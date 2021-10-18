Arsenal v Crystal Palace – Team News & Predicted XI for PL clash

Arsenal will play host to Crystal Palace tonight at the Emirates, with much of the focus on the two managers at the helm.
This will of course be the first time that our two former captains collide as managers, with Patrick Vieira making a really positive impression at Selhurst Park at present.
Arsenal will be without another of their former captains today, with Granit Xhaka ruled out with a long-term injury, although we have no other confirmed absences.
The likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey are two whom manager Arteta refused to confirm as available this evening, when talking in his pre-match press conference(via Arsenal.com), with the former having picked up a minor injury in training, but he is believed to have returned to train with the team this weekend.
Palace are expected to be without both Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson also, as confirmed by the Independent.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Ramsdale
Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney
Partey Lokonga
Saka Odegaard Smith Rowe
Aubameyang
As you can see, I’m not expecting any changes to the starting line-up which took on Brighton before the international break, with all-but Lokonga having seemingly earned their place as a regular starter in recent weeks, while Odegaard could potentially drop in alongside Partey to accommodate Nicolas Pepe’s return.
6 CommentsAdd a Comment
Great line up. Go Go Gunners Go
I don’t know what Arteta sees in that Lokonga. The Guy is too inexperienced to be a starter for Arsenal.He doesn’t offer anything going forward nor is He a great holding mid fielder. Me think Mo Elneny with Partey would be a better option.And Why is Arteta continuously benching Laca. It is not as if Auba is setting the place alight with goals.
You can’t compare Lokonga and Elneny….Lokonga drives the ball forward, something we have been missing….apart from those two, we don’t have another capable partner to Partey…AMN isn’t up there still!!
The above Arsenal XI starters made by the JustArsenal’s GoonerP whom he has projected the Gunners team gaffer Mikel Arteta should start against Patrick Viera’s Eagles team of Crystal Palace FC in the EPL tonight at the Emirates Stadium look to be the strongest Arsenal EPL starting XI so far this season but on paper.
For, one can’t really say for certain if the above GoonerP made starters are actually the strongest EPL Arsenal starting XI or aren’t.
Nicholas Pepe is looking to have been dropped to the bench due to his erratic shooting in front of goal in EPL matches for Arsenal this season. But if he has improved on his inaccurate shooting in front goal in training sessions, I want to see him start the Crystal Palace match tonight if Arteta will agree with me.
But who will he replace to be in the above GoonerP Starting XI? This is a dilemma. For, the GoonerP starters are all looking strong to start. But at any rate, I think Arteta should drop Odegaard to the bench and move ESR to No10 to allow Pepe start the match. And I think he’s being fresh starting a EPL match after warming the bench for weeks will motivate him a great lot to play very well in the match and score and also give assists to his colleagues to score too. Thus enabling Arsenal to beat the could be stubborn to beat Crystal Palace team that has given us problem before in EPL matches at the Ems under Roy Hudgson coaching.
Vieira has got the palace playing some good football and will be hard to beat but we should if everyone puts a shift in
I like the line-up. Looks quite strong
Will be a tough match though
COYG!!!