Arsenal v Everton Build-up & Predicted Score for must-win season-ender

Arsenal will play host to Everton today in their final Premier League outing of he 2021-22 campaign, with a potential place in the top-four still on the line.

The Gunners arrive with everything still to play for, sitting two points behind rivals Tottenham in the hunt for the final Champions League berth, while today’s opponents can rest easy having secured their safety from relegation with a comeback win over Leeds United.

Much of our focus will be on the other result, knowing that Spurs need to lose in order to open the door for us to leapfrog them in the table today, but the players themselves will need to do their bit by sealing the win which will give us at least a chance of earning that top-four spot.

We go into today’s encounter on the back of consecutive defeats after losing to both Tottenham and Newcastle away from home, and the return to the Emirates should give us an important boost today. The fans will know what this could potentially mean, and I believe they will provide the twelfth man needed for today.

The Blues don’t have the worst form coming into today’s game either. They have three wins from their last five which has seen them earn enough points to assure themselves of their place in the top division of English football They could be forgiven for taking their foot off the pedal after sealing their survival however, and today could be more of a walk in the park for their players knowing that the hard work has been done.

While we haven’t been at our best over our last two matches, I still don’t imagine that they will let us down in front of our home crowd today. I believe we will actually win this one convincingly and put on a display for the Emirates crowd, and am predicting a nice 3-0 win over Frank Lampard’s side.

I hope I’m wrong, but I struggle to believe it will be enough to seal a CL spot however, but we will just have to keep our fingers and toes crossed on that one.

What are your predictions for today’s clash?

Patriick