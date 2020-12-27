Arsenal v Chelsea Player ratings – Kids steal the show

Yesterday’s win over Chelsea was nothing short of an astounding performance considering how dire the Gunners have been in the last couple of months, so it has probably been a long time since we have seen such generous ratings as I am going to give today..
So here we go…
Leno: 8 – An excellent penalty save at a crucial moment in the game, and didn’t really have much to do, especially in the first half.
Bellerin: 7
Captain for the day and had a pretty solid performance. Still neds to work on his crossing…
Mari: 7
He had a dodgy start and was lucky not to avoid a second yellow quite a few times. I’m sure he will improve with more games under his belt.
Holding: 7
One of his more solid games at last. Maybe he could develop a tight partnership with Mari…
Tierney: 8
I can’t help but like his spirit and determination whoever the opposition. Excellent game at both ends of the pitch
Elneny: 7
Back to his solid best now after recovering from his Covid scare. Good to see..
Xhaka: 8
Great goal and definitely one of his better performances lately. Maybe the critics will leave him alone for a few days after that.
Saka: 9
He is fearless and will be an integral part of the team for years to come. With him and Martinelli the futuire is looking brighter…
Martinelli: 9
Our best signing in years, this young Brazilian has everything and is dangerous every time he gets on the ball.
ESR: 7
Surely he now deserves a run in the starting XI. If he carries on with the promise shown so far he is another star of the future.
Laca: 8
Laca is excellent with a mobile attack around him. Held his nerve well to convert the penalty. Great to see him come back to form in style.
The Subs:
Willock: 6 – Didn’t make much impact. Another big chance squandered
Pepe: 5 – I don’t know what to think of Pepe nowadays. Is it worth persevering with our expensive Frenchman?
Mustafi: N/A
21 CommentsAdd a Comment
Is Pepe french?
French/Ivory coast plays for the latter.
Pepe and 50 million euros might just get us Aourar and Depay from Lyon. They have a good dynamic at Lyon and could easily replicate with us.
Depay is another pepe,too wasteful
Sorry Elneny does not deserve a 7. He was not sharp and did not release the ball to the right player on time.
Martinelli is a breath of fresh air but he missed an easy chance to score.
No rating for MA?
Sure Elneny was slow and lost possession for a Chelsea counter attack which was fortunately broken by Holding.
Mari and Bellerin were average. Mari gave an easy penalty in a crucial moment, and Bellerin gave away a lot of easy balls, as usual.
Willock was bad and out of his dept, his level is the U-23 team. I will give him 4.
Holding was great, he was a real leader in the absence of key defenders, he should get 8-9. he also took more responsibility than Mari, you can’t give them both 7.
And Elneny was poor and lost a lot of easy balls. he just doesn’t know what to do under pressure.
Elneny was not that Sharp…
Lost a ball couple of times easily and in risky area..
Was trying to play too much risky
Mari was okay till that Penalty
It was stupid challenge…
Mount was going nowhere…
ESR was superb as Number 10
His movement was really problematic for Chelsea
He was opening the spaces for Saka, Martinelli..
Emile Smith-Rowe recovered the ball six times last night, which was the second best among all attacking players in the Chelsea game. Mason Mount was the best by recovering the ball seven times
This was what Emery wanted from his CAM and his high pressing system is currently working well with Villareal
Elneny needs to improve. His performance was awful yesterday.
I don’t know what arteta saw in willock and nketia, it is obvious that these are not ready yet.
Arteta’s sub is always terrible and predictable.
Arteta almost cost us the maximum points because of his clueless substitution.
Even though we won the game, I still don’t rate arteta.
Bellerin and Martinelli would be my 2 picks for MOTM.
Mari, Bellerin and Elnenny weren’t in all honestly that great. Xhaka had his best game ever for Arsenal an 8 for me but its took 5 years to achieve that. The rest of the team performed well. Big futures in Saka and Martinelli but we new that. Tierney got to be future captain. Its now got to be repeated and not a one off.
Does anyone agree with me that playing martinelle, saka, ESR as a no 10 that lacca suites those youngsters better auba, his work rate is better and hold up play…
I only hope this performance isnt all hype because I saw he same problems in our play as seen from the precious matches. The difference here is that we were better in defending and tried our very best not to concede cheap goals like we always do. Our next match match will tell us a lot about where we currently stand. I’ll like to say the criticism on Willock is too much. He is going to be another scapegoat. Smith- Rowe just has too much hype and for me needs to prove more. I dont like hyping above average performances from players even if I rate them. He does deserve more chances because we need his skillset. The next match and how we play for me would tell me what the future holds this season.
Ok so the kids shine, what does it prove?
That Arteta can’t manage the big names period
What happens when they’ll be back to the team? Or will he be playing youngsters all along I don’t know.
What I know, is that Tuchel is available and that Auba really rates him. If we go for him now I am sure we can still save the season
This comment about Tuchel’s management is from an avid PSG fan who’s been watching PSG play week in week out:
– No distinct style of play, no identity and no fight
– The players have regressed and not improved, e.g. Verratti
– The medical staff is the among the worst in the world. PSG have about ten first-team players injured at the moment
– This season, PSG haven’t won against any of the top teams in Ligue 1 and PSG even struggle against mediocre sides
– In the UCL last season, PSG were overwhelming favorites playing against Atalanta and Leipzig. Once they played a top side like Bayern, they were eaten alive and the midfield disappeared
– This has been the case for 3 years with Tuchel but an outsider wouldn’t know it if he just follows PSG in the UCL and read domestic score lines
Tuchel broke the highest winning percentage record at PSG, but I’m not so sure about him after watching PSG vs Bayern in UCL Final last season
The youngsters showed up today. Honestly everyone on the bench should remain there for the next game.
Haven’t seen that type commitment since Utd game. Love what ESR brought to the game; along with Martinelli & Saka they ran at Chelsea most of the game.
Enjoyed watching Arsenal play; energetic, hungry, spirited, all fans want to see or ask for.
👍👍👍 It was a joy to watch those 3 out there… long may it continue..happy gooner households last night!! 😉
Hope you and your loved ones had a wonderful Christmas, Durand…
While Mari lacks match fitness, I very much doubt if he will ever be more than a back up for Gabriel, who it has to be said, has been shaky of late.Holding and Tierney were our top defenders, and Elneny was notj at his best.I’m afraid some of the criticism of Willock is way over the top.He was easily beaten in the run up to the Chelsea goal but his running off the ball is excellent and he covers the ground so well.I accept that his close control and decision making leaves a lot to be desired, but this young guy has a lot of potential which will emerge, I am sure.
I don’t know why we always have to overly criticize one youngster so as to big up another. Notice people are now hyping up Smith-Rowe?? I rate Smith-Rowe very much but he was above average yesterday. I agree he should be given more chances and has been unlcuky not get them by now. He’s been unluckly with injuries too. Willock is a box to box player similar to Ramsey and his style is stats inclined ie. he gets goals and assists or in positions where he would usually get them. He is also skilful and can beat his man too. I saw all this from the academy and for me like Nketiah he lacks a bit of confidence. He was actually good vs Man City though.