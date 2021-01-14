Arsenal v Crystal Palace Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI with two doubts

Arsenal nearly have a full bill of health to choose from for today’s clash, with just two players who may or may not be available to take on Crystal Palace.

Gabriel Magalhaes hasn’t been included in the playing squad since we went to Manchester City last month, having initially been in contact with a confirmed Coronavirus patient, before testing positive himself after the Chelsea clash on Boxing Day.

Thomas Partey has been out since limping off against Tottenham at the start of last month, and has been eased back into training over the last two weeks, and still needs to be assessed before he will be confirmed as available.

As many of you will be aware, Gabriel Martinelli was a late absentee from the team that took on Newcastle at the weekend, having initially been selected to start, before having to be replaced by Reiss Nelson after falling foul of injury in the warm-up.

Early signs were bad, but Arsenal.com confirmed that the Brazilian was expected to return to training this week, although today’s game may come too soon for him.

Predicted XI:

Bellerin Holding Mari Tierney

Xhaka Ceballos

Saka ESR Aubameyang

Lacazette

While I wouldn’t be shocked to see Mari given a rest with Gabriel back in contention, I just feel like the partnership which has helped us win the last three consecutive league games should stick together.

The rest of the team almost picks itself, depending on Partey’s availability, as he could well slot in alongside Xhaka.

Does Gabriel deserve to come straight back into the side? Who else would you like to see given the nod tonight?

Patrick