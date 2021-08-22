Arsenal v Chelsea Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up for Emirates return

Arsenal can look forward to their return to the Emirates today with our first capacity crowd expected since the Coronavirus pandemic, but unfortunately we don’t have a full squad of options to choose from.

Today’s opponents Chelsea have already confirmed the absence of Christian Pulisic who has succumbed to a positive Covid test, but our woes run much deeper than that.

Alexandre Lacazette, Willian and Alex Runarsson are all sidelined thanks to the virus also, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang could be able to return having passed a negative test during the week, although he has trained very little in the build-up.

Thomas Partey, Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Magalhaes remain sidelined also as confirmed by Arsenal.com, with the trio not expected to return to action in August.

Both Aaron Ramsdale and Martin Odegaard could be in contention also having completed their moves from Sheffield United and Real Madrid respectively in midweek, and although they also haven’t had a full week to prepare with the team, I feel like our selection issues could see the Norwegian a possible starter.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Leno

Chambers White Mari Tierney

Elneny Xhaka

Saka Odegaard Smith Rowe

Pepe

While I would hope that Auba could be fit to lead the line, the noise around the stadium is that it is too soon, and with neither Balogun or Martinelli making a mark last weekend, I can imagine that Pepe could get his chance to lead the line (as he has done previously for Lille).

Who do you expect to get the nod at CF isn’t fit to play the full 90 minutes?

Patrick