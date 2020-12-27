Arsenal v Chelsea Player ratings – Kids steal the show

Yesterday’s win over Chelsea was nothing short of an astounding performance considering how dire the Gunners have been in the last couple of months, so it has probably been a long time since we have seen such generous ratings as I am going to give today..

So here we go…

Leno: 8 – An excellent penalty save at a crucial moment in the game, and didn’t really have much to do, especially in the first half.

Bellerin: 7

Captain for the day and had a pretty solid performance. Still neds to work on his crossing…

Mari: 7

He had a dodgy start and was lucky not to avoid a second yellow quite a few times. I’m sure he will improve with more games under his belt.

Holding: 7

One of his more solid games at last. Maybe he could develop a tight partnership with Mari…

Tierney: 8

I can’t help but like his spirit and determination whoever the opposition. Excellent game at both ends of the pitch

Elneny: 7

Back to his solid best now after recovering from his Covid scare. Good to see..

Xhaka: 8

Great goal and definitely one of his better performances lately. Maybe the critics will leave him alone for a few days after that.

Saka: 9

He is fearless and will be an integral part of the team for years to come. With him and Martinelli the futuire is looking brighter…

Martinelli: 9

Our best signing in years, this young Brazilian has everything and is dangerous every time he gets on the ball.

ESR: 7

Surely he now deserves a run in the starting XI. If he carries on with the promise shown so far he is another star of the future.

Laca: 8

Laca is excellent with a mobile attack around him. Held his nerve well to convert the penalty. Great to see him come back to form in style.

The Subs:

Willock: 6 – Didn’t make much impact. Another big chance squandered

Pepe: 5 – I don’t know what to think of Pepe nowadays. Is it worth persevering with our expensive Frenchman?

Mustafi: N/A