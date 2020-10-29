Arsenal v Dundalk Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI

Arsenal are readying themselves for their Europa League clash with Dundalk this evening, but will be preparing without David Luiz.
The Brazilian failed to complete the 90 minutes against Leicester at the weekend, and is set for further assessment before deciding if he will be able to return against Manchester United, but today will come too soon.
Rob Holding is also ruled out, but Arsenal confirm that they are hoping he will be able to return to full training as early as next week, while Calum Chambers is back in full training after 10 months out, but is still not expected to feature.
Pablo Mari is still a little slow with his recovery and is still in light training, but will now hope to be back in full training after the international break next month.
Willian is fit and ready to return however, and could well start against Dundalk, but I imagine he will be rested ahead of the weekend.
Predicted XI:
Leno
Cedric Mustafi Gabriel Kolasinac
Willock Xhaka Smith Rowe
Nelson Nketiah Pepe
As much as I feel like Saka deserves to play every match, he has been our best creative outlet in recent matches, and he may well be rested ahead of the Manchester United match at the weekend.
Ceballos could well be in contention to start today also, possibly in place of Xhaka, although you would imagine that at least one of them would be rested against the Irish league side.
Which squad members are you most keen to pick up minutes this evening? Are there any first-team players that could use the game for a confidence boost?
Patrick
In the training pictures, Holding and Chambers had blue bibs on – as did ESR – if we don’t see him tonight, then surely it’s just down to fitness!
Runarsson has to have a game??
You would hope so Sue 😶 he definitely needs to bulk up though he’s a bit on the light side for a premier League keeper.
He needs to get on the blower to Adama Traore then, Kev 😂
Haha Sue 💪 or maybe join Bayern Munich on loan, he’ll come back like a tank 😆😆
You forgot that we have the Egyptian midfield metro Elneny. I think runnarsson we also start. Gabriel needs to be benched he has played alot of games, he needs to rest.
I’d be surprised if AMN and Elneny don’t get a run out. Didn’t Wenger give Elneny a game or two at CB? Might be worth a shout this evening to give Gabriel a breather.
Hopefully we do see ESR, Willock, and Nelson. It’s obvious senior players cannot be relied upon and we need players that can create like ESR, and players that actually make runs from midfield like Willock. Let’s hope we get an exciting Arsenal performance as well.