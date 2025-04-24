Arsenal v Crystal Palace player ratings – Average with one player slightly above

Arsenal were held to a 2–2 draw by Crystal Palace at the Emirates last night. Below are the player ratings following the match.

David Raya – 6.5

Conceded twice on a demanding evening, with limited support from his defenders.

Jurrien Timber – 7.0

Faced persistent pressure from Tyrick Mitchell and Eberechi Eze but coped admirably in his defensive duties.

William Saliba – 5.5

Was performing well until a careless pass allowed Palace to equalise and cost Arsenal their lead.

Jakub Kiwior – 7.0

Maintained his excellent form and opened the scoring with a composed finish.

Myles Lewis-Skelly – 6.0

Not his finest performance in an Arsenal shirt, though he was not the weakest player on the pitch.

Declan Rice – 6.0

A relatively subdued display from the midfielder, who has otherwise impressed in recent weeks.

Thomas Partey – 5.5

Failed to replicate his Champions League form and allowed Adam Wharton too much influence in midfield.

Martin Odegaard – 6.5

Assisted the opening goal and will be key for Arsenal in their upcoming clash against PSG.

Gabriel Martinelli – 6.5

Lively throughout and had a goal disallowed after the ball had already gone out for a goal kick.

Leandro Trossard – 7.5

Delivered another strong performance and continues to give Arsenal reasons to retain him beyond the current campaign.

Raheem Sterling – 6.0

Missed opportunities again, and his exit from the club feels increasingly inevitable.

Substitutes

Bukayo Saka – 5.5

Came off the bench but failed to make a meaningful impact.

Ethan Nwaneri – N/A

Kieran Tierney – N/A