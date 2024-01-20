Arsenal v Everton Women clash in WSL top-of-the-table changing weekend

Arsenal Women vs. Everton is one of the biggest women’s fixtures this weekend.

Our Gunners will be hoping to get back on track against Everton. The last time they played in the WSL, before the winter break, Spurs defeated them 1-0. This was Arsenal Women’s second loss of the season and their first to their North London rival.

Arsenal’s previous meetings with Everton, whether at home or away, have always ended in victory for them. The Toffees only managed to get a point against Arsenal once, in a 2-2 draw at Walton Park in 2012.

Arsenal fans, realizing they’ve won every game against Everton since 2012, would expect nothing but a win this weekend. However, they will not expect an easy win. While our Gunner women have discovered a way to overcome the top teams, the other teams they were easily beating (Spurs and Liverpool) have startled them, so they’ll expect a tough game, but hopefully it ends with a win for them. Everton should not be underestimated. Fortunately, Jonas Eidevall hinted that he respects the Toffees as an opponent and that his side would take the game seriously. saying in his pre-match presser:

“They’ve been consistent in the way that they’ve been playing. They haven’t let short-term results influence too much of their belief in what they’re trying to achieve as a group long-term.

“They’ve picked up some results lately, but the reality has been that, in some of the games earlier on in the season, they could’ve picked up results as well, but they didn’t.”

Arsenal Women want to win the league, and a dominant win over Everton may be the perfect statement of their intentions to their title opponents, signaling that the battle is on. With three points at the top of the league and 12 games remaining, Arsenal have every opportunity to claw their way to the top of the table.

The results Arsenal v Everton today, and from Chelsea v Manchester United and Manchester City v Liverpool on Sunday, will definitely impact the top of the WSL table.

How do you think we’ll fair against Everton today Gooners?

COYGW!

Michelle Maxwell

