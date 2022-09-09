Arsenal v Everton called off in respect for the Queen

The Premier League have just had a meeting after the death of her Majesty The Queen, and have decided, as a mark of respect, to cancell all the EPL games, on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday, which obviously includes Arsenal v Everton.
The goverment had already announced that it was not compulsory but that each governing body had to decide for themselves whether to abandon their fixture lists or not.
It was not certain that the Premier League would do it, considering the massive fixture congestion already caused by holding the World Cup in Qatar in the middle of the current season, leaving very little space for the games to be rescheduled before the big competition.
The Queen’s funeral is expected to be next weekend which will cause even more disruption, so perhaps the Premier League will just have to try and fit them in after the World Cup.
RIP Queen Elizabeth II…
As a mark of respect to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, this weekend’s Premier League match round will be postponed.
— Premier League (@premierleague) September 9, 2022
———————-
8 CommentsAdd a Comment
Works well for us , buys us a week at least. Partey, zinchenko , ramsdale can use a week to recuperate.
Rest well your majesty. God save the king.
Yes, Partey will have more time to heal. I guess it’s also inappropriate to celebrate goals when the country is mourning over one of its icons
I see no reason to postpone any fixtures.
If you knew her personally then take leave if you’re emotional, else just get on with it.
She might be a royal, but her life is not worth more than any other person.
My condolences do go out to the family though.
Long live the King.
My prayers are with the family.
Herd she was an Arsenal fan, I endorse the postponement
Just a pity it wasn’t United we are suppose to be up against instead of our old stomping ground.
This cancellation will work in our favor as we recover from injuries and prepare to return to winning ways
She was a Grand Dame, held in high esteem throughout the world and carried herself as such. Not to mention, she was a proud Arsenal supporter. Much respect and Rest in Peace QE2…
Rip queen. Will there be postponement on funeral weekend as well?
In life Her Majesty was an Arsenal fan and in death she is still playing a role to help the team. Rest on your Majesty.
In life Her Majesty was an Arsenal fan and in death she is still playing a role to help the team as the postponement will aid the recovery of our injured players . Rest on your Majesty and may the Lord comfort everyone left behind