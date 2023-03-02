Arsenal v Everton Player Ratings – Saka best of an excellent bunch

Another controlled and dominant performance was required in order to becalm the recent nerves of the Arsenal faithful, and that is exactly what the team delivered. The assurance in the play has returned and this quality has been present in the last two outings so there is a sense that the team has recovered it’s equilibrium.

Everton proved a tricky proposition for the first forty minutes and the timing of the breakthrough was essential, as well as the rapid second. They will have changed the atmosphere of the half time team talk and the confidence that oozed out of the Gunners in the second half was directly as a result of those goals.

Although there is a long way to go, performances like this one will swell the numbers of the believers.

Here are my ratings

Ramsdale (7)

Made a good save from Mc Neil and two excellent saves at the death. Although the later saves didn’t change the complexion of the game a clean sheet is a prized possession for a keeper and Ramsdale earned it.

White (7)

Did what was required but wasn’t overly troubled by McNeil as he spent most of his time doubling up on Saka.

Saliba (7)

Seems to have returned to form again after a dip post World Cup. Was calm in possession which hasn’t always been the case recently. It is a welcome relief to see that, as his confidence to hold the ball and wait for the forward to make his move before reacting is a great asset as it opens up options for building from the back.

Gabriel (7)

Another solid outing, as we have come to expect from the big Brazilian. Has matured considerably this season and now has the maturity to match his undoubted athleticism.

Zinchenko (8)

A few iffy passes in the first half hour but seemed to be popping up everywhere to good effect. Was instrumental in creating the critical first goal and blossomed from that point on.

Jorginho (7)

Was trying manfully to break the Everton low block with some outrageously ambitious through balls that very nearly came off. These give the opposition defence plenty to ponder even if they don’t succeed, and make them a little unsettled as they understand he has the quality to make one of those balls stick.

Xhaka (7)

Solid as a rock and very vigilant in the first half of Everton’s danger on the break when the game was still in the mix. Good to see him getting an unusual breather.

Odegaard (8)

Was crowded out of space by Everton’s tactic of squeezing the middle of the park in the first half. After the first goal he simply took over. There is no better operator in his position when he is afforded that type of space. His cameo of pulling out of a slide tackle while simultaneously dragging the ball back and doing a balletic turn was a phenomenal thing.

Martinelli (8)

Took his first goal calmly and showed good positioning sense for the second. It seems curmudgeonly to complain about a player who scored two goals and put in another huge shift but his decision making when in very promising positions needs to improve for him to make the next step in his progress.

Trossard (7)

To the manor born. He has slipped in seamlessly and his movement frees up Martinelli who frequently went over to the right wing. Trossard always makes himself available and backs himself even in the tightest of spaces. Those are qualities of a very accomplished player.

Saka (9)

He’s 21 years old. Let that sink in. He’s been Arsenal’s best player for the last two and a half years, and in big moments you need big players. There are not too many players can score that first goal the way he did. He has the intelligence to open his body to negate Myolenko’s options, the skill to take the ball on the half turn and the courage to then fire it with such venom high at the near post. He’s world class.

This was a real morale boosting outing and gives us great confidence for the upcoming Bournemouth game.

How do you Gooners rate it?

Peter Doherty

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…