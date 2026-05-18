Arsenal v Burnley Predicted Team And Score Prediction

Arsenal host Burnley at the Emirates tonight knowing a victory would move them five points clear of Manchester City and pile pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side ahead of their trip to Bournemouth.
With the title race entering its final stretch, Mikel Arteta cannot afford any slip-ups. Burnley may already be relegated, but Arsenal still need to treat this as a must-win fixture, especially with the Champions League final against PSG also looming.
Arsenal’s Right-Back Question
The biggest selection issue comes in defence. Ben White has been ruled out for the rest of the season, while Jurrien Timber remains unavailable, leaving Arteta with a real decision to make at right-back.
One possible solution is Myles Lewis-Skelly, who could be shifted into that role, allowing Arsenal to bring Eberechi Eze into midfield. It would be a bold move, but against a relegated Burnley side at home, Arteta may feel this is the kind of match where he can take that risk.
Piero Hincapie could come in at left-back, giving Arsenal balance on the other side of the back four, though Calafiori has been back in training this week following an injury scare.
Predicted Arsenal Starting XI
David Raya;
Myles Lewis-Skelly, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Piero Hincapie;
Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze;
Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, Leandro Trossard.
That front three gives Arsenal plenty of goal threat, with Gyokeres likely to lead the line ahead of Kai Havertz, while Trossard’s current form will likely see him preferred to Gabriel Martinelli on the left.
Score Prediction
Burnley’s away record has been poor this season, and Arsenal should have enough quality to control the game if they start with the right tempo.
The pressure is huge, but the Gunners have handled big moments well across the campaign and should be backed to get the job done in front of a loud Emirates crowd – this is the Gunners final game at the Emirates this season after all.
Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Burnley
Can Arsenal take another massive step towards the Premier League title tonight?
How confident are you Gooners?
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Am proud to be a gooner,,,,,,ARSENAL 4 LIFE
We are always hope to win the title both premier league ,and champions league by the Grace of God amen
I am predicting before the game that I’m confident we will win and boost our GD, 5-0 to the Gunners.
Won’t be an easy game, we still need to show up and play a good game. Coyg. It’s cranch time!
When it’s Cranch Time I’m always the first to Cranch. I pour my Cranch into a bowl, and then add milk and fruit. Later, I get out on the dance floor, doing the Cranch. Do the Cranch Do the Cranch everyone do the Cranch – my arms in the air spelling out each letter: C.R.A.N.C.H. And when I get in so tired from a long night on the Cranch, first thing I do is put on my long Cranch and mix myself a cocktail.
I reckon Ricky will start ahead of Hinky.
Is the Darmuz blockade lifted? Can I post?
Given the difference Odegaard made, I’d bring him into the lineup ahead of Eze who hasn’t been effective lately.
If we want to win this match convincingly, Arteta should drop Zubimendi. Instead, he should play MLS and Mosquera at the Right Back. We need to play attacking football to get early goals. This is not the time for sentiment. The earlier we control the game by scoring early the better for the team. Anything short of that, we will regret it.