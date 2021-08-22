Arsenal v Chelsea Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up for Emirates return

Arsenal can look forward to their return to the Emirates today with our first capacity crowd expected since the Coronavirus pandemic, but unfortunately we don’t have a full squad of options to choose from.
Today’s opponents Chelsea have already confirmed the absence of Christian Pulisic who has succumbed to a positive Covid test, but our woes run much deeper than that.
Alexandre Lacazette, Willian and Alex Runarsson are all sidelined thanks to the virus also, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be able to return having passed a negative test during the week, although he has trained very little in the build-up.
Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Magalhaes remain sidelined also as confirmed by Arsenal.com, with the trio not expected to return to action in August.
Both Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard could be in contention also having completed their moves from Sheffield United and Real Madrid respectively in midweek, and although they also haven’t had a full week to prepare with the team, I feel like our selection issues could see the Norwegian a possible starter.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Leno
Chambers White Mari Tierney
Elneny Xhaka
Saka Odegaard Smith Rowe
Pepe
While I would hope that Auba could be fit to lead the line, the noise around the stadium is that it is too soon, and with neither Balogun or Martinelli making a mark last weekend, I can imagine that Pepe could get his chance to lead the line (as he has done previously for Lille).
Who do you expect to get the nod at CF isn’t fit to play the full 90 minutes?
Patrick
Very bad luck with very tough fixtures and injuries to key players early in the season. But great coaches rise to the challenging circumstances and show the world what they are made of.
Today is a chance for Arteta to show what he is made of and prove people who are trying to bury him and the team wrong.
He will prove to you how clueless he actually is and time will definitely prove it to you!
Oh no my friend Arsenal bad results are caused by this kind of negativity and people trying to bury us. It is not caused in anyway by Arteta’s PES 5 tactics.
Good one 😂😂😂
Maybe but mind you, he ain’t the one on the field, he is just a manager with average players. So please turn down your volume. Thank you
We had a solid keeper and a Golden Boot winner and contender before (who were carrying the team on their shoulders). Such a mystery who made them average.
say it a million times and there are still people who can’t see it from this perspective.
Not only for Arteta but for the players too.
Mo and Granit??? Hell no!!! Ben and Pablo look suspect together. I think Pablo’s too slow and can’t seem to read and keep up with the game… hopefully, once Gabby returns, he can partner Ben and we’d take it from there.
I have zero expectations for today’s game. Perhaps, that’s a good thing. We the Arsenal always deliver whenever there’s zero pressure and expectations.
I will be shocked if Arteta played that formation. it is a bad line up to predict . knowing how venerable the back four had been. This current squad with absence of senior players like Gabriel ,Partey,Lacazzette and most likely Aubameyang will favour back three perfectly. holding (central ,he is slow but tactically tough) ,White ( right central quick ,ball progression ) Tierney (quicker that Mari and progresses better) Saka and Hector ( left and right wing backs( both defensive and serious attacking threats) Xhaka and Lonkonga (holders with positive passes due to movements from the likes of Saka, and the front 3 . Pepe ,smith row and Martelini /Aubameyang.
Surely Lokonga will be playing instead of Elneny, alongside Xhaka. I was thinking we would play 3-4-3 but I don’t know whether Ben White is playing today as after arriving with the squad at Colney on Friday, he left after half an hour without training. It was also reported he didn’t travel yesterday on the team coach to the overnight hotel they stay at locally before shone games.
Odegaard is not playing
Ødegaard is still waiting for his visa, I’m expecting Lonkoga to start.
My prediction:
Leno
White Holding Mari
Bellerin Lokonga Xhaka Tierney
Saka Smith-Rowe
Balogun
👍
Sounds like White is out too.
Yeah, but it’s just a rumor
It’s just been confirmed
Lady Luck is still against us. We need White’s experience in three-CB formations to face Chelsea
Quality of arsenal
My best selection wud be
Leno
White holding Tierney
Tarves xhaka lonkonga saka
Smith Rowe
Pepe aubameyang/martinelli
I think Nelson must start ahead of pepe
Pepe is way more ready than Nelson. Pepe came alive in the second half of last season. Why not play him?
I will be happy if we park the bus and trying for a draw with so many key players missing. We didn’t look like scoring for 90 minutes against Brentford. Let’s do what we can do better, defending.
A pragmatic view HH
Regardless of what I think about Arteta, I don’t like (like all fans) to lose against top 6 teams especially Chelsea and Man City.
We have been better as underdogs so you never know…
Mari and Eleny would be our weakest spots with that selection
Would prefer Holding and Lokonga
I for one am not expecting a great game today. I expect Chelsea to come out quick and direct. My confidence in MA is low and the fact that this team is pretty much the same as last season means we can expect the same labored backwards and sideways football. A draw might even be a push too far!
Sorry if I sound negative, I just don’t feel MA has lived up to his word. He said “the squad needs to change”. It hasn’t. Seriously hope I am wrong because I love Arsenal. I just don’t have the confidence in MA to motivate or get the squad tactically set up right.
U really sound pessimistic.In football any team can win and I am pretty sure arsenal will win today or at least get a point
You can’t blame GunneRay for thinking that way…
You mean Elneny playing?
You don’t wish Arsenal well
Leno
Chambers Holding Xhaka
Saka Lokonga Elneny Tierney
ESR Martinelli Pepe
Subs: Auba, AMN, Balogun
My suggested line up would be:
Leno
Holding White Mari
Chambers. Xhaka Lokonga. Tierney
Saka. Martineli. Rowe
Or
If White is not available
Leno
Holding Mari Tierney
Chambers. Xhaka. Lokonga. Saka
Pepe. Martineli. Rowe
I think the game will be tight, I will put my neck on the line and say a Arsenal win because of home crowd advantage. There seems to be people on here who “want there cake and eat it” saying “Arsenal will lose its a dead cert but I would not be surprised if we win” lol just say what you think the likely outcome will be…
Leno
Chamber, Holding, white, tierney
Lokonga,esr, odegaard
Sakal,, martinelli, pepe
I hate xhaka, mari style of playing.. Extremely awful.. Mari supposed to have discovered himself and started his careers as a striker instead..
My predict lineup.
Leo
chambers, holding, white, tierney
xhaka,-lokonga
pep -lowe -saka
martineli/auba
if Auba is available i will go with him
Also if white is not around then i go with mari.
Ornstein has just confirmed White is unwell…. What a bummer!!
The thought of Big Rom up against Mari – cue the sweating!!
COYG
Why is the virus attacking arsenal? This is ridiculous and sounding horrible
Have we even got 11 fit and eligible players left? I suppose in a way its better to get all of the bad karma out of the way against the CL champions. We will either get ripped apart or pull off a remarkable win – either will set us on the road one way or the other! No Auba, Laca, White, Partey, Odergaard or Gabriel – potentially 6 first teamers out. And I am confident Chelsea will try to crock another one or two supported by weak refereeing.
This is an absurdly lopsided enough game for us to win!
Good luck shipmates!
Elneny? Seriously? Lokonga is 100 times better than the Egyptian Denilson already!!