Arsenal v Crystal Palace Women in 1st WSL challenge of 2025 & Renee’s 1st game in charge proper

Our Arsenal women were set to return to action last weekend, but the Arsenal versus Bristol City Round 4 FA Cup bout was postponed due to a frozen pitch. The FA Cup fixture has been rescheduled to be replayed on January 29th.

Arsenal Women will now finally be back in action this weekend after an extended winter break. Our Gunners welcome Crystal Palace to Meadow Park, kick-off 2PM UK, to start off 2025 with a London derby. This will be our Arsenal’s 1st game of 2025 and Renee Slegers 1st game as the permanent head coach of Arsenal Women.

Gooners are hopeful that the team can pick up where they left off. Before the winter break, our girls were unplayable, boasting an 8-game winning run. Impressively, since mid-October, they went 11 games unbeaten with 10 wins and a draw, under Renee.

Expectations are high for the rest of the season. As Gunners, we want the team to maintain their top form. While addressing the media, Renee Slegers opened up about her expectations for Arsenal this year.

The Arsenal Women’s technical bench is eager for the team to take the next step and is curious about how that could look. They agree there are many positives about the team and hope to keep up the momentum as they fine-tune different aspects.

The Dutch tactician said, “I’m really curious to see how the squad is going to take the next step because I think there are so many positive things going on, on an individual and a collective level. The challenge is can we keep doing this over time, can we keep on developing and fine-tuning different things, challenge ourselves even more, and can we find the next level in everything we do. So, I’m really excited and curious about what that next level looks like for us as a team.”

Let’s hope this Arsenal team can take it to the next level. There is so much anticipation of what this team can achieve if they keep doing what they’ve been doing since mid-October.

There is hope they can lift the Subway Women’s FA League Cup, end their Adobe Women’s FA Cup drought, and try to win the UEFA Women’s Champions League. They can also look to challenge Chelsea for the league, but that’s a tricky endeavor given the Blues’ 7-point lead.

With potential signings such as Trinity Rodman or Kerolin and capping off with the signing of Naomi Girma this winter, tell me what’s stopping this Arsenal women’s team?

Arsenal Women are currently sandwiched between Manchester City in 2nd place and Manchester United in 4th place in the WSL. If we take 3 points from Crystal Palace on Sunday, as we should expect to do, our Gunners will move 2nd in the WSL! 2nd place Man City will host 4th place Man United on Sunday evening, kick-off 18:45 UK – the match will be shown live on Sky Sports. The outcome of that match will be significant in our Gunners rise up the WSL table..

What are your thoughts Gooners?

Michelle M

