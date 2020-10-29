Arsenal v Dundalk Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal are readying themselves for their Europa League clash with Dundalk this evening, but will be preparing without David Luiz.

The Brazilian failed to complete the 90 minutes against Leicester at the weekend, and is set for further assessment before deciding if he will be able to return against Manchester United, but today will come too soon.

Rob Holding is also ruled out, but Arsenal confirm that they are hoping he will be able to return to full training as early as next week, while Calum Chambers is back in full training after 10 months out, but is still not expected to feature.

Pablo Mari is still a little slow with his recovery and is still in light training, but will now hope to be back in full training after the international break next month.

Willian is fit and ready to return however, and could well start against Dundalk, but I imagine he will be rested ahead of the weekend.

Predicted XI:

Leno

Cedric Mustafi Gabriel Kolasinac

Willock Xhaka Smith Rowe

Nelson Nketiah Pepe

As much as I feel like Saka deserves to play every match, he has been our best creative outlet in recent matches, and he may well be rested ahead of the Manchester United match at the weekend.

Ceballos could well be in contention to start today also, possibly in place of Xhaka, although you would imagine that at least one of them would be rested against the Irish league side.

Which squad members are you most keen to pick up minutes this evening? Are there any first-team players that could use the game for a confidence boost?

Patrick