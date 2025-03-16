Arsenal v Chelsea match review: Gunners secure a vital 1-0 Victory

Arsenal played Chelsea at the Emirates Stadium today, with their opponents having won just once in their last eight away games in all competitions. Arsenal were looking to close the gap to Liverpool at the top of the table.

Leandro Trossard had the first real shot on goal in the second minute but sent the ball wide to the right. Sánchez, in goal for Chelsea, unintentionally passed the ball to Gabriel Martinelli in the eighth minute, but he was unable to score. The Gunners created several chances in quick succession in the 11th minute after a pinball effect in the box. Cucurella’s hand touched the ball in the process, but the referee dismissed penalty appeals. Declan Rice and Trossard came close to scoring for the Gunners in the 12th and 17th minutes, respectively, before Arsenal won a corner in the 19th minute. Martinelli took the set-piece, and Mikel Merino headed Arteta’s side into a 1-0 lead.

In the 22nd minute, Fofana caught Rice’s leg with his studs, but Arsenal were not awarded a free-kick. Colwill then slid into Martin Odegaard in the 29th minute, receiving a booking and conceding a free-kick. Martinelli sent his effort over the bar in the 33rd minute.

David Raya had a relatively straightforward moment before accidentally letting the ball slip through his legs, nearly allowing Cucurella to equalise for Chelsea. Overall, Arsenal were the stronger side in the first half. Despite maintaining only a one-goal advantage, Sánchez had made several errors in the opening 45 minutes.

The second half was slightly quieter. Arsenal had another opportunity from a corner in the 47th minute, but Chelsea managed to clear the ball away. Pedro Neto was booked in the 52nd minute for arguing with the referee, followed by Gabriel receiving Arsenal’s first booking, with Thomas Partey also being cautioned four minutes later.

In the 59th minute, Merino came close to scoring his second goal of the afternoon, with his effort only centimetres away from crossing the line, but Sánchez made the save. Martin Odegaard had a chance in the 63rd minute before receiving a yellow card. Arsenal won a free-kick in the 71st minute, taken by Rice, but his shot struck the wall, followed by a corner that was cleared away.

Cucurella came close to finding an equaliser in the 84th minute, but the chance was cleared away. Chelsea made two more substitutions before Arsenal replaced their captain in the 89th minute.

The final moments saw Chelsea continue to push for an equaliser, but Arsenal held firm. Late in stoppage time, the ball struck Merino’s chest, leaving him briefly winded, but he recovered. The match ended 1-0 to Arsenal, with Arteta’s side securing an important three points.

This victory leaves the Gunners 12 points behind Liverpool and puts them very close to securing Champions League qualification for next season. Arsenal performed well as a unit, created several good chances, and fully deserved the three points.

Connor