Arsenal v Burnley Match Preview: Huge Night in Premier League Title Race

For the final time this season, Emirates Stadium will host a Premier League fixture with absolutely everything on the line as Arsenal welcome relegated Burnley to North London on Monday night.

The equation is simple for Mikel Arteta’s side. Win against the Clarets and the Gunners will move five points clear of Manchester City ahead of their trip to Bournemouth 24 hours later, putting huge pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men heading into the final stretch of the title race.

With just two league matches remaining, Arsenal know six points from six would guarantee a first Premier League title since the famous Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.

Arsenal Have Little Margin For Error

While Burnley’s fate has already been sealed, Arsenal supporters will be expecting a full-throttle performance under the Emirates lights.

Arteta’s men have been remarkably consistent throughout the campaign and have lost just once in 19 Premier League meetings with Burnley. The atmosphere is expected to be electric as the club edges closer to potentially lifting two major trophies this season.

The Clarets arrive in North London enduring another difficult campaign after suffering a third relegation in five seasons. Scott Parker was dismissed earlier this month once relegation was confirmed, with Mike Jackson once again stepping in on a temporary basis.

Burnley’s recent form offers Arsenal encouragement. They have won just once in their last 27 league matches and possess one of the worst away records in the division, conceding three or more goals in each of their last four away games.

Arteta Calls On Arsenal Fans To Deliver

Speaking ahead of the match, Arteta praised both his players and supporters for navigating such an intense title race.

The Arsenal boss said the season has been “extremely demanding” but praised the mentality shown by his squad throughout the campaign.

He also urged supporters to create another special atmosphere on Monday night, admitting the opportunity in front of the club is enormous.

Burnley interim boss Mike Jackson insisted his side would still compete fully despite relegation already being confirmed, pointing to last weekend’s battling draw against Aston Villa as proof his players remain motivated.

Team News

Arsenal continue to deal with defensive injury concerns heading into the game.

Ben White has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee ligament injury, while Jurrien Timber remains sidelined as he continues his recovery.

There is some positive news regarding Riccardo Calafiori after the Italian returned to training following his withdrawal against West Ham. Mikel Merino remains unavailable with a long-term foot injury.

Burnley could welcome Hannibal Mejbri back into the squad after he was withdrawn as a precaution last weekend.

The Emirates crowd will know exactly what is at stake on Monday night, and Arsenal simply cannot afford to slip up now.

Can the Gunners take another huge step towards Premier League glory?

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