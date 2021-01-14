Arsenal v Crystal Palace Match Preview & Predicted Score as Gunners eye top-ten spot

Arsenal have the chance to regain a place in the top 10 of the Premier League this evening, but they will have to put Crystal Palace to the sword.

The Gunners will leapfrog West Ham in tenth place with a three-goal victory over Crystal Palace (or with an unlikely high-scoring game of six-plus goals that they win by two clear goals), as we look to build on our recent return to form.

Our side went seven PL matches without a victory recently, but have turned that around since Boxing Day with three consecutive league wins and victory in the Fa cup.

Crystal Palace do not have such bright form to look back on however. They have just four wins since September, and they have come against bottom of the table Sheffield United and the three sides who were promoted from the Championship in the summer, but they may view this game a little differently.

The Eagles have a fine record against our side, and are actually unbeaten in our last four head-to-heads, including three draws and a win. Wilfried Zaha will likely have a point to prove when coming up against our side also, having been unhappy with a failed move to the Emirates in recent seasons, a move he admitted to wanting when speaking to Jamie Carragher’s podcast previously.

Regardless of our recent record against our London rivals, Arsenal should be able to build on their recent form. I’m going for a 3-1 home win with Lacazette to add another goal to his tally.

What are your early predictions for the clash?

Patrick