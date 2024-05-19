Arsenal v Everton review – Last minute Havertz strike saves our blushes

Arsenal’s very last game of the season was another must-win and they went straight into full scale attack after the whistle.
Within 5 minutes we had come close to putting pressure on City by taking the lead, but then the dreaded news came in that Phil Foden had scored at the Etihad.
But we didnt let up, with another couple of great chances foiled by Pickford and it wasn’t until the 15th minute till we saw the Toffees anywhere near Raya’s box.
The wind was taken off our sails again when Foden doubled city’s lead and then we knew we had no chance of the title.
On the half hour we got a scare ourselves when Calvert Lewin broke into our box and deftly got his shot past Raya but hit the post. He was first to the rebound as well and somehow hit the post again!
We went straight back the other end and Martinelli had a half chance but fell badly and took a while to stand up to limp to the sidelines.
Luckily he was okay…
5 minutes later Everton burst into our half and Partey was forced into a professional foul. That turned out badly with the resulting free kick getting deflected by Declan Rice and suddenly we were losing 1-0.
Àrsenal bounced back quickly with a screamer from Tomiyasu putting us level and calming the nerves. Straight away we hear that West Ham have pulled one back and we can still have a little hope again. What more motivation do Arsenal need going in to the break?
The second half started lively with Havertz getting his head to a Martinelli cross but couldn’t place it well.
Arsenal continued the press but always with the danger of another Everton breakaway but we began to make some sloppy paases and the Blues looking stronger.
Just before the hour mark Gabriel went down and he may have been crockled in a tussle with Doucore which resulted in the Everton man getting a yellow card.
Zinchenko was quickly brought on as his replacement and we then heard of City’s third goal.
Everton then broke away again and Raya had to make a flying save from Calvert Lewin and then Arsenal were back down the other end desperately looking for the winner.
Martinelli floated in another and Havertz caught it right but agonisingly heading at the bar. With 20 minutes to go Timber and Smith Rowe were introduced to go all out. And then we got Jesus on the pitch to try and break through in the last 12 minutes.
We had a little scare when somehow a threatening free kick from Arsenal ended up scambling at the back with Raya all at sea.
I must say Everton have been great defensively and are dealing well with set pieces.
Havertz got anothr cross from Martinelli but ended up kicking the post in Frustration at his wayward header.
We heard West Ham had a goal disallowed but then Havertz finally scored but it looked like Jesus handled it in the buildup but the referee said no.
2-1 at last with just 5 mins added on to go.
Oh well. At least we finished with our most points and goals in a season since the Invincibles but sadly no trophy to go with it….
I’m proud of the boys
Great to end the season with a win
2nd with just 2 points behind is tough to deal with mentally but we did very well this season
Congratulations to City
COYG!!!
Long season, we only lost ONCE in the PL from January to May. That is amazing run. Our bane was the double defeat at the end of December.
Let’s hope for a striker, midfielder and possibly a versatile defender in the summer and we’re good to go !
Great season, was too big a task to hope for a drop in points after the Villa loss. Getting closer and closer to being a team that can win the league though. Only today’s game, it shows we still need to be active in the transfer market. Saka out and we have no real alternative to him yet. Still waiting on Martinelli to progress as a player, and as great as Leo is at scoring goals he can disappear in certain occasions. Odegaard still the man that stitches this whole team together. lets hope next season we can go all the way.
I thought Martinelli had a good game, especilly so in the 2nd half,
…especially so
best of the front line today and showed some form, but was talking about his season overall, well below the standards he’s set for himself.
👍
Jax, what did Martinelli do? He has no end product. You dont win leagues with wasteful players. The lad has all the talent and no finesse.
,Martinelli had an excellent second half, though not so much earlier on.
Cleary he has enough talent and wont be sold or demoted, despite your odd comment. He laid on many chances in thr secondhalf.
If doing that is not “finesse”, then I think you are being far too unfairly critical, not for the first time either.
Agree Jon
I thought he was direct and went at the defenders and had a couple nice crosses; Havertz missed a header and no one ran to the back post on another.
Don’t see a problem with Martinelli, had a better game than Trossard today.
However, Trossard is our best finisher, no one else comes close.
That Aston Villa game at the emirates. We have won it.
Arteta’s rotation is that match cost us 3 points. He needs to learn from this.
Two signings are needed.
Osimhen
Bruno Guimeras
Couldn’t disagree more about the Villa game in regards to rotation.
Firstly, we still had a really strong starting XI, and secondly, we absolutely battered them in that first half. How was it Arteta’s fault that no one could just put one chance away?
Game should have been over at half-time. However, Arteta does deserve criticism for not being able to change things up in what was a dreadful second half.
Because he had Jesus a striker who is pathetic at scoring, and moved an in form Havertz back to midfield where he was average.
Why tinker with a successful lineup? Needless change that cost us.
Why not complete the stupidity and play Partey at RB, and bench Gabriel in favor of White at CB.
Needless tinkering that resulted in underperforming at a crucial time. Blame on players for stumbling, and blame on Arteta by needlessly tinkering again.
no way Edu is going for Osimhen, forget that
When it was in our hands against Villa we fluffed it. City were perfect. It’s what was required. Disappointed, but I expected it so I’m not too sad. Looking at it unbiased our squad needs a lot of improvement.
We just don’t have the quality they do, we lack match winners who can nick a goal from nowhere. We hardly use the bench. Honestly a lot of the bench will be lucky to be here at all next year. Hopefully we invest again, and try and cut the quality gap. We need proven winners. Players for the now. Sadly it’s hoping on next season again.
Agree with your points and I hope lesson has been learnt.
We also have to acknowledge the fact that the margin between us and City has reduced significantly.
The only thing we can do is to keep improving.
I’m happy about fact Pep will be around for next season. I want us to win it while he’s still here and with a game or two to spare.
Not too much to dream of.
I dont suppose you have considered the possibility- I say the LIKELIHOOD- that City wil start next season with a large points deduction , due to their 115 CHARGES.
I have considered that and think us FIRM FAVOURITES ALREADY for next seasons title.
It is also far from impossible that this and last seasons title wins will be nullified when they are found guilty. It happened to Juventus, so there is a precedent!
Epl is a disgrace for not taking action earlier on so many charges against city. Either they are acquitted or found guilty. EPL is no longer the best league in the world.
Timber today was like a new signing.
Fabulous player.
League tables do not lie
I point off Fulham
Zero off Villa
Very small margins.
Still very proud of our famous classy club
So near yet so far
Last run of games after the villa loss looked really tough, but we won them all. Shows the villa loss was a “blip” and the mentality is right imo. We were beaten by the better side, but not by much and the players should be proud to have taken them to the last game.
Overall an excellent EPL season and we’re well set up to go again next year.
89 points and nothing to show for it. Such a cruel game!!! I’m going to watch the golf to wind down.
Very heartbroken but we have to accept it and move on. We go again next season. COYG!
Gutted to miss out once again, after coming so close. But at least we didn’t buckle this time around. We fought it out till the end. Well done to Mikel and the lads. Take a bow…
We come back next season stronger.
“Onwards and upwards”…
I don’t understand you.. we would have been champions if we didn’t buckle
A ludicrous way to look at our massive improvement that all WISE fans can easily see!!
We took the challenge to the last day. Finished two points behind with equal goal difference. Same position yes but an improvement compared to last season. How many times do we see the title won on the last day?
It can’t be said that we bottled this compared to the last.
@NY Gunner you were right when you said City were going to eat our goal difference in the last games.
We have finished second and without a trophy same to last season. Is that progress? More points, same position, does it make a difference? Probably, probably not🤷🏼
Difference was we never collapsed and were strong in the final few games.
We didn’t lose the league today, we lost it after xmas. Another year and no trophy. We dont look to have any real weakness but we dont look like winning anything either. It will be an interesting summer. We need a goalkeeper, we need to out the players who are not getting regular opportunities in the first team. ESR, Nketiah, Zinchenko, Ramsdale, Vierra, Kivior and Jesus need shipping. If Partey isn’t being kept, that position is probably THE most significant position. Partey is a massive player and he will need a massive player, to replace him. Haverz is an interesting one because he has done well as a false 9 but he isn’t a n09. We need a top top finisher, as shown today, our finishing is not clinical. Yes we have scored a lot of goals this season but we are not clinical. Big summer needed. Our first 11 isnt bad but it hasn’t won anything yet and our cup form is dismal. Well done on runners up again, but that can’t be good enough, however we look at it.
Well said
So Reggie, that would mean having to sign 7 new players, of which 3 would have to be homegrown. In all honesty, I can’t see the club selling all of those players.
HD, its not my problem but we have to have better players than them in the wings, to get better out of what we have. We all know, they are not good enough.
If it’s not your problem then don’t complain
Dont be a child. Its opinion.
And unless you have only half a brainc cell, it isn’t my problem.
The problem there is apart from the header that hit the bar he didn’t exactly have anything to feed off and was still in the right place at the right time for the goal. Havertz could and can be improved on with a better cf but Havertz is closer to a top cf than Martinelli/Trossard are to top wingers. Getting a top quality left sided player that can change the dynamic of a game out of nothing Improves is more than a top cf and still having the same wingers on the left. Now is the perfect time to go all out and bring in Leao from Milan. The guy has an everything and doesn’t take away what’s already working for us already. We are a top top team and only signing the very best will improve us.
It’s a shame we never won the PL this season, but we’ve pushed the 115 charged lot all the way. Shame about the 2 draws at home earlier in the season against Fulham and that lot from N17, as those 4 points dropped proved vital.
🤞crossed next season we can end up one place higher.
Onwards and upwards with The Arsenal, through thick and thin.
Well said HD. It wasn’t the result I was hoping for but Ibiza was fabulous with my sons
Next year will be interesting
Love this team, and so proud of back-to-back title challenges. Amazing when you think of how far our club was behind City when Arteta took over.
The whole league has been tainted because of City. Watching the very organization that has charged them 115 times, hand over their crown jewels to City yet again, just feels wrong on every level.
Of course due process is needed, and I do believe in innocent until proven guilty, but I am well aware of how corrupt the judiciary system is, and it doesn’t take a genius to figure out that something dodgy was going on with spending when you consider that City did not have a global appeal, and were not a big club.
Agree, it’s really annoying that a club has blatantly cheated but the league is so full of itself and corrupt they will try to give them the lightest possible punishment because they know relegating City would hurt EPL brand (even if its just temporarily). Liverpool and Arsenal have been robbed titles by a corrupt organization. And many of their 115 charges are because they REFUSED to cooperate with the league! Obviously due process is needed, but you don’t refuse to cooperate with the league multiple times if you have nothing to hide. Let’s hope we ACTUALLY see them get punished as SOON AS POSSIBLE! If they dont’ why should anyone take English football rule seriously? Why would anyone follow the rules going forward?
Nothing to complain about, just very happy and thankful. We have become a massive team and we are going to get better 🔴⚪️🫶
Thank you Arsenal FC you have me proud and optimistic. We are going to be successful no doubt, we have become a massive team. Love it. Keep up the good work according to rules, and win titles with no need of layers 🔴⚪️
We love you Arsenal, we do,
We love you Arsenal, we do,
We love you Arsenal, we do,
Oh Arsenal we love you…
So the Big German came to our rescue again, that £65 mil paid for his service, seems like distance memories now.
If one is to believe his best years are still ahead of him, then phase five is really taking shape.
We fell short in the end but can’t fault the players for a great season pushed City to the limit so Arsenal fans just continue to trust the process Arteta will win Arsenal the prem league!