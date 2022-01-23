Arsenal v Burnley – Team News, Build-up & Predicted Line-up

Arsenal will play host to Burnley this afternoon as they look to get back to winning ways, and all the signs point to a comfortable win.

The Gunners lost to Manchester City in their most recent Premier League outing, a match many admit we should not have lost, before being dumped out of the EFL Cup over two legs with Liverpool, and a very disappointing defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup also.

Today will be a big game for us in that aspect, with morale likely to be on the lower side, but our main issues may come in the team selection.

Once again, no official communication has come out of the club in regards to the team news, but Calum Chambers is believed to have returned to the playing squad after his bout with Covid, while we know that we will be without both Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka due to red cards in recent weeks.

Takehiro Tomiyasu was notably tired in midweek against Liverpool, and he could well be assessed prior to a decision being made on him, while similarly could be said for Emile Smith Rowe, which could see some rotation used this afternoon.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Chambers White Gabriel Tavares

Lokonga Patino

Martinelli Odegaard Saka

Lacazette

While Eddie Nketiah is likely close to the starting line-up, I don’t believe that a two-man midfield of Lokonga and Odegaard would give us enough defensive solidity, meaning that Charlie Patino or possibly even the recalled Miguel Azeez could get the chance to make a full Premier League debut today alongside Lokonga, our only senior option at centre-mid.

Burnley have just one win in the league this season, and having been weakened by the absence of Cornet, paired with the departure of Chris Wood, everything points to a home win, and a clean sheet, but for some reason I feel like that clean sheet is going to allude us.

I believe we’ll get the win we need in a 3-1 final scoreline, which will more than please me as we get our season back on track.

How do you see this one playing out?

Patrick