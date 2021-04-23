Arsenal v Everton Build-up & Predicted score eight place on offer

Everton will make the trip to London to take on Arsenal in the Premier League this evening, with eighth place in the table up for grabs.

It’s been a while since we had the chance to climb up into eighth, but this is surely a must-win if either side is serious about trying to earn European football via their league finish.

Arsenal of course have their back-up option in the Europa League, sitting in the semi-final stage with former boss Unai Emery standing in their way of a second final in three seasons, but that route is far from guaranteed.

Neither side comes into today’s encounter with the best form, but the visitors have the worst form of the two by far. Everton are without a win in their last six.

Arsenal on the other hand have two wins from their last three in all competitions, with those wins coming against Sheffield United and Slavia Prague, although those are our only two wins from our last seven.

Whilst neither side deserves too much credit, and our club has our own issues when it comes to missing players as noted in our Team News from earlier today, I simply can’t overlook us for the win.

Even with notable absences and players being used in various roles, including both Granit Xhaka and Calum Chambers being used as full-backs, the team has only conceded a penalty in three matches.

This solid foundation should keep us in good stead, and that confidence at the back will allow us further freedom up front.

I’m going with a nice 2-0 win this evening, and I’m looking forward to us leapfrogging the Blue of Merseyside into eighth place as we push higher and higher as the season runs on.

What are your early predictions?

Patrick