Arsenal v Everton Player Ratings – Saka best of an excellent bunch

Another controlled and dominant performance was required in order to becalm the recent nerves of the Arsenal faithful, and that is exactly what the team delivered. The assurance in the play has returned and this quality has been present in the last two outings so there is a sense that the team has recovered it’s equilibrium.
Everton proved a tricky proposition for the first forty minutes and the timing of the breakthrough was essential, as well as the rapid second. They will have changed the atmosphere of the half time team talk and the confidence that oozed out of the Gunners in the second half was directly as a result of those goals.
Although there is a long way to go, performances like this one will swell the numbers of the believers.
Here are my ratings
Ramsdale (7)
Made a good save from Mc Neil and two excellent saves at the death. Although the later saves didn’t change the complexion of the game a clean sheet is a prized possession for a keeper and Ramsdale earned it.
White (7)
Did what was required but wasn’t overly troubled by McNeil as he spent most of his time doubling up on Saka.
Saliba (7)
Seems to have returned to form again after a dip post World Cup. Was calm in possession which hasn’t always been the case recently. It is a welcome relief to see that, as his confidence to hold the ball and wait for the forward to make his move before reacting is a great asset as it opens up options for building from the back.
Gabriel (7)
Another solid outing, as we have come to expect from the big Brazilian. Has matured considerably this season and now has the maturity to match his undoubted athleticism.
Zinchenko (8)
A few iffy passes in the first half hour but seemed to be popping up everywhere to good effect. Was instrumental in creating the critical first goal and blossomed from that point on.
Jorginho (7)
Was trying manfully to break the Everton low block with some outrageously ambitious through balls that very nearly came off. These give the opposition defence plenty to ponder even if they don’t succeed, and make them a little unsettled as they understand he has the quality to make one of those balls stick.
Xhaka (7)
Solid as a rock and very vigilant in the first half of Everton’s danger on the break when the game was still in the mix. Good to see him getting an unusual breather.
Odegaard (8)
Was crowded out of space by Everton’s tactic of squeezing the middle of the park in the first half. After the first goal he simply took over. There is no better operator in his position when he is afforded that type of space. His cameo of pulling out of a slide tackle while simultaneously dragging the ball back and doing a balletic turn was a phenomenal thing.
Martinelli (8)
Took his first goal calmly and showed good positioning sense for the second. It seems curmudgeonly to complain about a player who scored two goals and put in another huge shift but his decision making when in very promising positions needs to improve for him to make the next step in his progress.
Trossard (7)
To the manor born. He has slipped in seamlessly and his movement frees up Martinelli who frequently went over to the right wing. Trossard always makes himself available and backs himself even in the tightest of spaces. Those are qualities of a very accomplished player.
Saka (9)
He’s 21 years old. Let that sink in. He’s been Arsenal’s best player for the last two and a half years, and in big moments you need big players. There are not too many players can score that first goal the way he did. He has the intelligence to open his body to negate Myolenko’s options, the skill to take the ball on the half turn and the courage to then fire it with such venom high at the near post. He’s world class.
This was a real morale boosting outing and gives us great confidence for the upcoming Bournemouth game.
How do you Gooners rate it?
Peter Doherty
WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
2nd half display was sublime and any team would have been hard to live with us last night
Slik, patient and controlled
Very clinical at times.
Well done boys and we move on to the next game.
Onwards and upwards
Glad to read that Alan. As lovely as being on holiday is, missing the action is the only downside. I know it has to be one game at a time, but it appears that after the recent less emphatic games, the lads have found a way through
We need to help Saka so that he does not fade out like wonderfully talented Jack Wilshere.
Let the manger start thinking of our to manage and further develop him
I agree with the score board for the most part, but would not give Jorginho a “7” but a “6” at best.
It doesn’t help the team, to talk up Jorghinos performances when we clearly struggle to hit the levels we perform at with Partey. It puts a lot of strain on other players over burdens the young boys.
He’s fine as a stand in but let’s not expect too many wins with him.
Saka was also my MOTM, because his goal and assist forced Everton to change their approach. Great performance from all Gunners that night
We still have the highly talented Marquinhos and Cozier-Duberry to compete with Saka next season. Our future looks bright with those hot prospects
The hard work that the team did in the first half should be recognized. Jorginho had to sacrifice his freedom football to deal with Onana, Idrissa Gueye and Doucouré. That meant that Everton were undone in the battling first 40mins and then Thomas Partey came and danced them to death.
It’s great to see Trossard/Martinelli teaming up. That means the left of the pitch is back again just like it was with Gabby Jesus.
Can’t say how much Jorginho and Leo Trossard are giving to us. Real rotation-able squad.
Awarding marks are always subjective calls and only give a persons personal opinion , based on THEIR OWN and NOT a definitive and shared by all set of values.
As such, marks are meaningless and cannot be said to tell us anything but an individuals opinions.
HOWEVER, the other side of that coin is that ALL individuals opinions are VALID and all are free to give them.
I say the above to illustrate that on almst any subject matter is is possible to argue one way or another, if you so choose.
Often, I personally DO choose, in an effort to try to make people think a little more deeply about things than most are inclined to wish to do.
IF my post is lost on you , then it matters not, as it was not meant for you, but only for those who wish to REALLY THINK!
Great display from the squad, great teamwork on display.
Most important things to me
1. Energy & intensity miles above our first Everton game.
2. No passengers on the pitch, NO ONE had a bad showing last night, everyone was on form.
3. In command throughout the match, dictated the flow and forced Everton to play our way.
Definitely one of my favorite displays this season, teamwork, intensity, and everyone in form last night, simply marvelous!