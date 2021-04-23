Arsenal v Everton Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI with up to five missing

Arsenal will play host to Everton this evening, with some issues regarding our team selection.
Both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang are confirmed as missing tonight’s encounter. The latter is still recovering after contracting Malaria on international duty, but is it hoped that he could return to light training in the coming week.
The Frenchman limped off against Fulham on Sunday, and is struggling with his hamstring. Laca is also being assessed and is working closely with the medical team to return to availability.
This will of course leave Mikel Arteta with a tough decision on who will lead the attack, with Eddie Nketiah, Nicolas Pepe and Folarin Balogun all potential options.
Kieran Tierney and David Luiz also remain out with knee injuries. The latter is expected back in training next week, but the Scot is believed to be at least a week behind his defensive teammate.
Martin Odegaard has returned to light training this week, and could well be available, but he will continue to be assessed prior to kick-off before a decision is made.
Predicted Arsenal XI:
Leno
Chambers Holding Mari Xhaka
Partey Ceballos
Saka Smith Rowe Pepe
Nketiah
Nketiah’s goal to help us land a late point against Fulham could give him the edge in the selection, with both of our first-choice strikers missing.
I know many fans would be keen to see Balogun get his chance, but while he is unlikely to start, the absences to mean he could well make his Premier League debut today, even if it is from the bench.
Xhaka appears to have convinced Arteta that he is our best option when Tierney is out, which will surely mean that Partey and Ceballos will continue in midfield.
You could flip a coin on whether Mari or Gabriel gets the nod alongside Holding however, as I struggle to figure out the manager’s thinking between the two.
How many of my predicted XI do you expect to start tonight? Does this XI have enough to beat Everton and leapfrog them in the table?
Patrick
7 CommentsAdd a Comment
8 for sure. The others possible. My doubts are Chambers, Pepe and Nketiah.
I think that Chambers is a good choice and would have Pepe playing on that side with instructions to track back and help with his pace.
I would rest Saka as he has played a lot. I would really like to see Balogun up top (I would like to see him start a game to see how he does – I am more familiar with the hype and comments than by my eyes) and Martinelli on the wing.
Calvert -Lewin is a C F I wish we could acquire, and defensively we will have to be entirely focused on keeping him quiet tonight.I would play Cedric at LB with Xhaka teaming up with Partey in midfield.I would rest Saka as we cannot afford to be without him in Spain next week.My front three would be Nelson, Martinelli and Pepe in that order, but I suspect Willian and Nketiah will start tonight.
Xhaka & Saka should be rested vs Everton, Gabriel should assume the left back role. I have watched him play that role at Lille many times. Balogun is better than Nketiah even in dreamland. My preferred X1 against Everton.
…………………………Leno………………………….
Chambers Holding Mari Gabriel
………………..Ceballos Partey……………..
Pepe……Emile Smith… Martinelli
………………..Fokarin Balogun …………..
Subs; Ryan, Bellerin, Cedric, Elneny, willian, Saka, Nketiah, Odegaard if fit.
.
Ryan
Chambers Mari Holding Xhaka
Partey Ceballos
Willian ESR Pepe
Nketiah.
Is Martinelli injured? To play Nketiah in front of Martinelli is insanity. Why not play Martinelli and Folarin Balogun together whilst we have a chance……..they are our future.
Never realized Gabriel played at LB for Lille ATW?Was he any good? Is Arteta aware of this?Perhaps a change would do him good, as he has really struggled at CB recently.
At the end of he day arteta will bottle everything.he is the problem,not the players