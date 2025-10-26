Arsenal v Crystal Palace: Match Preview, Team News, Predicted Line-up and Score Prediction

Arsenal are back in Premier League action today as they host Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium. Spirits will be high after the Gunners midweek triumph over Atletico Madrid, with the Gunners currently on a seven-game winning streak in all competitions.

After making a solid start to the campaign, Palace have hit a poor run of form in recent weeks. They are winless in three matches, including a surprise midweek defeat to AEK Larnaca in the Europa Conference League. Arsenal have dominated recent meetings between the sides, winning five of their last six clashes in all competitions.

Competition: Premier League – Round 9

Kick-off: 2:00 PM GMT

Venue: Emirates Stadium

Referee: Thomas Bramall

VAR: Chris Kavanagh

Team news

Gabriel Magalhães is a doubt for this clash after Mikel Arteta confirmed he picked up an issue in midweek. Although the Brazilian had not trained with the group as of Friday, multiple reports suggest he was involved in Saturday’s session.

Kai Havertz, Noni Madueke, Martin Ødegaard and Gabriel Jesus remain medium-to-long-term absentees, but there is positive news on the latter. Jesus recently shared an update on social media showing strong progress and is expected to return before the end of the year.

Predicted line-up and score prediction

Arsenal are well covered if Gabriel is not passed fit, with Cristhian Mosquera and Piero Hincapié available to step in. Myles Lewis-Skelly’s impressive display in midweek could earn him a first Premier League start of the season, while Gabriel Martinelli is likely to return to the side after sitting out the Fulham match.

Predicted XI:

David Raya, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Gabriel, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber, Declan Rice, Martin Zubimendi, Eberechi Eze, Gabriel Martinelli, Viktor Gyökeres, Bukayo Saka (C).

Score prediction: 2-1 Arsenal win.

How would you line up the team today?

Share you score prediction in the comments.

COYG!

Benjamin Kenneth

