Arsenal v Chelsea match preview and predicted score

Arsenal should feel very confident of beating Chelsea tomorrow.

Mikel Arteta will be looking for his first win as Arsenal manager when he sends out his team to take on the similarly inconsistent Chelsea Sunday afternoon.

We have had a tough season but there were signs of improvement when we faced Bournemouth in our last game, I look forward to an even better performance here.

Ahead of this game, we have one of the worse home records. We have no wins from our last six home games in all competitions and our last three home games have ended in losses, we need that win more than anything right now.

Chelsea is also on a bad run of form. The Blues have lost three of their last five games in all competitions.

Frank Lampard’s boys seem to do better on the road these days as their last league win at Tottenham showed, so they will be confident that they can get something here as well.

But for me, Chelsea have been treading water recently, they really should not be in the top-four at this time and I suspect they will not be come the end of the season.

If Arsenal is as organised and disciplined as they were against Bournemouth on Boxing day then I am very confident that we can beat Chelsea. Put it this way, they are as beatable as what we are, this is not the same as when Man City visited, this is not going to be a one-sided affair and I am convinced we will be far more competitive.

I don’t expect Mikel Arteta to make too many changes from the starting XI that he fielded against Bournemouth, however, I hope he will return Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the centre forward role.

Aubameyang is undoubtedly the hottest striker we have now, having him lead the line and getting on the end of Mesut Ozil’s passes could hurt Chelsea. So, Alexandre Lacazette really does need to be dropped.

I believe the time has come for Arsenal to end their winless run and I see us beating Chelsea in this game.

Prediction:

Predicted Score

Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea