Arsenal v Brighton Team News & Predicted Line-up for League Cup clash

Arsenal are set to face Brighton this evening in the third round of the League Cup, with the Gunners likely to ring the changes.

While both managers insist that victory is what they want from this evening, and that the tie will be taken seriously, I don’t believe for a minute that full-strength XIs will be named, and today should pose an opportunity for certain players to make an impression.

We have seen both of Mo Elneny and Oleksandr Zinchenko make their returns to action in the last week, while Matt Turner was deemed ready to return to the bench at the weekend also, leaving just Emile Smith Rowe as our main absentee, although Takehiro Tomiyasu is expected to be rested after picking up a knock.

Our Premier League starting line-ups have seen very little rotation, apart from those coming due to injuries/suspensions, but today we will likely see many players who have been limited to starts in Europe,.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Turner

Cedric Holding Gabriel Tierney

Lokonga Elneny

Marquinhos Nelson Vieira

Nketiah

While I believe a lot of rotation is probably needed, there is also the fact that Gabriel Jesus has a goal-drought that may be lingering over his head, and the opportunity to play against a potentially weakened team could well give him an opportunity to boost his confidence. That could mean that Marquinhos loses his place in the team to accommodate the Brazilian, with Nketiah shifted out to the wide left.

This team would give most a run for their money, and even if Brighton were to field their best XI, I would still make us favourites with this much rotation.

Which players do you think should get their chance to feature this evening?

Patrick