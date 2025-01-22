Arsenal v Dinamo Zagreb – Match Preview and Prediction

Arsenal will finally welcome back UEFA Champions League football tonight. Europe’s premier club competition returns after a five-week break, and the Gunners hope to continue where they left off. The last time Arsenal featured in a Champions League match, they saw off Monaco rather comfortably in a victory that propelled them into the top three. Tonight, they will aim to consolidate their position in the top eight as they host Dinamo Zagreb at the Emirates. Both sides come into the encounter with almost identical recent records, as they have each managed only one win in their last five matches. From an Arsenal perspective, the focus will be on returning to winning ways after a frustrating draw against Aston Villa at the weekend.
Given Arsenal’s recent domestic form, this European fixture could not have come at a better time, as the team has struggled for consistency lately. With Dinamo Zagreb currently outside the play-off places and having only one win in their last eight matches across all competitions, Arsenal will be optimistic about securing a victory and doing so convincingly.
Mikel Arteta, speaking at the pre-match press conference, confirmed the return of Riccardo Calafiori and Ethan Nwaneri to the squad. “It’s very positive news. We’ve missed them for a few weeks, and they returned today for training, so they will be available for the game,” Arteta said. Their return is a significant boost, not only for tonight’s game but for the upcoming fixtures as well. Nwaneri’s availability provides Arsenal with a more suitable option on the right, which should significantly strengthen their attacking threat.
Arteta also confirmed that William Saliba will miss the encounter but shared that the defender has been feeling better in recent days. He expressed optimism about Saliba’s potential return in time for the clash against Manchester City in early February.
Predicted Lineup
David Raya
Myles Lewis-Skelly
Gabriel Magalhães
Jurrien Timber
Thomas Partey
Jorginho
Declan Rice
Martin Ødegaard ©
Leandro Trossard
Kai Havertz
Raheem Sterling
Although Riccardo Calafiori has been declared fit, it seems unlikely Arteta will rush the Italian back into action after his injury setback. For this reason, the predicted backfour remains unchanged from the side that started the 2-2 draw against Aston Villa. The only predicted changes are Jorginho replacing Mikel Merino in midfield and Raheem Sterling coming in for Gabriel Martinelli on the right wing.
Predicted Score
Everything suggests an Arsenal victory tonight, with the Gunners performing well in the Champions League this season, showcasing some of their best attacking displays in the competition. Similar levels are expected as Arsenal aim to solidify their position in the top eight.
A comfortable 4-1 victory seems a likely outcome. What’s your prediction, Gooners? Share your thoughts in the comments!
BENJAMIN KENNETH
ADMIN COMMENT
Hoping to see Nwaneri, although I understand he’s just returning from injury. And MLS! Just very excited to see youngsters coming through the ranks and succeeding in the senior team starting XI.
I just wish we wouldn’t have sold ESR and Biereth…
If the player has enough quality to start for Monaco and Fulham, then there would definitely be a place for that player in the 25-man squad for Arsenal.
There must have been a reason behind Selling ESR.What I have never understood is the rationale of moving on ESR, Nketiah, Reis&Vieira with no replacement.
This is the main reason why we are struggling with squad depth.
ESR made sense – he proved he was good enough but not that he could stay fit, and odegaard wasn’t giving him much of an opportunity to play. Based on recent seasons, you might expect ESR to be sitting on the bench most of the season and/or picking up injuries – imo it made sense for him to leave for a team he would start with and for us to sell to bring in some money. Has to be said as well, while I think he’s done well at Fulham, he’s not finishing many games, which indicates they’re carefully managing his fitness – seems the right situation for him, but not necessarily one we could accommodate.
We did need to replace him and Vieira, though – 100% agree with that. The odegaard injury caught us out.
Rice at right CB; Timber at RB; Partey and Merino in midfield.
Either Kiwior or Calafiori to partner Gabriel at CB.Timber at R.b. They are all CBs with their national teams.
We can’t afford to limit our ineffective attack any more by playing our midfielders in defence.
Tierney also plays LCB for Scotland. What I can not understand is,our record with Partey at RB is woeful. We play left footers on the right wing. Right footers left wing. Surely if Timbers CB put Tierney RB & Partey in midfield. Defender playing has a defender.
Please 🙏. No more Partey at RB 🙏
Havertz.
Trossard. Odegaard. Martinelli.
Merino. Jorginho.
Skelly. Gabriel. Kiwior. Timber.
Raya.
ARTETA –
Havertz.
Trossard. Odegaard. Martinelli.
Merino. Rice.
Skelly. Gabriel. Timber. Partey.
Raya.
Neto
Timber Rice Gabby Lewis
Jorginho Merino Odegaard
Trossard Kai Sterling
I would start Raheem as no 11 and Trossard as 7
Havertz
Trossard Odegaard Kwaneri
Rice Partey
MLS Gabriel Kiwior Timber
Raya
4231
Raya
Timber,Rice, Gabriel, Tierney
Partey, Merino,Havertz
Nwaneri,Trossard,Martinelli.