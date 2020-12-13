Arsenal v Burnley Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

The Emirates will play host to the Premier League clash between Arsenal and Burnley this evening, with the hosts missing some key players.

Gabriel Martinelli remains unavailable despite making his return to action on Tuesday for the Under-21 side, where he played an entire half, and he is believed to have recovered well after those minutes.

Thomas Partey also remains out after limping off against Tottenham, and he has no return date as of yet.

Nicolas Pepe is also out as he serves the third and final match of his ban, and could be in line to return against Southampton in midweek.

David Luiz could be in line to return after his clash of heads with Wolves striker Raul Jimenez, but he will be assessed shortly before kick-off to determine his availability, as confirmed by Arsenal.com.

Predicted XI:

Leno

Bellerin Holding Gabriel Tierney

Ceballos Xhaka Saka

Willian Lacazette Aubameyang

This team should have more than enough in it to secure the win this evening, having improved our performance level of late, despite not fixing the results as of yet.

Joe Willock played 83 minutes against Dundalk in midweek, so I believe he will miss out on starting this evening, while both Calum Chambers and Pablo Mari both played the entire 90, and are also likely to miss out.

Folarin Balogun could find himself in the playing squad as he looks to make his Premier League debut, after impressing in the Europa League of late.

Has the youngster done enough to earn his shot in the first-team? Who do you think is missing from my predicted XI?

Patrick