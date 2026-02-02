Arsenal v Chelsea Match Preview: Team News, Predicted Line up and Score Prediction

Following their Premier League exploits last time out, the Gunners are back in midweek action as Arsenal welcome Chelsea to the Emirates for the second leg of the EFL Cup semi final.

Arsenal take a slender advantage into the tie after a 3-2 victory in the first leg, giving Mikel Arteta’s side a narrow but valuable edge. The winner of this encounter will face either Manchester City or Newcastle United in the final, with City holding the upper hand after their own first leg result.

The Gunners will be aiming to reach the EFL Cup final for the first time since 2018, while it has been 33 years since they last lifted England’s second domestic cup. Chelsea arrive in strong form, having won their last five matches in all competitions, but Arsenal will take confidence from their record in this fixture, remaining unbeaten in their last ten meetings with Chelsea, with their last defeat coming in 2021. Everything points toward a competitive and high quality contest.

Competition, EFL Cup semi final

Kick off, 8.00pm UK time

Venue, Emirates Stadium

Referee, Peter Banks

Team news

Arsenal have suffered another injury setback. Mikel Merino was a surprise omission from the matchday squad against Leeds, with Mikel Arteta later confirming the midfielder has picked up a serious foot injury and is set to undergo surgery in the coming days.

Bukayo Saka remains a doubt after missing last weekend’s match with a minor issue, while Max Dowman continues his recovery from a long term injury. There are no other new concerns reported ahead of Tuesday night.

Predicted line up and score prediction

Predicted line up, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Riccardo Calafiori, Gabriel, William Saliba, Ben White, Martin Zubimendi, Declan Rice, Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Martinelli, Viktor Gyokeres, Noni Madueke.

Score prediction, Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea.

Can Arsenal make their advantage count and book a long awaited return to the EFL Cup final?

Benjamin Kenneth

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…