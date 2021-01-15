Arsenal v Crystal Palace Player Ratings – Not much to celebrate

Well Arsenal failed to extend their winning run, and it looks like Mikel Arteta will have to go back to the drawing board. Maybe Roy Hodgson just had his Crystal Palace team set up to stop our attacks admirably, or our players simply weren’t up for it on a dreary day.

Anyway, here are my ratings for Arsenal v Crystal Palace..

Bernd Leno – 8

My man of the match simply for that excellent save from Benteke, otherwise he didn’t have too much to do!

Hector Bellerin – 6

Not one of his best games, and squandered one big chance.

Rob Holding – 7

Another solid showing from Holding but again he didn’t have much action.

David Luiz – 6

Mostly anonymous

Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 5

AMN didn’t show much considering he should be trying to impress Arteta.

Granit Xhaka – 7

Played well without being helped much by his midfield partners.

Dani Ceballos – 4

Will he ever impress me? I am running out of patience.

Bukayo Saka – 6

Tried hard but didn’t have his normal massive impact.

Emile Smith Rowe – 6

Ditto. Had trouble getting into the game.

Alexandre Lacazette – 4

The worst game I have seen from Laca this season. Disappointing.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 5

Looked lively at the start, but his bad form continues.

Substitutes

Nicolas Pepe (65 min) – 5

No comment

Thomas Partey (69 min) – 5.5

Nice to see him back at last, but needs to get match fit.

Eddie Nketiah (90 min) – N/A