Arsenal v Crystal Palace Player Ratings – Not much to celebrate

Well Arsenal failed to extend their winning run, and it looks like Mikel Arteta will have to go back to the drawing board. Maybe Roy Hodgson just had his Crystal Palace team set up to stop our attacks admirably, or our players simply weren’t up for it on a dreary day.
Anyway, here are my ratings for Arsenal v Crystal Palace..
Bernd Leno – 8
My man of the match simply for that excellent save from Benteke, otherwise he didn’t have too much to do!
Hector Bellerin – 6
Not one of his best games, and squandered one big chance.
Rob Holding – 7
Another solid showing from Holding but again he didn’t have much action.
David Luiz – 6
Mostly anonymous
Ainsley Maitland-Niles – 5
AMN didn’t show much considering he should be trying to impress Arteta.
Granit Xhaka – 7
Played well without being helped much by his midfield partners.
Dani Ceballos – 4
Will he ever impress me? I am running out of patience.
Bukayo Saka – 6
Tried hard but didn’t have his normal massive impact.
Emile Smith Rowe – 6
Ditto. Had trouble getting into the game.
Alexandre Lacazette – 4
The worst game I have seen from Laca this season. Disappointing.
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang – 5
Looked lively at the start, but his bad form continues.
Substitutes
Nicolas Pepe (65 min) – 5
No comment
Thomas Partey (69 min) – 5.5
Nice to see him back at last, but needs to get match fit.
Eddie Nketiah (90 min) – N/A
Xhaka is the MOTM, why can’t you just admit for once that xhaka had a good game, even if you don’t like him but at least when he plays well admit it.
lenohappy, aren’t you supposed to be Leno fan as suggested by your name? Lol.
On a serious note both players did their job and it was difficult to pick the better performance, so it’s now rest on personal opinion to pick 1 over another. Personally I pick Xhaka and I feel he deserve same rating as Leno, either the author favor him for Motm or not, that shouldn’t affect his ratings.
Xhaka has been doing great since his return from suspension
Adajim bro I love and support Leno as our goalkeeper but how can someone pick a goalkeeper that only made one outstanding save over a player that performed excellently throughout the match. The fact that the author doesn’t really like Xhaka should not determine his ratings, there’s no way that Leno should be rate higher in that match than Xhaka.
Xhaka was obviously the MOTM with 6 tackles/ 4 won, 15 duels/ 9 won, 13 ball recoveries and 87% pass completed from 111 passes
Unfortunately he was the only left-footed player on our left flank. Had we had Tierney and Mari or Magalhaes, we would’ve passed the ball to the left side quicker and dribbled along the left touchline more often
How sad when your best players are a goalkeeper and a defensive midfielder. That tells you all you need to know about the coach and his game plan.
You can sugar coat it all you want ladies and gents, we have a long way to go and a tough road to get there.
just like the heading, not much, we were pushed back but I feel, we should have adopted shot from outside the box, Xhaka and cebalos should have given that role, maybe a deflection or a little luck could have given us something
Maitland-Niles’ stronger foot is his right one, so it’s understandable if he played awkwardly in the LB position. If Kolasinac would be shipped out permanently, then getting a new LB should’ve been a priority now
Ceballos was one of the best deep-lying playmakers in the game, with 2 interceptions, 7 ball recoveries, 3 dribbles and 93% passes completed out of 73 passes including some through balls
Whereas Bellerin, Smith-Rowe and Saka didn’t have much space on the right flank, because we didn’t have Tierney and Mari or Magalhaes to overload the left flank. Tierney alone wouldn’t be able to lure the opponents to the left side, so Mari or Magalhaes must be fit for the Magpies
I suppose you are not trying to justify AMN lackluster performance, mind you we have seen him perform better at same position. He is low in confidence all season that’s the fact, even when he cover for bellerin at RB he didn’t fair better.
I think cebalos deserve more than 4 too
We miss KT not Manghalese. There is nothing Manghalese would have done better than holding and Luiz, since AMN has decided to be unconcerned
Maitland-Niles performed better when playing as attacking LWB in 3-4-3, but dribbling from our deep midfield area seems to be a problem for him
Mari or Magalhaes could pass the ball closer to the left touchline, through the tight space on our left flank. Luiz and Holding can’t do that frequently, because they’re both right-footed CBs
The fact is that anywhere on the right M-N is nothing more than a fill in. Just does not have a good enough left foot.
Xhaka easily man of the match. I also thought Luiz had a good game with Holding. Agree with other ratings except Leno should be lower in my humble opinion.
Partey completed 4 tackles, 3 long balls and 1 key pass in 20 minutes. This is what we want from him. But Xhaka was MOTM yesterday.
Its quite glaring what went wrong: I’m looking at the stats and we made only 7 key passes in the whole game
2 by Holding
2 by Saka
1 each by Ceballos, Partey and Bellerin
Partey attempted 4 tackles, but only 1 tackle was successful. He needs to start with Xhaka more often, to gel with his teammates
Yes, but if you don’t tackle, you won’t win the ball. Our players tackle very little compared to some other teams. In fact, we tackle the least of all Premier League teams..
If Bellerin had not wrongly intercepted that beautiful pass by esr, probably we will be talking about an assist by now, he need to be cautioned
I thought Ceballos and Bellerin was the 2 best players on the pitch ,maybe I drank to much before the game .
@dan kit…LOL u probably did.
Bellerin just had an off day, passing backwards… Though I for one thought we would have probably won that game at the closing stages if not for the pepe, laca changes…..an already blunt attack totally collapsed.
I remember one good chance for laca to the side net with AMN latter ruled offside..at that tempo with more chances, we prolly would have scored sooner…infact AMN had a shit on goal b4 being substituted…
Arteta needs to improve on his decisions… Successful coaches don’t change winning teams even during tough games…..klopp,guardiola,mourinho anyone??
Auba and arteta have much to prove till the end of season
Anyone who watched that game gave ceballos a 4 and xhaka a 7 has basically about as much credibility as me rating ballet dancers in swan lake … utterly clueless
Xhaka was said by some to be our best player. To me he slows the game down, gets caught in possession and drops our pace to the pace of his body/mind……sloooowwww. We were so slow and uninspired and uninventive. What have we become? It’s like watching Monty Python without the humour.