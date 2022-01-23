Arsenal v Burnley – Team News, Build-up & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal will play host to Burnley this afternoon as they look to get back to winning ways, and all the signs point to a comfortable win.
The Gunners lost to Manchester City in their most recent Premier League outing, a match many admit we should not have lost, before being dumped out of the EFL Cup over two legs with Liverpool, and a very disappointing defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup also.
Today will be a big game for us in that aspect, with morale likely to be on the lower side, but our main issues may come in the team selection.
Once again, no official communication has come out of the club in regards to the team news, but Calum Chambers is believed to have returned to the playing squad after his bout with Covid, while we know that we will be without both Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka due to red cards in recent weeks.
Takehiro Tomiyasu was notably tired in midweek against Liverpool, and he could well be assessed prior to a decision being made on him, while similarly could be said for Emile Smith Rowe, which could see some rotation used this afternoon.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
Chambers White Gabriel Tavares
Lokonga Patino
Martinelli Odegaard Saka
Lacazette
While Eddie Nketiah is likely close to the starting line-up, I don’t believe that a two-man midfield of Lokonga and Odegaard would give us enough defensive solidity, meaning that Charlie Patino or possibly even the recalled Miguel Azeez could get the chance to make a full Premier League debut today alongside Lokonga, our only senior option at centre-mid.
Burnley have just one win in the league this season, and having been weakened by the absence of Cornet, paired with the departure of Chris Wood, everything points to a home win, and a clean sheet, but for some reason I feel like that clean sheet is going to allude us.
I believe we’ll get the win we need in a 3-1 final scoreline, which will more than please me as we get our season back on track.
How do you see this one playing out?
Patrick
Patino is too lightweight to be put up against Burnley. Chambers should partner Lokongo.
If Tomi is still out, White should play on the right and Holding to partner Gabe M.
Burnley are a bunch of thugs, so we need to have guys on the pitch who can take as well as give back. Patino ain’t one of them…IJS
👍
Good call, White has played at right back before and I agree with Holding to partner big Gabs.
Could be a tough game, we have an obvious weakness in midfield that you’d expect them to target. I’d go with chambers in midfield with lokonga, possibly with white at RB and holding at CB. Should give us more stability
I think Ben White should partner Lokonga while Rob Holding will play alongside Gabriel.
“All the signs point to a comfortable win” ……… How many times have we heard that? Having said that, I’ve predicted a 3 nil win for us today but must admit I’m not confident at all.
Wouldn’t be so complacent….could be the type of game where Ramsdale charges out and brings down McNeil or whoever after 10 mins, gets redcarded and at the other end Tarkowski or Mee chop Saka in half and remain on the pitch.
As it’s not on TV today has anyone got any suggestions of live feeds to try? Many thanks, Declan.
VIP league
Once you get through the multiple adds the pictures as good as sky sports .
I’ve got to watch it in my phone as travelling back from West Sussex .
Misses had to drive 😂
But that’s what I’ll be watching it on
Thanks Dan I’ll give it a try.
Has to be this line up…
Ramsdale
Chamb hold. Gab Tierney
White loko
Saka. Ode. Martinelle
Lacca
There is no such thing as a comfortable win in the Premier League, a win is a win whoever the opposition is, being at home helps but I would be happy enough with a one nil win, which if Chelsea beat Spurs at the Bridge afterwards puts us back in 4th going into the mini break
Our next game would be Wolves away on the 10th Feb, a tough one but hopefully we will have more selection options by then
Meanwhile I see no reason not to start today with the same starting 11 as Thursday, subject to fitness and availability as always
There’s been a bit of last minute action in matches with our top 4 rivals that haven’t gone our way recently, I would be OK with our one nil winner coming late in the game today
Come on you Gunners
Enjoy the game all