Arsenal v Burnley – Confirmed Team for Premier League clash with Burnley

The teams are out for today’s Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Burnley.

The Gunners are without a win from their last four in all competitions, but they are still huge favourites to come away with win at home to the Clarets this afternoon.

Should we win, we will move back up into fourth spot, at least until Tottenham take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, although after being beaten home and away in the cup by the Champions League holders, they will surely not be expected to take points from that game, meaning we should be able to end the day in the CL places.

We do have some personnel issues to deal with, including suspensions for both Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, which meant that the manager had to make a decision in midfield.

Earlier on, we predicted the following line-up, with little official word on which players were in fact available for action:

Ramsdale

Chambers White Gabriel Tavares

Lokonga Patino

Martinelli Odegaard Saka

Lacazette

As you can see below, we were on the ball except for Chambers and Patino.

🚨 TEAM NEWS 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Holding starts in defence

🇳🇴 Odegaard in midfield

🇧🇷 Martinelli in attack COME ON ARSENAL 🙌#ARSBUR pic.twitter.com/5QAdaB8Imb — Arsenal (@Arsenal) January 23, 2022

What are your scoreline predictions after seeing the starting XI?

Patrick