Arsenal v Chelsea Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI for the derby

Arsenal will welcome Chelsea to the Emirates this evening for the London derby clash, with both sides confirming up to three players sidelined.
The Blues have already confirmed that summer signing Hakim Ziyech will miss the clash with an injury, and Frank Lampard also raised doubts during his pre-match press conference (via the DailyMail)on the possibility of both first-team full-backs Ben Chilwell and Reece James being sidelined also.
Arsenal will also have just one player confirmed by Arsenal.com as missing. Thomas Partey remains sidelined with his thigh injury and is yet to return to full training after limping out of the clash with Tottenham earlier in the month.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been monitored closely over the past few days, and he remains a doubt despite both the club and player working hard to try and bring him up to speed. I feel like we might see his name amongst the subs but not quite ready to see out the full 90.
Gabriel Martinelli made his first start of the season against Manchester City in the League Cup on Tuesday, but was unable to complete the match. He suffered a heavy collision in the opening half, and while he was eager to continue, it just wasn’t possible shortly after the break. The club still hoped on Christmas Eve that he would be back in full training ahead of today’s clash however, and fingers crossed he can participate in some form against the side he scored that amazing goal against last term.
Predicted XI:
Leno
Bellerin Luiz Gabriel Tierney
Xhaka Elneny Saka
Willian Lacazette Pepe
Despite a return to a back three against Man City, I feel like Arteta has a preference for a back four still, and believe he will select Willian as the man to come in with Gabi and Aubz both likely to miss out.
I’d personally like to see Saka given another chance further up the field (with either Willock or Ceballos filling his role), or see Balogun given a shot after another confident display in midweek to play in place of either Lacazette or Willian, but I don’t feel like Arteta has the freedom to take such risks at this present time.
Who would you like to see make the line-up in Aubz/Gabi’s absence?
Patrick
Martinelli
If Willian scores a screamer today all will be forgiven 😄
Let’s hope Chelsea do not leave any more of their unwanted players behind for Edu to look at.
😄👍
Only if won’t don’t lose
But we all know he wouldn’t Sue, that’s the shame of it all. How was your Christmas?
What a game to get off the mark though – we can dream, hey?!! Xhaka will walk straight back in… 😖
It was great, thank you, very busy!! How about you? And did you get any Arsenal merch?! 😉
I think ESR should start, but won’t. In my view, he needs to play some part in this game, but with GM and Auba probably starting from the bench, that doesn’t look too likely.
Also, Balogun is an interesting option, as mentioned in the article – but I think it would be a brave call from Arteta to start him
I would like to not see Xhaka again in an Arsenal shirt unless he apologizes for the red card. If every other player has to apologize, so should Xhaka.
Double standards are not going to endear Arteta to fans or even his players.
—————–Leno——————–
Bellerin—–Luiz—–Gabriel——Tierney
————Elneny—-AMN————–
Pepe———-Ceballos————Saka
——Martinelli/Balogun/Laca——–
Smith-Rowe instead of Ceballos might be even better.
Willian starts again along with Xhaha. This combination is not winning games for Arsenal. The best result expected against Chelsea is a draw. However, if Chelsea score first, Arsenal will lose the game. Arteta definitely, needs to bring in some younger players into the squad and try something different. If he retains the same core of players, I don’t expect a positive and favorable result. I hope Arsenal is not thrashed today.
What should we do with a dodgy manager ???What should we do with a dodgy manager ???What should we do with a dodgy manager ???
As revenge for loosing
That’s the only thought that cracks me up from 44toon when I see Arsenal now a days ..😜