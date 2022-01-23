Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal v Burnley – Confirmed Team for Premier League clash with Burnley

The teams are out for today’s Premier League encounter between Arsenal and Burnley.

The Gunners are without a win from their last four in all competitions, but they are still huge favourites to come away with win at home to the Clarets this afternoon.

Should we win, we will move back up into fourth spot, at least until Tottenham take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, although after being beaten home and away in the cup by the Champions League holders, they will surely not be expected to take points from that game, meaning we should be able to end the day in the CL places.

We do have some personnel issues to deal with, including suspensions for both Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka, which meant that the manager had to make a decision in midfield.

Earlier on, we predicted the following line-up, with little official word on which players were in fact available for action:

Ramsdale
Chambers White Gabriel Tavares
Lokonga Patino
Martinelli Odegaard Saka
Lacazette

As you can see below, we were on the ball except for Chambers and Patino.

What are your scoreline predictions after seeing the starting XI?

Patrick

  1. Dan kit says:
    January 23, 2022 at 1:12 pm

    Anything less than a win for me …..
    No more excuses
    COYG

    Reply
    1. Lenohappy says:
      January 23, 2022 at 1:28 pm

      Dan I hope we win but if we don’t, you will hear excuses like partey and xhaka absence cost us.

      Reply
      1. Dan kit says:
        January 23, 2022 at 1:48 pm

        You know it 👍

        Reply
  2. Sean Williams says:
    January 23, 2022 at 1:18 pm

    Strong enough team, if we don’t win we are in trouble. If we win then we will be in the Spuds bad dreams psycho-mind. We MUST buy a midfield player and striker in the next week or say goodbye to the teams above us disappearing into the distance….including the Spuds. No sign of any players….goodbye Edu goodbye Arteta….season finished. You know this is the truth.

    Reply
    1. Anselm says:
      January 23, 2022 at 1:23 pm

      Perfect analysis

      Reply
  3. AndersS says:
    January 23, 2022 at 1:20 pm

    Somewhat short bench. We are obviously struggling.

    Reply
    1. Jay says:
      January 23, 2022 at 1:41 pm

      In games like this, the bench is very crucial. Burnley are a rugged side and we would have to make changes from the bench, which we do not have. I can’t see any game changer in the bench and we dare not loose any of the starting eleven to injury early in the game. It’s gonna be a very very difficult game to win.

      Reply
  4. gotanidea says:
    January 23, 2022 at 1:36 pm

    A highly attacking 4-3-3 formation. Love it

    Reply
    1. Dan kit says:
      January 23, 2022 at 1:50 pm

      I’m reading a 4-1-4-1

      Reply
      1. gotanidea says:
        January 23, 2022 at 1:53 pm

        It’s kinda similar, because they both consists of two wingers and two mezzalas

        Reply
  5. jon fox says:
    January 23, 2022 at 1:51 pm

    The doommongers are out in force again. GAME NOT EVEN STARTED YET TOO. Sigh!

    Whatever happened to “supporting your club”???

    Reply
  6. Longbenark says:
    January 23, 2022 at 2:01 pm

    The team looks great but without strength,
    Arteta should know we need physically fit midfielders, Partey is good but we need 1/2 more, midfield is where games are won, we can leave the CF position for now,
    I hope we win today by 4/5 goals, let’s be ruthless.

    Reply
    1. Sean Williams says:
      January 23, 2022 at 2:17 pm

      Have they heard of Forwards. Pass forwards…sloow.

      Reply
  7. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    January 23, 2022 at 2:06 pm

    Holding all over the shop saliba come back plzzzzzz

    Reply
    1. Kstyx says:
      January 23, 2022 at 2:12 pm

      It’s not saliba’s fault he won’t play. Arteta, the genius decides to see quality and send it on loan

      Reply
  8. Kstyx says:
    January 23, 2022 at 2:15 pm

    We are a very slow paced team all round. We need to be moving the ball up the pitch a lot quicker. We’ve dropped by alot of margins from the team that played City. This makes our top 4 hopes, really hard.

    Reply
  9. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    January 23, 2022 at 2:16 pm

    This is gona b a hard slog nó midfield

    Reply
  10. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    January 23, 2022 at 2:19 pm

    Láca hit the target poor good run

    Reply
  11. Highbury44 says:
    January 23, 2022 at 2:21 pm

    Hi where can you watch the match online?

    Reply
  12. Joel Sequeira says:
    January 23, 2022 at 2:27 pm

    any links guys?

    Reply
  13. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    January 23, 2022 at 2:28 pm

    If that was xhaka straight red var💩

    Reply
  14. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    January 23, 2022 at 2:29 pm

    Eplsite..uk

    Reply
    1. Declan says:
      January 23, 2022 at 2:51 pm

      Cheers Mick, got it.

      Reply
  15. Kstyx says:
    January 23, 2022 at 2:34 pm

    Much improved pace

    Reply
  16. Mickmematethemasterfarter says:
    January 23, 2022 at 2:41 pm

    Tierneys game has gone south

    Reply
  17. Kent says:
    January 23, 2022 at 2:47 pm

    Great to see that the referee bias continues, if Arsenal played like Burnley are doing we would at least had one player sent off. It’s becoming so much of a joke that Im considering to stop watching football altogether. More often than not, refs ruin tight games for Arsenal, but for teams like manu they grant offside goals to give them three points.

    Reply
  18. RW1 says:
    January 23, 2022 at 2:50 pm

    Low energy manager low energy team … another 45 minutes … against the worst club in the league … why arteta will not move us back to where we belong … man city after him .. can’t make some of these football stories up … I wonder how many minutes Jon fox needs to work this simple lesson out

    Reply
  19. Sean says:
    January 23, 2022 at 2:51 pm

    Not watching the game but seems not good viewing by the comments

    Reply
  20. Sekman says:
    January 23, 2022 at 2:55 pm

    Pepe would have scored that last one

    Reply
    1. Sean says:
      January 23, 2022 at 3:00 pm

      I can see Pepe coming back a different player with alof of confidence from the AFCON. He is a great player in flashes which isn’t enough but hopefully now can be consistent. Rather give Pepe a go than sign another winger.

      Reply
      1. HH says:
        January 23, 2022 at 3:03 pm

        I truly hope so Sean. He surely has a talent and it’s very unfortunate that we can’t utilize it to our advantage.

        Reply
  21. SueP says:
    January 23, 2022 at 3:02 pm

    I’m listening on Arsenal radio. Suggestion that Burnley were lucky to get away with not getting a red card

    Reply

