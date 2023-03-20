Arsenal v Crystal Palace Player Ratings – Saka fully deserves MOTM

There was a palpable sense of trepidation among Gooners when Vieira got sacked just before this meeting that we were going to suffer a new manager bounce, for the second time this season after the Everton experience.

That fear looked legitimate in the first twenty minutes as Palace looked threatening and only a Ramsdale fingertip save and a fortuitous bounce prevented us from going behind. Once Martinelli struck a beauty Arsenal settled into a groove smoother than Roger Moore’s left eyebrow. The quality of the Arsenal play was exquisite at times and was reminiscent of the best Wenger teams.

Here are my ratings:

Ramsdale (8) Made an almost indiscernible save onto the post early doors for a chance that would have altered the dynamic of the game. Made another excellent stop when Palace were through one on one later. This is a recurring theme and if we are to win the league these moments will define that success as much as Nelson’s wonder goal.

White (7) Had his hands full with a very determined Zaha who was auditioning for a summer move to the Emirates. Made some excellent tackles but was also undone by the Palace winger on a few occasions. Had a beautifully weighted assist for Saka’s goal and a pre-assist for Martinelli’s. How Southgate can’t recognize the potential of that understanding for England is baffling.

Holding (8) The anxiety about this fixture wasn’t helped by the prospect of Saliba’s absence but Holding somehow channeled his inner Maldini. In the first twenty minutes when the game was in the mix he was the most resolute Arsenal defender. His distribution was unbelievable, highlighted by two pin point cross field passes. Take a bow son.

Gabriel (7) Has been a rock all year. The memories of his former brain farts are long gone and he has been so consistent that we have come to expect it of him. And he delivers.

Zinchenko (7) I have been critical of his defensive qualities in recent games but he was excellent throughout. Didn’t give the ball away once either, which seemed to be becoming a habit. Offered his usual qualities going forward.

Partey (8) This dude is the complete midfielder. How the hell he retrieves some of the balls he wins is a mystery. So frequently he looks to be in a disadvantaged position but emerges with the ball. He is a player who understands what he is going to do with the ball even before he has received it, as his first touch is frequently an incisive pass.

Xhaka (8) Again does all the unglamorous stuff unfussily. But then weighs in with a well worked if slightly fortunate goal. Was a constant part of the triangles of short passes that tore the Palace defence apart.

Odegaard (8) The king of tight spaces. Has the capacity to control the ball under any circumstance. At one point he controlled a very awkward high ball by softly passing it to Saka in a dangerous position. Very few footballers could manage that, but even fewer would see it.

Saka (9) Two goals and an assist. Two beautifully taken goals it must be said. The superlatives to describe this kid all tend to sound insufficient. I think the fact that he comes across as such a humble nice guy makes it even more pleasurable to see him perform at such an incredibly high level.

Trossard (7) When the team purr like this he is a natural fit. His immediate connection to the rest of the Arsenal attack has made him THE signing of the January transfer window. Great movement, control and vision.

Martinelli (8) Took his goal beautifully. It was a very difficult chance and only a player playing with his current level of confidence would even attempt it. The level of his work rate is astounding. If you get a chance in a game to watch how many sprints he makes then you’ll understand what I’m talking about.

All we need now is another ten performances like this. How do you other Gooners rate it?