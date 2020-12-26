Arsenal v Chelsea Match Preview & Predicted score for derby clash

Chelsea will make the short trip across London for this evening’s clash with Arsenal at the Emirates.
The Blues come into the tie with some contrasting form. They’ve won just one of their last four matches in all competitions, and while they sit just outside the top four at present, they have only beaten one team inside the current top 11.
Unfortunately for Arsenal, we are far not part of that top 11 at present, nor are we in the sort of form that would give us the belief that today will be our day, but in a derby match, anything can happen.
Against Spurs lately, despite the loss we performed much better and while we are still lacking confidence, just one win could turn our fortunes around.
On paper, Chelsea are flying high and with an amazing squad of options. Delving deeper into their form they are vulnerable, unaware of their best formation, and struggling to perform against the better sides.
A strong performance from our side today will rock our opponents, but we can’t afford to come out the gates slowly and allow Chelsea to build up confidence, because that could result in a demolition.
Mikel Arteta needs to channel the manager from last season that was able to frustrate teams, because this Chelsea will lose their heads and grow frustrated.
I know I’m probably in the minority that believes we can get a result today, but I feel like we will be set up to frustrate Chelsea today, and can hopefully keep the scores level after the hour-mark, when we will hopefully be able to call upon Martinelli and Aubameyang to chase the result.
I’m going to go for a 2-1 home win, and I know many of you will laugh, but come the end of the match, I hope you will all be laughing with me.
What are your predictions for the big match?
12 CommentsAdd a Comment
Yes we’ll be happy with any win in our favor. It’s been a long time…
OT: I see a lot of similarities between Carzola and Buendia, even though Carzola is far superior when it comes to ambidexterity.
Why are our scouts so blind?
With the funds made available and expended over the last five years, surely our player recruitment could’ve been much better.
I have seen the predicted team for today, xhaka straight back in, poor poor team selection. We have not got a chance with Chelsea’s speed and ability we are a beaten docket.
Lampard gave Arteta his first defeat.
He will give him his last.
Lampard learned the job much faster than most other ex-players. He has the right to continue.
Arteta doesn’t. He lost his last life ages ago.
My optimism is gradually going down the drain. Relegation starting us in the face.
Maybe we should be learning and reading more articles about teams in Championship. Let’s know details of teams that are our potential London derby mates: QPR, Watford,(Troy ‘Cojones’ Derby), etc
We might have beaten off more than we can chew, this time around.
*bitten*
If we do laugh it would be hysterical laughter with tears of relief streaming down our faces. Like winning the pools just as the bailiffs are at our poor.
I really cannot see us winning but I have a strange and heart rather than head run opinion that we may well get a draw. This is not a rational opinion, which WOULD be a defeat, but an instinct.
We’ve not lost at home on Boxing Day since 1987…
It’s facts like this that guarantee us a difficult afternoon 😣
Arteta has already broken two old record so It won’t be surprise if he breaks this as well. After all records are made to be broken 😜
One point would be a victory today and bring a smile.
As for laughing most Arsenal fans are in pain and in tears, trying to laugh.
As I went for a 2 – 1 win on Dan’s predictor, then that is what I hope for, but not expect. If the team don’t turn up today, I will break all the Covid rules, drive down to LC from the Midlands and give them the Xhaka/Pepe treatment (metaphorically speaking, of course)!!!