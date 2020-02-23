Arsenal v Everton match preview and score prediction

Arsenal v Everton – tough game with a lot at stake for both teams.

In terms of staying in contention for a champions league spot, this Arsenal v Everton game is huge for both Mikel Arteta and Carlo Ancelotti.

Everton has played eight Premier League games under Ancelotti, they have lost once, to Man City, won five and picked up 17 points. That is a team bang in form by any metric.

Arsenal has also played eight games since Arteta took charge, they also have lost once in that period, to Chelsea, won two and picked up 11 points.

So, on points, Everton is six points better off than Arsenal since the new managers took over, however, that does not mean the Toffees are in the better form, I would argue that both are in the same good form as it stands today.

Arsenal won their last game 4-0 and have now kept two clean sheets in a row in the league, whereas Everton have won their last two games on the bounce but conceded three goals in the process.

Arsenal have an extremely good record at home against Everton and that is to their advantage and when two teams are so evenly matched, as these two are, then every little advantage counts.

I feel the difference today will not be the forwards but the defences and that is where Arsenal come out on top in my opinion.

The Everton defence is leaky, whereas the Arsenal defence has come on hugely and while the Evertonians do represent a danger up front I am fairly confident that the Arsenal backline, with Granit Xhaka just in front will be strong enough to keep their opponents at bay today.

It should also be noted that all the teams that Everton have faced since Ancelotti took charge were very beatable and they have faced no one of the calibre of Man Utd and Chelsea, teams that Arsenal have taken four points from.

All things considered, I feel it will be a very tight game, a low scoring affair and that Arsenal will emerge the winners.

Predicted Score

Arsenal 1-0 Everton