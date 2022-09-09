Arsenal v Everton called off in respect for the Queen

The Premier League have just had a meeting after the death of her Majesty The Queen, and have decided, as a mark of respect, to cancell all the EPL games, on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, which obviously includes Arsenal v Everton.

The goverment had already announced that it was not compulsory but that each governing body had to decide for themselves whether to abandon their fixture lists or not.

It was not certain that the Premier League would do it, considering the massive fixture congestion already caused by holding the World Cup in Qatar in the middle of the current season, leaving very little space for the games to be rescheduled before the big competition.

The Queen’s funeral is expected to be next weekend which will cause even more disruption, so perhaps the Premier League will just have to try and fit them in after the World Cup.

RIP Queen Elizabeth II…

As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed. — Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022

