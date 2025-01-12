Arsenal v Bristol City Women’s FA Cup 4th Round clash time change & possible postponement

CRAWLEY, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 19: Beth Mead of Arsenal applauds the fans as she is substituted off during the Barclays Women´s Super League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Arsenal FC at Broadfield Stadium on November 19, 2023 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Because of the winter break, we’ve missed the joy of watching our Arsenal Women play since 18th December. Our Gunner women were in their finest form, unbeaten in 11 games with 10 wins and a draw, setting impressive stats including:

– Scoring 31 goals

– Conceding only 5 goals

– Achieving 7 clean sheets

I don’t know about you, but I believe the winter break came at the wrong time for our Arsenal. Seeing their momentum cooled just like that was criminal.

The hope is that they pick up where they left off. An FA Cup clash with Bristol City seems like the perfect fixture to resume in style.

As we eagerly await our Gunners’ return to the field, a worrying update has emerged. Due to concerning weather forecasts with freezing overnight temperatures, there’s a risk the game at Meadow Park might be postponed.

The club has informed match-going fans, “Our FA Cup clash against Bristol City is now scheduled to kick off at the later time of 3pm this Sunday. A formal pitch inspection will take place on Sunday morning, and we advise supporters planning to attend the match to check our social media channels.”

Following a pitch inspection, we can confirm that our @AdobeWFACup Fourth Round match against Bristol City has been postponed. We will provide a further announcement on the fixture in due course 👇 — Arsenal Women (@ArsenalWFC) January 11, 2025

Well, the hope is that the game isn’t postponed. Let’s cross our fingers that all goes well and, after the pitch inspection this morning, it is deemed fit to proceed.

Like me, I know you miss Renee Slegers in the dugout, Alessia Russo’s bright form in front of goal, Daphne van Domselaar’s heroics in goal as well as the rest of our Gunner stars back on the pitch. Let’s hope the game isn’t postponed.

Do you think this should be an ‘easy’ FA Cup clash for Arsenal? If there indeed is such a thing!

Michelle M

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….