Arsenal v Crystal Palace Match Preview & Predicted Score as Gunners eye top-ten spot

Arsenal have the chance to regain a place in the top 10 of the Premier League this evening, but they will have to put Crystal Palace to the sword.

The Gunners will leapfrog West Ham in tenth place with a three-goal victory over Crystal Palace (or with an unlikely high-scoring game of six-plus goals that they win by two clear goals), as we look to build on our recent return to form.

Our side went seven PL matches without a victory recently, but have turned that around since Boxing Day with three consecutive league wins and victory in the Fa cup.

Crystal Palace do not have such bright form to look back on however. They have just four wins since September, and they have come against bottom of the table Sheffield United and the three sides who were promoted from the Championship in the summer, but they may view this game a little differently.

The Eagles have a fine record against our side, and are actually unbeaten in our last four head-to-heads, including three draws and a win. Wilfried Zaha will likely have a point to prove when coming up against our side also, having been unhappy with a failed move to the Emirates in recent seasons, a move he admitted to wanting when speaking to Jamie Carragher’s podcast previously.

Regardless of our recent record against our London rivals, Arsenal should be able to build on their recent form. I’m going for a 3-1 home win with Lacazette to add another goal to his tally.

What are your early predictions for the clash?

Patrick

Posted by

  1. Sue says:
    January 14, 2021 at 2:05 pm

    Pumped for tonight 😁 I’m going with 2-0…

    OT.. The Premier League’s director of football, Richard Garlick, will become Arsenal’s director of football operations in the coming months.

    1. Highbury Hero says:
      January 14, 2021 at 2:32 pm

      Never heard of him before (not like I have heard any director of football before) is he good? Kinda look like William Regal.

  2. Jim wall says:
    January 14, 2021 at 2:10 pm

    Arsenal 2-0 palace
    Leno
    Bell holding mari tierney
    Partey. Xakai
    Saka. ESR. Auba
    Lacca

    1. GunnerDev says:
      January 14, 2021 at 2:27 pm

      That would be my line up too COYG!

      1. Wiggy says:
        January 14, 2021 at 2:38 pm

        Yes this would be the perfect line up.
        Hopefully.
        No willan. No willock. No Nketiah. No Nelson and no El nani
        Pepe is okay.
        2-1 to Arsenal. .

  3. Highbury Hero says:
    January 14, 2021 at 2:34 pm

    We should get a win based on our current form but Crystal Palace has been a thorn in recent seasons. Good chance to change that.

  4. durand says:
    January 14, 2021 at 2:44 pm

    Hopefully there won’t be any changes to the recent lineup. They have shown some chemistry working together, and hopefully their good form will continue.

