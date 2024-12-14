Arsenal v Everton: Team News, line up, and score prediction – What’s your’s?

Arsenal v Everton

Arsenal will welcome Everton to the Emirates this afternoon in what should be a pretty straightforward affair for us, well far from it actually considering what happened in the same fixture last season.

Either way, the Gunners should be buoyed by the 3-0 win over Monaco in mid-week against a team we beat very often. Indeed the Gunners 102 wins is the record number of wins between any teams in English top flight history, with the Toffees beating us only 28 times in that period.

Everton, who are well rested having last played two weeks ago, will be a stern test for us regardless, which is why we will be boosted by the team news ahead of the clash.

Team News.

Mikel Arteta confirmed a likely return for Gabriel Magalhães after suffering from a muscular injury since the West Ham game a fortnight ago. When asked about the pair of him and Calafiori, he told reporters that: “There is a possibility one of them will be available. He trained today and we will see tomorrow”. When asked if that person was Gabriel, he simply replied “Yup”.

On Riccardo Calafiori, who coincidentally was injured in that West Ham game as well, he said: “We’re just respecting the times that the medical department has set and then we’ll just monitor his evolution every single day. We understand that he’s not fully ready yet, but he’s getting very close now”.

He also went on to confirm that there hasn’t been any new injuries apart from the ones already out, in what will be a massive relief.

Predicted Lineup:

Despite his impressive showing in mid-week, I expect Lewis-Skelly to drop out for Jurrien Timber, but this time at right-back. The return of Gabriel should see Kiwior move to the left which will in turn free up Partey and Timber to go back to their favored positions. The midfield should look rather much the same as we have seen all season as well as the attack. The full lineup:

David Raya (GK)

Jurrien Timber

Gabriel

William Saliba

Jakub Kiwior

Thomas Partey

Declan Rice

Martin Ødegaard ©

Bukayo Saka

Kai Havertz

Gabriel Martinelli.

This will surely be enough to get a comfortable win over the toffees, especially at the Emirates. What are your score predictions for this game Gooners?

Mine- 3-0 easy afternoon

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

