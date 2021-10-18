Arsenal v Crystal Palace – Team News & Predicted XI for PL clash

Arsenal will play host to Crystal Palace tonight at the Emirates, with much of the focus on the two managers at the helm.

This will of course be the first time that our two former captains collide as managers, with Patrick Vieira making a really positive impression at Selhurst Park at present.

Arsenal will be without another of their former captains today, with Granit Xhaka ruled out with a long-term injury, although we have no other confirmed absences.

The likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey are two whom manager Arteta refused to confirm as available this evening, when talking in his pre-match press conference(via Arsenal.com), with the former having picked up a minor injury in training, but he is believed to have returned to train with the team this weekend.

Palace are expected to be without both Eberechi Eze and Nathan Ferguson also, as confirmed by the Independent.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Tomiyasu White Gabriel Tierney

Partey Lokonga

Saka Odegaard Smith Rowe

Aubameyang

As you can see, I’m not expecting any changes to the starting line-up which took on Brighton before the international break, with all-but Lokonga having seemingly earned their place as a regular starter in recent weeks, while Odegaard could potentially drop in alongside Partey to accommodate Nicolas Pepe’s return.