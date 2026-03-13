Arsenal v Everton match preview and prediction

Everton are the latest team aiming to halt Arsenal’s push towards the Premier League title when the sides meet tomorrow evening.

The match arrives at a crucial stage of the season, with Arsenal needing to maintain their winning momentum if they are to remain on course for the title. The encounter could represent another significant test for Mikel Arteta’s side as they continue their push for silverware.

Moyes looks to frustrate Arsenal

David Moyes has a longstanding connection with Arteta, having been an influential coach during the Spaniard’s playing career. Over the years, Moyes has also managed to secure positive results against his former midfielder in managerial encounters.

Everton have shown encouraging form under Moyes during his second spell in charge. The experienced manager continues to demonstrate why he is regarded as one of the most respected coaches in the Premier League.

His teams are often well organised and capable of frustrating stronger opponents, which could make the upcoming fixture a difficult assignment for Arsenal despite their strong form this season.

Arsenal under pressure in title race

Arsenal currently possess one of the most impressive squads in Europe, and their players are determined to maintain their run of victories as the campaign approaches its decisive phase.

However, the previous meeting between the two sides illustrated that Everton is capable of making life difficult for the Gunners. In the reverse fixture at Goodison Park, Arsenal struggled for long periods before eventually securing a narrow 1-0 victory.

That result was significant because it represented Arsenal’s first win against the Merseyside club in three attempts.

With the title race intensifying, this match is widely viewed as a must-win for the home side. The pressure will therefore fall heavily on Arsenal to deliver another three points.

Such circumstances could play into Everton’s hands. Moyes has built a reputation for setting up his teams to remain competitive against the league’s strongest sides, and the visitors may look to exploit the pressure surrounding Arsenal’s pursuit of the title.

A draw would represent a disappointing outcome for Arsenal, particularly with Manchester City closely pursuing them in the standings.

Prediction

Arsenal 2-0 Everton