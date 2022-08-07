Arsenal game review Arsenal News

Arsenal v Crystal Palace Player Ratings – Saliba impressive on debut

Arsenal Player Rating against Crystal Palace

Ramsdale 7
Aaron made two excellent saves after a shaky start. Could have been a contender for MOTM

White 6
Considering he started as a right back he kept the line pretty well, but fully deserved his booking

Saliba 8
Brilliant debut for the young Frenchman. What will Arteta do when Tomiyasu is fit?

Gabriel 7
Solid performance alongside Saliba

Zinchenko 7
Brilliant assist for the goal, certainly looks stronger going forward than defending. Good debut

Partey 7
Another strong performance but he really needs to brush up on his shooting.

Xhaka 7
A good solid game, but had us all worried after his ridiculous dive

Ødegaard 6
Should have scored his easy chance to give us some comfort, but I’m sure he will be a good captain

Martinelli 7
Missed a superb chance after 4 minutes but redeemed himself when he gave us the lead

Jesus 7
Didn’t seem quite as bright as in preseason, but gave the Palace defence problems

Saka 6
He didn’t get into the game as much as we hoped, but a great training ground corner for the first goal

SUBS

Nketiah 6 – I think he should have come on earlier when Jesus was flagging.
Tierney 6 – Needs to be broken back in slowly
Lokonga – N/A

