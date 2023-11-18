Arsenal v Brighton Women Preview – Which players we need to look out for on Sunday

AWFC vs Brighton what to look out for

Jonas Eidevall and our Arsenal Women will travel down to Brighton on the coast to play our 7th game of this year Women’s Super League season. Arsenal currently sitting 2nd on the table, three points Behind Chelsea and a point above Manchester United. Brighton currently sit 8th on the table after a rocky start to the season, but look to have finally found their feet as they get set to face the mighty Gooner women on Sunday afternoon.

Arsenal have not lost their last 5 games in the WSL and look to be dangerous contenders going forward this season. Brighton had a bad start to their season but in recent weeks drew against Manchester United 2-2 as United just clinched the equaliser in the dying minutes of the game, and also beat Manchester City in their last WSL game 1-0, so both teams coming off good wins and will be confident coming into the match.

Arsenal are at a point in the season where points have already become very important, breathing down the necks of reigning champions Chelsea and look to continue their dominant form. Brighton have never beaten Arsenal in the WSL and have only managed to beat our women once in the 2019 FA WSL Cup on penalties but after putting up a tough fight against both United and City, Brighton won’t be an easy team to beat and our Arsenal Women will need to be in their best form.

Brighton keeper Sophie Baggaley has been outstanding so far this season since joining the Seagulls in the summer and will be hard to beat, the talented keeper seems to have really found her place at Brighton and looks to have raised her performance levels immensely, making some spectacular saves against City that ultimately saw them win the game.

Brighton’s captain Guro Bergsvand has also been in fine form for the Seagulls and has really looked at her best this season, putting in two almost perfect performances against United and City and also getting herself on the scoresheet against United. Playing at either CB on RB, she is very good on the ball, keeps her backline strong and organised and is a great leader.

For Arsenal, Victoria Pelova is in great form and has looked unstoppable the last few games, becoming what looks like a vital piece in Eidevall’s system. She seems to have slipped into her role at the club perfectly and played a huge role in Arsenal’s incredible comeback against Leicester City last weekend, making her a key player to look out for.

Caitlin Foord also can’t seem to stop scoring and assisting for both club and country, looking in red hot form going into Sunday after picking up a goal and an assist against Leicester City, Foord has become a dominant force down the left wing and looks to be one of our most dangerous players when going forward.

It should be a great game with a lot of action, Arsenal fans hoping to walk away with all 3 points and continuing our dominant form this season.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….