Arsenal v Chelsea Women’s Conti Cup winner will come “down to the best team on the day” says Eidevall

Our Arsenal Women face a massive final against Chelsea in the Women’s Continental Cup, on Sunday 31st March. Sunday’s game will be a big one, with a lot of fans expected and a big atmosphere, we will all be hoping our women can walk away with this year’s title. Our Gunners only played Chelsea a few weeks ago and, after losing against them 3-1, our women will have something to prove. Jonas Eidevall sat down with the press this afternoon, and spoke on what a win would do for the club, as well as all things Chelsea. Here’s a run down of some of the key things said at his pre-match presser.

Speaking on the impact psychologically of beating Chelsea in the final last season, he said:

“I don’t think there is any mental obstacle for us saying that we couldn’t beat Chelsea because we’ve done so on numerous occasions, but there also shouldn’t be any complacency going in. We’re playing against a very good team and they’ve beaten us on numerous occasions, so it’s really about coming down to the best team on the day. Preparation plays a huge part in that and that’s what we’re focusing on.”

On the motivation he’ll use ahead of the game:

“We’ve been very focused on our processes and how we need to play and train in order to get there. Then, closer to the game we might have some motivational part coming.”

On the role our supporters will play on Sunday:

“The fans are very important for creating the atmosphere and belief on the stage, and our fans have been so great in doing so. When we speak about motivation for the players, to win for our fans, for all the hours that they put in travelling and supporting our team, it’s for them we need to play, it’s for them we need to win. What they’re doing for us, it’s so special. If there is something that needs that extra push for that, it’s our supporters. We want to do everything to reward and repay them for the faith that they’re putting into us and Sunday is a great opportunity for us to do that, so we’re going to do our very best.”

If we can learn more from our win or defeat against Chelsea:

“Both. You learn different things from it. It’s a great question but me answering that would reveal far too much about how we’re going to approach the game on Sunday!”

With all this being said, Sunday’s game is a huge game, and a chance for us to redeem ourselves, after what is turning out to be somewhat of a disappointing season for Arsenal Women. It’s our last game against Emma Hayes, which will give Chelsea a boost as they will want to win it for her but, with our history in this competition, we have shown we can win games like this, and it’s a must-win for our Arsenal Women.

Support will be in full force, and hopefully our fans can give us that extra boost and confidence, to go forward and win this. We’ve beaten Chelsea once this season and I know, if were playing at our best, we can do it again.

The match is being played at Wolverhampton’s Molineux Stadium, and will kick-off at 3PM UK, on Sunday 31st March. The match will be shown live on BBC2 (with coverage starting at 2.30PM. The match will also be shown live on The FA Player, BBC iPlayer and the BBCSports website.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Are you feeling confident that our Gunners can retain the Conti Cup?

Daisy Mae

Follow JustArsenal’s Gooner Women on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….