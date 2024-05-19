Arsenal v Everton review – Last minute Havertz strike saves our blushes

Arsenal’s very last game of the season was another must-win and they went straight into full scale attack after the whistle.

Within 5 minutes we had come close to putting pressure on City by taking the lead, but then the dreaded news came in that Phil Foden had scored at the Etihad.

But we didnt let up, with another couple of great chances foiled by Pickford and it wasn’t until the 15th minute till we saw the Toffees anywhere near Raya’s box.

The wind was taken off our sails again when Foden doubled city’s lead and then we knew we had no chance of the title.

On the half hour we got a scare ourselves when Calvert Lewin broke into our box and deftly got his shot past Raya but hit the post. He was first to the rebound as well and somehow hit the post again!

We went straight back the other end and Martinelli had a half chance but fell badly and took a while to stand up to limp to the sidelines.

Luckily he was okay…

5 minutes later Everton burst into our half and Partey was forced into a professional foul. That turned out badly with the resulting free kick getting deflected by Declan Rice and suddenly we were losing 1-0.

Àrsenal bounced back quickly with a screamer from Tomiyasu putting us level and calming the nerves. Straight away we hear that West Ham have pulled one back and we can still have a little hope again. What more motivation do Arsenal need going in to the break?

The second half started lively with Havertz getting his head to a Martinelli cross but couldn’t place it well.

Arsenal continued the press but always with the danger of another Everton breakaway but we began to make some sloppy paases and the Blues looking stronger.

Just before the hour mark Gabriel went down and he may have been crockled in a tussle with Doucore which resulted in the Everton man getting a yellow card.

Zinchenko was quickly brought on as his replacement and we then heard of City’s third goal.

Everton then broke away again and Raya had to make a flying save from Calvert Lewin and then Arsenal were back down the other end desperately looking for the winner.

Martinelli floated in another and Havertz caught it right but agonisingly heading at the bar. With 20 minutes to go Timber and Smith Rowe were introduced to go all out. And then we got Jesus on the pitch to try and break through in the last 12 minutes.

We had a little scare when somehow a threatening free kick from Arsenal ended up scambling at the back with Raya all at sea.

I must say Everton have been great defensively and are dealing well with set pieces.

Havertz got anothr cross from Martinelli but ended up kicking the post in Frustration at his wayward header.

We heard West Ham had a goal disallowed but then Havertz finally scored but it looked like Jesus handled it in the buildup but the referee said no.

2-1 at last with just 5 mins added on to go.

Oh well. At least we finished with our most points and goals in a season since the Invincibles but sadly no trophy to go with it….