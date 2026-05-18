Arsenal v Burnley Match Preview: Huge Night in Premier League Title Race

For the final time this season, Emirates Stadium will host a Premier League fixture with absolutely everything on the line as Arsenal welcome relegated Burnley to North London on Monday night.
The equation is simple for Mikel Arteta’s side. Win against the Clarets and the Gunners will move five points clear of Manchester City ahead of their trip to Bournemouth 24 hours later, putting huge pressure on Pep Guardiola’s men heading into the final stretch of the title race.
With just two league matches remaining, Arsenal know six points from six would guarantee a first Premier League title since the famous Invincibles campaign of 2003/04.
Arsenal Have Little Margin For Error
While Burnley’s fate has already been sealed, Arsenal supporters will be expecting a full-throttle performance under the Emirates lights.
Arteta’s men have been remarkably consistent throughout the campaign and have lost just once in 19 Premier League meetings with Burnley. The atmosphere is expected to be electric as the club edges closer to potentially lifting two major trophies this season.
The Clarets arrive in North London enduring another difficult campaign after suffering a third relegation in five seasons. Scott Parker was dismissed earlier this month once relegation was confirmed, with Mike Jackson once again stepping in on a temporary basis.
Burnley’s recent form offers Arsenal encouragement. They have won just once in their last 27 league matches and possess one of the worst away records in the division, conceding three or more goals in each of their last four away games.
Arteta Calls On Arsenal Fans To Deliver
Speaking ahead of the match, Arteta praised both his players and supporters for navigating such an intense title race.
The Arsenal boss said the season has been “extremely demanding” but praised the mentality shown by his squad throughout the campaign.
He also urged supporters to create another special atmosphere on Monday night, admitting the opportunity in front of the club is enormous.
Burnley interim boss Mike Jackson insisted his side would still compete fully despite relegation already being confirmed, pointing to last weekend’s battling draw against Aston Villa as proof his players remain motivated.
Team News
Arsenal continue to deal with defensive injury concerns heading into the game.
Ben White has been ruled out for the remainder of the season with a knee ligament injury, while Jurrien Timber remains sidelined as he continues his recovery.
There is some positive news regarding Riccardo Calafiori after the Italian returned to training following his withdrawal against West Ham. Mikel Merino remains unavailable with a long-term foot injury.
Burnley could welcome Hannibal Mejbri back into the squad after he was withdrawn as a precaution last weekend.
The Emirates crowd will know exactly what is at stake on Monday night, and Arsenal simply cannot afford to slip up now.
Can the Gunners take another huge step towards Premier League glory?
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It’s a HUGE match.
We must win
The best case scenario is we win tonight and City doesn’t win away to Bournemouth. Then we will win the Title tomorrow and avoid a final nervous day
I predict 3-0 to us
COYG!
We can’t take this easy, and I am sure the players are well aware of that.
We must also keep in mind that the Burnley players are also playing for their futures, hoping another PL club picks them up for next season.
I just think we have worked too hard to not get through to this point, and with this being our last home game, the fans will be immense.
I don’t want to give out a prediction, but I do think we will overwhelm them.
As much as I want it to be smooth sailing with Arsenal nothing comes easy. I think it’ll be a tighter game than people expect and it will go to the final day, although Bournemouth are capable of getting a result against City.
Crucially what we need to do is win our games I don’t care what city do after. They loose or draw is a pure bonus.
Anyone know what injury Timber had? I wonder why our club is secretive with this injuries and time frame, we rarely get updates and this lack of communication is concerning.
Very frustrating Kenya001. I’ve read from a normally good source that it was a groin injury but then I read from other sources that it was an ankle problem. I expected him (a crucial player to our side) back long ago. Ever since it started dragging on weeks ago, I feared another difficult groin problem similar to what ESR had which was also unpredictable with respect to when he would be fully fit. Really strange situation and like you wish we at least knew the truth of the matter. His absence imo has caused the PL title chase to be much more difficult than it otherwise would have been and his continued unavailability could cost us dearly in the UCL final.
100% BB,
He was being talked about as one of the best right backs in the world, then all of a sudden he’s injured for 2 months with little to no explanation.
It must have been something that was deemed not so serious at first, and just struggled to recover.
With that said, I really hope he gets some minutes tonight, we need him fit for CP and PSG.
BB, not knowing what the issue is and him being the best we have in that position, we deserve some truth.
It’s simple really just state Groin injury will take 4-5 weeks if there is a relapse, just then don’t put a time frame. From being told a few weeks to months now. Such a critical time in our could be historical season!
I have every faith in them to deliver tonight with us fan making the Emirates and it’s concrete rock tonight😁😁🤩🤩🫶
I just hope we score early, that will hopefully settle them down. And hopefully it will give them a platform to score a few to improve the goal difference.
That said, a win is the most important thing.
COME ON YOU GUNNERS. 👍
Arsenal 4-0 Burnley
Bournemouth 2-1 Man City
In 2023, with a five-point lead over City, we were in a similar situation, closing in on a title, and scrambled to a 3-3 after being 1-3 down against bottom club Southampton.
It can happen. But not today🫣
We are incapable of believing. Too many previous upsets and glasses half full in preparation for that inevitable disappointment.
The City fans have had years of success and probably expect Arsenal to slip up.
Many of the team have faced that disappointment so will not want to revisit it. COYG and stick one on the smug Haaland
Im going to predict Bournemouth 1-1 Man City. And 3-0 to us
Agree with you Stephanie. Bournemouth will be the ones to nail MC’s box! COYG you know you can do it!
Yeah Laura, also Iraola’s last home game for Cherries. I am sure the players will be up for it!
I so badly just want us to win tonight and City to drop points tomorrow. I don’t think my nerves will make it to the weekend, let alone it being taken to the last day!
Although, either way I am confident we will pull through!
COYG!!
The best scenario would be we win tonight and city lose tomorrow..job done
Most painful way to inflict on city fans is we both win and goes down to last game
We go 3 up early against palace and city fans have to endure and sit through a meaningless game and ponder where all went wrong for them in the season
I remember that feeling 2 seasons ago and city giving
Onwards and upwards