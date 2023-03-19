Arsenal v C. Palace Review – Woohoo! Gunners go 8 points clear at the top with easy win

Arsenal really needed to go into the international break with a confidence-boosting 8 point lead over Man City, our only danger to the Gunners winning their first EPL title for 19 years.

In the first 20 minutes, Arsenal has the lions share of possession, but the two first good chances fell to Palace. The first was Louis Saha flying down the wng, cutting inside and taking a great shot which Ramsdale finger-tipped against the post, but the bounce came back against our keeper and Rambo was lucky it didn’t deflect into the net.

But after 28 minutes our nerves were settled when Martinelli took a crossfield pass smoothly and slotted the ball into the corner to give us the lead.

Less than ten minutes later we went two up thanks to starboy Saka, who calmly slotted it between the defender and the keeper to make it two, and we went into half-time with a nice cushion in our quest for the 3 points.

Arsenal came flying out after the break with the boys continuing the pressure, although Saha was always a menace and nearly forced a penalty but Saka dealt with him bravely.

Ten minutes ito this half we went 3-0 up, with Xhaka sealing the points when he somehow lifted it over the keeper after a brilliant finish into the bottom-left corner after a swift one-two with Trossard.

But maybe we relaxed too quickly, as our defence was a bit lax and allows Shlupp to get one back in a scramble in the box, and the game was back on at 3-1.

Saha caused more problems and teased the ball across Ramsdale’s goal line and nearly gifted Palace another goal, but we went straight up the other end, and that man Saka doubled his contribution with another well taken shot that had to be checked by VAR for offside against Jesus but was quickly confirmed.

So then it was just a question of shoring up and making sure our defence wasn’t troubled again, although Saha again had one more chance in added time.

Now all our Arsenal fans this evening can get our bragging rights out for at least two more weeks while the boring interlull is in process.

Onwards and Upwards!

C’mon you Gooners!