be investigated, because they were too sloppy
Am only talking about how betting companies control the behavior on what to stake on.
If Everton could destroy Brighton a week back 5-2, why cant Arsenal defeat them or even score.
Lots of people expected a miracle from Everon today against City and they could not score a single goal.
What happned to our defender again?
What have betting companies got to do with results? You are clearly trying to say something but seem unable to make an understandable and concise comment.
If you can spell out your thoughts in plain English, I will, despite my resolve to only debate with intelligent people, be prepared to discuss with you .If only to prevent you being muddled and to have some peace of mind that betting companiies HAVE NO INFLUENCE ON FOOTBALL RESULTS. Do at least TRY!
To comply with Jon Fox, betting companies can’t financially compete with Premier League clubs or their owners.
The money involved in the PL is something betting companies can’t compete with.
If a PL club rakes in hundreds of millions a season, how much can betting company offer them?
If a PL player average 50k a week, how much can a betting company offer the player and is it worth risking your wealthy career?
Da Juhi, What do you mean by writing”To comply with Jon Fox”? Are you perhaps – I say “perhaps” as your point is not clear to me – trying to suggest I have some influence in this debate. . Because I HAVE NOT, and obviously NOT!
In plain English WHAT EXACTLY are you saying? It SEEMS though I may well be wrong, that you are alleging that but for HUGE Prem player salaries, betting companies would be trying to buy influence from within clubs and possibly of individual players.
ARE you saying that? Because if you are, that is a serious charge and you would need evidence, which you cannot possibly have.
Of course, you MAY be trying to make a very different point, so please let us all know, IN PLAIN and easy to understand English!
SHONE, what exactly are you alleging? Your post is incomplete and fails to make whatever point it is that you intended to say.
Firstly, your facts are wrong, as Everton won 5-1, not 5-2 at Brighton,and any article that includes wrong facts is prone to fall upon stony ground.
You are quite wrong to have doubts about such apparently surprising results being honestly produced. Betting companies and what they do are entirely irrelevant to matches and I see you are something of a conspiracy theorist and as such I OUGHT NOT TO WASTE MY TIME DEBATING WITH YOU.
But its too late now as I have done, albeit foolishly.
IF, which they are NOT, football matches were as predictable as you seem to IMPLY they ought to be (though you do NOT actually specifically say, I notice), football would be not worth watching.
I would engage your brain, If I WERE YOU, BEFORE POSTING AGAIN.
Why are you so bitter? I never said you should agree with my comment. And this is not an official statement, your brain should tell you its a typo.
I will advice you to check ur blood pressure. A win today is a very long call, and i am sure City will either loose or draw a game.
Its buseness as asual.
Shone, Plainly, you do not understand English enough to debate sensibly. So please ignore my two other posts to you.
I was, unwittingly, wasting my time and therefore yours too. I have nothing further to say to you but wish you well.
I believe and one day it will come out, Man utd under Ferguson , Real and Barcelona did not win clean a lot of their trophies.
A lot of conspiracy theories turned out to be true, why? Because when something is not right it shows.
I am extremely surprised that people don’t see Wenger was sabotaged because he was a threat to what is happening now. Its so obvious.
Its very naïve to think football is clean behind the curtains as it was eons ago.
Saw sth in this squad today. Their insides are made of Jelly. When the going gets tough they crumble.
Don’t expect too much of them or u are going to get disappointed again and again.
U can make do with the wins and occasional good run of form.. But winning the PL or CL is very far from them.
Agree
It all looked to be too much errort today. Brighton had energy and commitment. We had nothing to be honest. It’s looking like City will win the league by a larger points margin and deservedly so. Today was shocking considering we were still on the time chase. Yes, we have bottled it again this season. Just as they did last year!
It’s down to us to put it up to teams like Brighton, not the other way round. Saw too much of this roll over and tickle me behaviour under Wenger and I don’t want to see it again. Can we make Katie McCabe available for the men’s team?
This lot just can’t deliver under pressure, simple. FA Cup loss, Europa disappointment at home, and that 3 game collapse with pool, Southampton, and West Ham.
Such a limp, dead fish display today. Players looked checked out, Arteta outmatched, Brighton looked like the home team.
Outplayed and outclassed, title was over couple weeks ago, this was the sound of the door slamming shut.
TBH We just didn’t turn up today, our pressing was terrible (nonexistent), our passing was terrible, we were not even trying to get to the second ball, no overruns, I would like to know the reason for that, this was our worst match of the season. You can take losing, but losing like this with no fight is not right. Fan tickets should be refunded.
There are times when you just have to acknowledge that your team has been outplayed by a Brighton side who were excellent throughout.That said their 3 goals were all avoidable and Kiwior, Trossard and Ramsdale will not want to watch any video replays that’s for sure.Kiwior has to realise that physical pain has to be endured at critical times and his lack of awareness of the pressure we were under beggars belief.No doubt Arteta will let him know what is expected of him when the going gets tough in future.Every Brighton player made an excellent contribution and indeed I think their display was the best I have seen at the Emirates this season.As for Arsenal, our lack of pace in midfield was brutally exposed today and neither Xhaka, Jorginho nor Odegaard could retain possession faced with a swarm of Brighton opponents with terrific energy and skill..After moving to the left Mitoma caused White big problems and you can see how he, Caicedo and MacAllister are attracting attention from a number of top Club.Our players will be down after this defeat and a number of them look to be played out.Arteta will have his work cut out to revive them for the matches against Forrest and Wolves as we don’t want the season to end on a sour note.
Grandad You are of course, so right.
But personally, I prefer to take the longer view and now that the title is lost, though not technically, but lost all the same, we need not worry overmuch about our last two games. Mind I say “overmuch” not “not at all”.
We are guaranteed second place and but for SALIBA s untimely injury , would IMO ,have run City extremely close.
We need now to concentrate on shipping out those players who are widely agreed to be well below the level we need – you know as well as I do who they are- and then spend whatever rmoney Kroenke allows us shrewdly and wisely.
We also ALL need to allow that to build a squad as deep and talented as Citys is a mighty task and cannot possibly be completed this summer.
I expect another serious title challenge next season but while City continue to strengthen year after year, we cannot possibly be favourites.
I repeat, personally I take the longer view and put disappointments where I PUT ALL lifes disappointments; in the past.
Brighton had 59% of the ball today, played 442 accurate passes to Arsenal’s 277 and had six shots on target to Arsenal’s two. Even when Manchester City won at the Emirates, they did not dominate the game as comprehensively as that.Mentally our players are down and I felt that our they had thrown in their towel in the title race b4 2day’s game even began
Your last sentence just about sums up how I felt
The worst performance I have ever seen from us.
Gutless, spineless lacked any form of urgency.
However’ we have to park this and move on.
A great season finishing second
To be honest we actually over achieved this season and that should be celebrated by every realistic Arsenal fan. For me, we are not yet a top 4 team.The project still has a long way to go. You do not win the league when you only have 11 good starters and your substitutes are all not at the level expected of players for the big 6 teams in the EPL. We were always one injury away from a disaster from day one of the season due to lack of depth and our season effectively ended when Saliba got injured. Man City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Liverpool were all supposed to finish above us this season because they have better quality, maturity and depth. With the squad we have at the moment, we are supposed to be competing with Tottenham and Newcastle for Europa and Conference League qualification, but we over achieved and teams with better quality under achieved. A top 4 finish next season will be very difficult unless we make at least 4 world class additions to the squad. Our competitors have got two world class players in every position.That is what we need if we are to turn our team into serious title contenders on a sustainable basis. For this season, we need to celebrate what we achieved. It is way above our level. The good thing is that most of our players are young and they will be better and more mature next season. We are just 3 to 4 world class signings away from having a competitive squad.
What has surprised me most over the past two months is the lack of energy we have. No, it’s not the lack of depth. We’ve only been playing in one competition. City are still in three with way more energy. Even Brighto are playing more games and had more energy. This squad are suffering from a mental issue and the lack of belief is still a major factor. So many of our most experienced players go missing at the worst times. Something true champions never do. Until we oust these issues we only ever be chasing and pretending! That was so bad today!
POOR! No real shape or control. Poor tactics, long ball to Jesus, WHAT WAS THAT??? Our shape was a disgrace and totally outplayed. I thought White was atrocious. Jesus was a mess and a massive let down by all.
Had we narrowly missed out on the title, I would have looked back on the four dropped points against Southampton, not taking all three points against Westham, allowing United at Old Trafford to outsmart us and of course the video referees refusal to draw the offside line against Brentford as major points of contention, however this loss simply brings us down to earth to face the reality that our squad is currently not good enough, some of the cut price dross has to go and another three serious signings are needed.
A disappointing resulted that all but ended the slim chance we had bit again disappointing with so called fans ranting and raving about our team
A team that has entertained us all season. Got us to 2nd and given our pride back.
We were still being talked about being title contender in mid May… been a long time since that happened.
Plus the better team won today. I hate losing but I thought Brighton were fabulous today and hats off to them for such a fine display.
Onwards and can’t say upwards for this season
2 to go but wanted to thank the team, manager and arsenal football club for restoring my faith back in to this club. I have witnessed some great football, over come some big challenges.
We will come back stronger