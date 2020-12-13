Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Arsenal v Burnley Match Preview & Predicted score

Arsenal will welcome Burnley to the Emirates this evening as they look to overturn their terrible run of form.

The Gunners have just one win from their last seven matches, scoring only twice in that time, and they will be keen to overturn that form.

The performances have improved of late however, and I feel pretty certain that they will end their winless run today.

Burnley have just one win in the Premier League this season, and come into the match with just two goals scored in their last seven outings.

Their struggles should continue today, with Mikel Arteta’s side well in need of the three points.

While the two teams form looks almost identical on paper, I can’t help but believe that we’re set to get back on track today.

I believe we will get a comfortable victory, and am going for a 3-1 win with Aubameyang getting back to scoring.

While he only has a penalty against Man United to his name since the opening game of the season with Fulham, a man of his talents can only suffer for so long, and I believe today will be the day that things turn the corner.

What are your predictions for today’s clash?

Patrick

  1. gurrosco says:
    December 13, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    Come on Arsenal. Time to get back on track. Many teams have dropped points this weekend (maybe Liverpool too). There is no better time to rediscover ourselves than tonight! Let’s shoot Burnley down 4-0! COYG

    Reply
  2. Longbenark says:
    December 13, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    Lets hopee we win, i really would like to see a mix of experience and strength,

    Maitland and Elneny in midfield

    Balogun, willock as subs

    Reply
  3. Roachie says:
    December 13, 2020 at 5:40 pm

    Just watching Fulham v Liverpool. The effort and desire Fulham are putting into the game is fantastic. If we could do the same tonight I’d be happy.

    Reply
    1. Sue says:
      December 13, 2020 at 5:48 pm

      Me too 👍

      Reply
      1. Roachie says:
        December 13, 2020 at 5:53 pm

        Already started drinking though, just in case…..

        Reply
    2. Johnny says:
      December 13, 2020 at 5:58 pm

      I wish we could win this game tonight

      Reply
  4. Twig says:
    December 13, 2020 at 5:53 pm

    My lineup for today

    __________Aubameyang
    _____Willian Lacazette Pepe
    ________Xhaka Elneny
    ___Tierney Luiz Gabriel AMN
    ____________Leno

    Reply
    1. Roachie says:
      December 13, 2020 at 5:56 pm

      Willlian?? really

      Reply
  5. Johnny says:
    December 13, 2020 at 6:00 pm

    Wilian need to be dropped and play Saka on that position

    Reply

