Arsenal v Brighton Team News & Predicted XI for season-ender

Arsenal will play host to Brighton this afternoon, but may have to do so without two key players.

Hector Bellerin is confirmed as missing out on the tie, and some believe that this could mean that he has played his last match in our famous Red & White. While no transfer appears to have been arranged, his key role has been shared for much of 2021, and the rumour mill certainly appears to believe that his time to move on has come.

David Luiz may also miss out on today’s fixture with injury also, although he is currently being assessed before kick-off to analyse if he should be made available for action. The Brazilian is confirmed as leaving the club, with both the player and club sharing goodbyes on social media yesterday.

While his next club is yet to be announced, he has previously talked up a return to Portuguese giants Benfica, and I believe that could be a strong possibility.

Maty Ryan is also unavailable today, due to being ineligible due to being on loan from today’s opponents Brighton.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Leno

Chambers Holding Gabriel Tierney

Partey Xhaka

Pepe Smith Rowe Saka

Aubameyang

I imagine the likes of Eddie Nketiah, Dani Ceballos, Martin Odegaard and David Luiz (injury permitting) could all be in with a shout of coming off the bench to say their possible goodbyes to the fans, although a tight game or some injuries on the day could change that.

The manager has already said that he would play the team that he thinks will give our side the best chance of victory, and judging by what I’ve seen on the pitch of late, I believe this team is most likely.

Who do you think should be in my starting line-up?

Patrick