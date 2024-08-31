Arsenal v Brighton Review – Tough point earned after Declan Rice red-carded

We had yet another must win game at home to unbeaten Brighton, and the only change from Villa was Trossard starting against his old side.
Arsenal started purposefully and went straight in the attack, but with a few stray passes which dampened our pressure, but Raya didnt have much to for the first 15 minutes except for a couple of weak efforts from the Seagulls.
The 17th minute saw out captain Martin Odegaard given a gilt edged chance just a few yards out but didnt catch it right and the keeper easily saved it.
The next 20 mins saw 80% possession for the Gunners before Brighton had a small flurry of action in our half. A few minutes later and there was panic in the Arsenal box as a headed clearance mistake from Havertz saw the ball land at Mitoma’s left foot, but luckily he scuffed his shot.
It was not long after that a a bit of brilliant skill from Saka saw him send the ball over the defence to a running Havertz, who calmly lobbed the ball over the keeper to give us a well deserved lead.
There was only 7 minutes left in first half but enough to see Rice get a yellow card for a late tackle, and one for Partey who wasnt happy at being wrong footed..
The second half continued with the feisteness and just a few minutes in and suddenly Declan Rice gets his second yellow card after kicking the ball away after his first foul, despite getting a boot in the shins for his trouble. That looked dubious to me, and then we had our noses rubbed in it when Joao Pedro got the equalizer straight away.
Calfiori was brought on for Trossard to shore up the defence but Brighton were on the front foot and nearly scored again with our defence in disarray.
The next 15 minutes saw the Seagulls in control with Arsenal trying to force a way through despite being a man down.
There were battles all over the pitch with fouls going in everywhere and Timber was the next name in the book.
Martinelli was brought on, surprisingly replacing Odegaard, and suddenly we saw Havertz break into their box but the keeper got a foot to it and Sakas follow up was also blocked. Seconds later Havertz and Saka combined again but our starboy fluffed his golden chance to take the lead.
Timber got a knock with ten mins to go and Zinchenko came on in his place, with the game still hanging in the balance.
Both sides were looking for a break but BHA had the lions share off the ball. It looked like Arteta had decided to try and hold on for a point with the Seagulls shooting from everywhere.
There were six added minutes to endure as Raya made a great and brave save in his box as Brighton kept up the pressure.
I’ve lost count of the cards being given as we approach te whistle, but we managed to hang on for the point.
A tough game indeed, but both sides remain unbeaten….
The referee must be investigated. Rice didn’t deserve the second yellow card
Arsenal played against twelve men today
You need to learn the rules of football. Kicking the ball away, is a yellow card.
Why didn’t the Pedro get the card in the first half then? If Authorities are really looking to make a statement about their new rules, they should do it the first chance they get. Why didn’t Saka get a yellow in the second half then when he threw away the ball?
Rice was sent off fine, but it should’ve been a 10 vs 10 match. It was 10 vs 12 tbf.
Inconsistency is another argument. I cant answer that but Rice got a yellow card for kicking the ball away, delaying a free kick that the opposing player wanted to take quickly.
So why didn’t Joao Pedro get a yellow for hoofing a ball already out of play to the other end of the pitch?
Then it should apply to all teams not just Arsrnal. Maybe you can also enlighten us with your wisdom and tell us if kicking a player is also a bookable offence.
Yes kicking a player is also a bookable offence. But I haven’t a clue why you are asking.
He will get the Abu dhabi bonus.
@Gai, I agree with you absolutely 👌
It’s up to Arsenal to appeal the card.
Unfortunately Merino is injured to replace Rice hope Jorginho can replace hime effectively against Spuds
Jorghino was not good enough against spuds last year.
I hope to see Partey and Timber in midfield and Calafiori at LB against spuds; Zinchenko and Jorginho no where near the starting lineup.
This was clear to me when both of our midfielders got carded right before half time.
Luckily we have squad depth.. Errr unfortunately we dont with Merino and Jesus already injured and our squad consisting of 21 players I think.
Whoever says this Brighton team will not finish in the top half haven’t been watching games.
Brighton were not good today though
Even though Brighton is a “bogey” team of ours, it was Arsenal that dropped the points. If the situation was reversed, I suspect we’d be quite pleased getting the away point.
Arteta was rubbish today
What’s with all the too much shuffling ?
We got a red, but it was a Brighton that was still beatable
Then u take our playmaking pointman in Bukayo were from the right for about 20 minutes
Yes we’re 1 man down but don’t gamble with our strength
Saka is how we play, without him there u condemned us to just defend only through
We are down but we can still hurt them when the time is right – that means our own play identity must still be intact
Bye Bye to Trossard started, he started and we dropped point
What on earth has Rice getting sent off got to do with Trossard. What a gonk.
The trend in the team since last season is:
Whenever Arteta shuffles the starting 11 (if not enforced by injury) we will drop points
The first 11 are so in sync that we kinda drop a little with even just one change
The larger better of the first half was lethargy – we know Martinelli will install some zest via that left
When did arteta take of saka or was it another game you were watching?
Saka was upfront at a point
Then he was on the left at a point
No matter what you shuffling Saka must not move – he’s our lifeline to creating something
And that Hinshelwood of theirs was absolutely no match for him
Arteta trying to tighten us up nullified our attacking threat also
So the game just became Brighton vs a League 1 team that was only defending all through and cannot even play for 2 minutes
THE AGENDA IS ALWAYS HERE
Not the best performance, partly self inflicted though. Dug in and battled it out. Funnily enough Haverz and Saka could and probably should have won it for us. 2 points dropped at home but not a defeat. Which it could have been.
Nothing will get done to the ref as they are fireproof, the Rice sending off will be played for years as one of the most outrageous decisions ever by a Brighton Referee. Var not even looking at the kick on Rice, I’m actually never been more embarrassed about English football as I am today
Rice kicked the ball away, thats why it was a yellow card. There was no injustice. Just stupidity from Rice, who was on a yellow.
The only stupidity here is your comments defending the utter incompetence of the officials today
Look, I can’t help it, if you don’t know the basic rules of football and then, have the stupidity to then call someone stupid, who does.
It WAS a yellow card offence, although I thought that considering the kick on Rice it might have been overlooked, but Rice was foolish, he should not have done that while already in a yellow.
Jax, Rice kicked the ball away, thats why he got kicked. I thought the same but I have just seen another angle where Veltman is looking down field to play a quick ball to another player. He doesn’t look down, he kicks where he thinks the ball should be and it isn’t. The only anomaly is, the ball would have been moving and wouldn’t have been allowed.
😭😂😂
Quick ball free kick on a moving ball? With the force from Veltman leg that was not a pass to anybody
@Rootk1t
We weren’t up for it on the day, plain and simple. It happens and must be accepted. Instead of trying to blame the ref for our poor form. Just sayin…🤔
NY, i think people need to look at our faults, instead of always burying their heads and finding excuses. Rice didn’t need to do what he did?
Please stop …
The Brighton player kicked the ball far from where the foul occurred to Declan’s foot and he “brushed it aside” receiving an intentional kick in the process.
There was no act of stupidity by Declan.
The referee was abysmal.
Rice had the option of walking away or even running away, without doing anything. He didn’t.
Yes, that’s true. It was unlikely to be easy of course – and it wasn’t. Some comfort I suppose in that it’s actually a better result than we often get against one of our real “bogey” teams, but certainly disappointing overall. The red card for Rice – justified or not – being the icing on the cake of disappointment, particularly with Sp*rs up next.
Anyway, we can but hope West Ham do us a favour in the late game today, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see City back on top this evening.
City is not like arsenal. They always double up whenever arsenal drops points. If city are playing with Brighton and they happen to have red card, they can still beat Brighton. Arsenal cannot even create a counter attack when they’re one man down. With these plenty of games this season, I don’t see arsenal in a better position in all competitions with their thin squad. There will be lots injuries. Arteta deliberately refused to bring in a striker, relying on midfielders. This season is a different one to last season.
That’s what i was trying to say upwards
We’re a man down
But we can still hit them on a counter and still win
Leave Bukayo on the right
Bring in Martinelli for his speed and put him where he plays 95% of the time (on the left)
Then let’s wait for the opportunity to hurt them
But Arteta moved Bukayo upfront at a point
Moved him to the left at a point
Martinelli came in and played in the middle almost throughout
That certainly condemned us to only defending cos our playing style/pattern has lost and we wouldn’t be able to create purposely – with all our attackers not in their most comfortable positions
WE had two clear cut chances…..
With Ten men…..
It’s hard to score chances when your forcing things
We’ll largely defend, Yes
But we’re still the better team and don’t need too many chances to score when we are able to create the chance by playing our way
We didn’t play anymore after the red
If our attack was still in shape, while defending, after winning the ball, everybody in the team knows how to find Saka one the right
We also know how to find a running Martinelli for a counter-attack
Leave at least those 2 in place and we can purposely create a chance our own way and take it
Those were chanced opportunities – we a League1 team feels they can beat a top team cos they absolutely can match them and their only chance is to loop ball forwards
Why were we playing like that against Brighton
Not Man City, Not Real Madrid
We can still beat them with 1 Man Down but we’ll have to do it largely defending
That doesn’t mean you should kill our own play pattern – with that over tweaked then we were relying on chance
We could still tactically have the fate of this game in our our hands
Not by looping ball upwards and hoping the attackers can convert it
Hopefully, you’ll be proved wrong in the EPL this season. No two seasons will necessarily be alike but that applies to every club, even City. Only 35 games to go to find out.
Arteta refusing to bring in a striker? Possibly there were various (sometimes differing) quotes around from him, but it could have been that there wasn’t a suitable deal to be done in the time and/or for the money available. Who knows? At least Sterling, a winger, was brought in at the last minute so that’s something. We’ll have to see what he can do.
did you watch the game?
or did you have this prepared script ready and waiting for the first game we don’t win
embarrassing
Rice touched the ball a little – so that could kinda justify the ref
But it wasn’t worth a red card
I watched Newcastle get a red for something that was nothing on Day 1 also
Right, common sense here. Rice kicked the ball away and DIDN’T get a red card. He got a yellow but because he had a yellow all ready, he got red.
I know, but as a ref when u realize the player already has a yellow then don’t give another yellow for something that’s so silly
The ref in the champions league said that when we played Bayern
Gabi touched the ball with his hand while giving the ball to Raya to play the Goal Kick after the ref had blown – the ref said it’s mistake that can be overlooked and players shouldn’t necessarily be booked for something like that
That’s not a rule though
It’s left to individual referees intuition
It doesn’t work like that.
So how does it work since Jao Pedro didn’t get a yellow card for kicking the ball away. Or did Welbeck get a card for telling the ref to show a card? Are you saying the ref was 100% right all game?
You are trying to be very unbiased,but it looks like you are actually leaning to the other side
Thank you
Read my post above. Inconsistency is a different argument. That does not alter the fact what Rice did was a yellow card offence. If he wasn’t on a yellow card already, it would have just been a yellow card. Don’t try to make out i am being this or that, like you are insinuating. Im telling you how it is.
Rice had the option of walking or running away. He didn’t take it. Don’t look for a scapegoat.
Reggie are you a spud?
Are you lacking intelligence?
The more reason why the Ref should have been more circumspect, it was easier to book J. Pedro who was not on a yellow than Rice on a yellow. Dude was clearly inconsistent with his calls and most was against us not just the red card. When I saw the red for Rice I was not even supriced or angry at that point judging by his first half performance
The ref was clearly biased from the onset and I thought our players apart from being experienced professionals they should also be academically intelligent. Today Brighton never came to play,they came with a specific motive to rattle us.Rice gave the Referee a reason to execute his plan and am very disappointed in Declan,I hope he learns what winning a match details, this draw is solely on him and he should grow up.
I am a massive fan of Declan, but he is the only Arsenal player to blame today, he knows if you kick the ball away you get booked. The ref (P—K could have turned a blind eye to it but chose not to!
This was such a tough watch.
All the officials involved were utterly incompetent.
Referee kept blowing whistles for every minor collision, and then no whistle for many outrageous fouls.
The linesmen kept raising flag early instead of letting the attack play out.
The game had no rhythm, it was like watching a league one match.
3 weeks into the season and looks like we’re in for another season of PGMOL sh1t show
AdPat we didn’t play Wolves today 😉
Regarding the game, I thought we began pretty well and it was the injury time out that seemed to knock us off our stride which was very disappointing.
Well taken goal from the Saka/Havertz partnership which we were unable to improve upon sadly.
Regardless of the rights and wrongs of the sending off, I thought the referee wasn’t particularly good.
Reggie, above, has rightly pointed out that Rice kicked the ball away but the reason wasn’t that according to TNT sports who said he got a yellow for delaying a restart
Also
Raya was our man of the match
I agree. Another terrific performance – and as in the previous game, it had to be at times.
Kicking the ball away, which delayed the restart. Either way, it was a yellow Sue.
👍
Silly of him then to rise to the gamesmanship from Brighton
A costly situation in all probability
Common sense reply Sue. Unlike some on here. 👍
Do you also want us to thank god we have you on here as the voice of reason?
Well you definitely aren’t.
I thought that our Captain had a a minor knock hence Arteta took him off
Thomas Partey was the only midfielder today for us, the rest were hiding, what a shift, covered every part of the midfield today and still our best midfielder.
Arguably the best CDM in the world I wonder how some of our fans don’t see that
Partey looks like a bully to every one he’s marking
Just the same aura Saliba, Van Dijk, Konate, Rodri have when they’re marking you
It’s like they’ll win the ball off you 19 times out of 20
That’s never a yellow card in any way, ball was rolled into Rice path and was still rolling
And what was the justification in Brighton player hitting Rice that hard without being carded?
Poor officiating from start to finish. EPL is a joke.
Why didn’t Rice just keep walking. This would not even be a talking point if he had. But no, he couldn’t, even though he was on a red. Only one person to blame.
Sorry on a yellow, which led to red.
👍
Arsenal missed an opportunity to sign a clinical center forward and now we are going trophyless for another season again!
Well done, hope you are happy now?.?
The gloom is a little premature after three games. I too really hoped Arsenal would bring in a striker, but they didn’t (lack of time and/or money possibly) so there it is. We have another winger though in Sterling and hopefully he’ll add to the attacking mix.
The lack of depth in strikers may have an effect over the season though. We’ll be relying upon Havertz a lot, but should he be injured, even suspended or plain tired out there’s not a lot of “specialist” backup.
Many JS posts mention the “goals across the team” which has been true in the past, so we’ll have to wait and see if that happens again across 2024-25.
What of the €200 Million transfer warchest?😀
oh silly me, i thought it was the red card that changed the game, whereas clearly it was ‘striker, striker, striker’
Shame on Edu and Arteta. Failed to sign proper striker for the third year. See the contribution of Joao Pedro for Seagulls, but we don’t have it for another year. I used to rate them high, but a draw with Brighton, who have sold many outstanding players, at home is really shambolic.
Yeah! So Arteta and Edu should be sacked with immediate effect, and bring in a coach and sporting director who can get us any striker.
rice didnt KICK the ball away it was a playful dunt brighton lad was in full bruce lee mode b4 the dunt shocking from ref & var
Chapeau fo Havetz…..What a signing!!
The Ref should be sacked. No if’s, no but’s,…. SACKED. You could see he hung his head in shame afterwards. Useless corruption cheat…🤬😓😢😟🥵🤢👿🎃🙉
I am not sorry to say that, this is a nonsense performance by the Gunners who were playing at home against the Seagulls in the Epl today.
They should have found a way out to win the match. But not to give any excuse of being a man down in the game to be forced to a draw game to thereby dropped two valuable points.
If it were Man City who had a man sent off and were down to 10 man in the match. Wouldn’t they have won the match? I think they will..
This not a championship winning performance shown by the Gunners today at all. But another 2nd placed finish performance that was shown by us Arsenal. Saka fluffing his lines when he had a big chance to put us ahead 2-1 in the match was a pathetic fluffing of his lines for Arsenal that came from him.
My friend,Who doesn’t lose chances? If Arsenal is that terrible as u put it why do you rate there performance as a second finish behind only city.
Finishing behind City every other season must tell you that it may take more than just football on match days to dethrone them.May be we may need a fundraising to bribe epl Referees before dethroning City.
comments from the super coach right here…
With the lack of depth in attacking areas, I think we have a much lesser chance of winning the league than last season. 😔😔😔😔😔
oh that’s why the red card changed the game, dear me…good name but, a certain ring to it!
In fairness though, he’s not saying that, is he. The post relates to a (legitimate) argument that failure to bring in a striker in the recent window could (could) effect Arsenal’s chances of winning the league at the end of the season, given our reliance on Havertz in that role. We’ll have to see how that pans out over 38 games.
But that’s really nothing to do with the unfortunate circumstances of today’s game, Rice’s red card etc.
Its time this issue about corrupt officiating is addressed.
I get a feeling the Premier league has so many corrupt Referees. There are matches you will outrightly tell they have been somehow influenced like today.Its quite unfortunate
This things make it very difficult for England getting any meaningful results internationally despite the obvious talent because this league is skewed.
Somehow English teams end up performing dismally in Europe because some people determine who finishes where on the table.So bad.
The problem is, players are punished for their mistakes, refs aren’t. Nothing happens to them. They are protected. Okay Rice should get the second yellow, but how did VAR didn’t see that blatant kick to the shin, which was no attempt to play the ball, the ball was moving if you really want to get technical with the rules, the ball was moving, and his pass wouldn’t have connected at all! That was a blatant kick and he should’ve been red carded. It should’ve been 10 vs 10 men match seriously.
Wrong, refs are punished, if they have bad games. They get dropped and demoted. It happens more than you think.
Tell me how the refereeing was not punishable in this match? Rice yellow was fine, what about the Veltman kick to the shin? Pedro kicking ball away right before the Rice incident? Come on.
What has a refereeing performance good or bad got to do with me. If he had a bad game, then he will be punished. If he didn’t he won’t. Inconsistency happens, it does on here, Inconsistency is a different issue. I am on about Rice on a yellow card, not walking away.
Told my mate the same thing also, if we really want to be technical, if that free kick had been taken that quickly it would have been a moving ball. With common sense the referee should have seen the illegal intention of the Brighton player, kicking a moving ball, and applied common sense just like he did while not booking J. Pedro for kicking the ball away since we all want to be technical.
Poor officiating from the referee, because he was inconsistent and that was mostly with Arsenal, twice Saka was fouled early in the game but he let play go, but not the same for us. If Rice tapping the ball away is seen as a yellow, what about J. Pedro booting the ball away after a throw in had been awarded us? Inconsistency. Rice first yellow should have been called back as a foul on Rice who tried to stay up, one of other fouls against us he let go.
Disappointed that we didn’t get all 3 points, but the sending off definitely had an affect. Both teams had a chance to grab the winner, bad finishing from us, and a good save from Raya meant the points were shared.
Regarding the red card, yes unfortunately it was correct, but watch it again and you’ll see that the Brighton player should also have got one, as he deliberately kicked Rice in the leg. No way did he try to take a quick free kick, as his foot was to high to kick the ball.
So Arsenal didn’t win their first 5 games as many predicted
Be humble peeps
You’re certainly not
Absolutely Dan, I never thought we would get anywhere near but unfortunately got caught up in the hype today by predicting 3-2 😂
A good result with 10 men
Take the point and get out of there
As for the corrupt officials 😂, hardly, just them doing their jobs, kick the ball away (like that) and it’s a booking!