Arsenal v Burnley Predicted Team And Score Prediction

Arsenal host Burnley at the Emirates tonight knowing a victory would move them five points clear of Manchester City and pile pressure on Pep Guardiola’s side ahead of their trip to Bournemouth.

With the title race entering its final stretch, Mikel Arteta cannot afford any slip-ups. Burnley may already be relegated, but Arsenal still need to treat this as a must-win fixture, especially with the Champions League final against PSG also looming.

Arsenal’s Right-Back Question

The biggest selection issue comes in defence. Ben White has been ruled out for the rest of the season, while Jurrien Timber remains unavailable, leaving Arteta with a real decision to make at right-back.

One possible solution is Myles Lewis-Skelly, who could be shifted into that role, allowing Arsenal to bring Eberechi Eze into midfield. It would be a bold move, but against a relegated Burnley side at home, Arteta may feel this is the kind of match where he can take that risk.

Piero Hincapie could come in at left-back, giving Arsenal balance on the other side of the back four, though Calafiori has been back in training this week following an injury scare.

Predicted Arsenal Starting XI

David Raya;

Myles Lewis-Skelly, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Piero Hincapie;

Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze;

Bukayo Saka, Viktor Gyokeres, Leandro Trossard.

That front three gives Arsenal plenty of goal threat, with Gyokeres likely to lead the line ahead of Kai Havertz, while Trossard’s current form will likely see him preferred to Gabriel Martinelli on the left.

Score Prediction

Burnley’s away record has been poor this season, and Arsenal should have enough quality to control the game if they start with the right tempo.

The pressure is huge, but the Gunners have handled big moments well across the campaign and should be backed to get the job done in front of a loud Emirates crowd – this is the Gunners final game at the Emirates this season after all.

Prediction: Arsenal 3-0 Burnley

Can Arsenal take another massive step towards the Premier League title tonight?

How confident are you Gooners?

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