Arsenal v Crystal Palace Player Ratings – Saliba impressive on debut

Arsenal Player Rating against Crystal Palace
Ramsdale 7
Aaron made two excellent saves after a shaky start. Could have been a contender for MOTM
White 6
Considering he started as a right back he kept the line pretty well, but fully deserved his booking
Saliba 8
Brilliant debut for the young Frenchman. What will Arteta do when Tomiyasu is fit?
Gabriel 7
Solid performance alongside Saliba
Zinchenko 7
Brilliant assist for the goal, certainly looks stronger going forward than defending. Good debut
Partey 7
Another strong performance but he really needs to brush up on his shooting.
Xhaka 7
A good solid game, but had us all worried after his ridiculous dive
Ødegaard 6
Should have scored his easy chance to give us some comfort, but I’m sure he will be a good captain
Martinelli 7
Missed a superb chance after 4 minutes but redeemed himself when he gave us the lead
Jesus 7
Didn’t seem quite as bright as in preseason, but gave the Palace defence problems
Saka 6
He didn’t get into the game as much as we hoped, but a great training ground corner for the first goal
SUBS
Nketiah 6 – I think he should have come on earlier when Jesus was flagging.
Tierney 6 – Needs to be broken back in slowly
Lokonga – N/A
Arteta would have liked a couple more goals against Palace. Wouldn’t we all!
