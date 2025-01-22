Arsenal v Dinamo Zagreb – Match Preview and Prediction

Arsenal will finally welcome back UEFA Champions League football tonight. Europe’s premier club competition returns after a five-week break, and the Gunners hope to continue where they left off. The last time Arsenal featured in a Champions League match, they saw off Monaco rather comfortably in a victory that propelled them into the top three. Tonight, they will aim to consolidate their position in the top eight as they host Dinamo Zagreb at the Emirates. Both sides come into the encounter with almost identical recent records, as they have each managed only one win in their last five matches. From an Arsenal perspective, the focus will be on returning to winning ways after a frustrating draw against Aston Villa at the weekend.

Given Arsenal’s recent domestic form, this European fixture could not have come at a better time, as the team has struggled for consistency lately. With Dinamo Zagreb currently outside the play-off places and having only one win in their last eight matches across all competitions, Arsenal will be optimistic about securing a victory and doing so convincingly.

Mikel Arteta, speaking at the pre-match press conference, confirmed the return of Riccardo Calafiori and Ethan Nwaneri to the squad. “It’s very positive news. We’ve missed them for a few weeks, and they returned today for training, so they will be available for the game,” Arteta said. Their return is a significant boost, not only for tonight’s game but for the upcoming fixtures as well. Nwaneri’s availability provides Arsenal with a more suitable option on the right, which should significantly strengthen their attacking threat.

Arteta also confirmed that William Saliba will miss the encounter but shared that the defender has been feeling better in recent days. He expressed optimism about Saliba’s potential return in time for the clash against Manchester City in early February.

Predicted Lineup

David Raya

Myles Lewis-Skelly

Gabriel Magalhães

Jurrien Timber

Thomas Partey

Jorginho

Declan Rice

Martin Ødegaard ©

Leandro Trossard

Kai Havertz

Raheem Sterling

Although Riccardo Calafiori has been declared fit, it seems unlikely Arteta will rush the Italian back into action after his injury setback. For this reason, the predicted backfour remains unchanged from the side that started the 2-2 draw against Aston Villa. The only predicted changes are Jorginho replacing Mikel Merino in midfield and Raheem Sterling coming in for Gabriel Martinelli on the right wing.

Predicted Score

Everything suggests an Arsenal victory tonight, with the Gunners performing well in the Champions League this season, showcasing some of their best attacking displays in the competition. Similar levels are expected as Arsenal aim to solidify their position in the top eight.

A comfortable 4-1 victory seems a likely outcome. What’s your prediction, Gooners? Share your thoughts in the comments!

BENJAMIN KENNETH